Navy men’s lacrosse falls 12-9 at Richmond

"Richmond is a really good team that is well-coached,” said first-year head coach Joe Amplo, who suffered his first loss on the Navy sideline. “If you make mistakes, they will make you pay and I think we learned that tonight. We have a young, inexperienced team that really had its first true test tonight. I think we grew up a lot in the fourth quarter and fought through some rough waters, but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough. You have to play a full 60 minutes.”