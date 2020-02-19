Navy men’s lacrosse falls 12-9 at Richmond

Junior attackman Christian Daniel scored a goal and dished off two assists as the Navy men’s lacrosse team came up short in its first significant test of the season.
Sophomore attackman Nick Cole scored two goals for Navy, which was beaten 12-9 by No. 18 Richmond on Tuesday evening at Robins Stadium. Sophomore midfielder Joe deLyra added a goal and assist for the Midshipmen, who used a 4-0 run in the fourth quarter to get within two goals at one point.
"Richmond is a really good team that is well-coached,” said first-year head coach Joe Amplo, who suffered his first loss on the Navy sideline. “If you make mistakes, they will make you pay and I think we learned that tonight. We have a young, inexperienced team that really had its first true test tonight. I think we grew up a lot in the fourth quarter and fought through some rough waters, but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough. You have to play a full 60 minutes.”
Barry, who came into the game leading the country in faceoff winning percentage, captured 13 of the 20 draws he took and also gobbled up a team-best six ground balls. The Mids were credited with 13 caused turnovers with starting defensemen Tom Evans and Andrew McKenna along with short-stick defensive midfielders Brad Alexander and John Salcedo notching two apiece.
Goalkeeper Ryan Kern recorded eight saves with six coming in the second half.
Navy has a quick turnaround and will play its third game in eight days when it makes the short trip to College Park to face fourth-ranked Maryland on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Capital One Field.