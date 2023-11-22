Navy football travels to SMU seeking to get bowl eligible; Mustangs looking for spot in AAC championship game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

SMU tight end RJ Maryland, top, avoids Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr. after catching a pass during last season's game. In a bit of a scheduling oddity, Navy is playing at SMU for the second straight season Saturday. (LM Otero/AP)

There will be a lot on the line for both sides Saturday when Navy travels to Dallas to take on SMU at Ford Stadium.

Navy (5-5, 4-3) must win this game in order to earn a bowl berth. That would be a significant milestone for the Midshipmen, who have not played in the postseason since 2019.

Navy could still become bowl eligible by beating archrival Army on Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium. However, it would not matter as the bowl matchups are set the Sunday beforehand.

The stakes are higher for No. 25 SMU (9-2, 7-0), which can clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game by beating Navy. The Mustangs, who are riding a seven-game winning streak, have never played for the AAC championship.

Going on the road and upsetting a team that has been beating opponents by an average of almost three touchdowns per game would be a monumental achievement for the Mids. It would certainly be the signature victory of the season and a real boost for first-year head coach Brian Newberry as he works to rebuild the program.

“This is a tremendous opportunity. There’s no question about it. These are the types of games you want to be able to play in November,” Newberry said. “We have a chance to knock off the team that’s at the top of our conference. We also want to get bowl eligible and have that opportunity to play in the postseason.”

SMU, which is leaving the American for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024, seemingly has no weakness. The Mustangs rank 10th nationally in total offense (470.5 yards) and sixth in scoring offense (40.3 points). They are almost perfectly balanced, ranking 20th in passing offense (284.9 yards) and 27th in rushing offense (185.6).

“It’s an extremely tough offense to defend schematically. It’s an offense that takes what you give them. They run the ball very effectively then will throw it over your head if you get too many men in the box,” Newberry said. “They have three running backs averaging more than 5 yards per carry. There are some things they do in the play-action pass game that are really challenging.”

Sophomore Preston Stone took over as quarterback after Tanner Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin and has played like a seasoned veteran. Stone has completed nearly 60% of passes for 2,875 yards and 25 touchdowns.

“A super-talented kid who can absolutely throw the laces off of it and can run the ball as well. He’s operating very well within their system and is perfect for what they want to do offensively,” Newberry said. “He manages the offense really well and takes good care of the football. He does a great job distributing the ball. There’s a lot of talent around him and he spreads the wealth.”

SMU lost another talented offensive player with tailback Ulysses Bentley IV transferring to Mississippi. He has been capably replaced by the tandem of Jaylan Knighton (658 rushing yards) and LJ Johnson Jr. (542). Camar Wheaton (347) has also contributed in the backfield, while Stone has shown himself a threat on designed runs or scrambles.

SMU quarterback Preston Stone has thrown for 2,875 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. (Ian Maule/AP)

Wide receiver Jake Bailey (33 receptions for 438 yards) and tight end RJ Maryland (26 for 398) are the top targets in the passing game. Two other receivers, Romello Brinson and Jordan Hudson, have combined for 51 catches totaling 737 yards.

Maryland has been particularly effective in the red zone with seven touchdown catches, while Hudson has been a dangerous deep threat and has finished six scoring strikes.

“I don’t think they have enough footballs to go around. They’re very talented at all the skill positions and have a very big, physical and veteran offensive line,” Newberry said. “They’re the complete package on offense. There are really no weaknesses when you watch it on tape.”

SMU has displayed a penchant for jumping on opponents early, having scored 160 points in the first quarter. Newberry said film review shows opposing defenses need time to adjust to the overall speed and schemes of the Mustangs.

In seasons past, SMU has been known as a program that scores a lot of points but also gives up a lot. Navy averaged 48 points in going 5-1 against SMU from 2015 through 2019. The lone loss for the Mids during that stretch was a 31-30 overtime decision.

SMU has won the last three meetings in back-and-forth, high-scoring affairs. In last season’s matchup, the Mustangs outlasted the Mids, 40-34.

“I think the biggest improvement is how they’re playing defensively. They’ve always been pretty darn good on offense. Now the defense has caught up and they are playing complimentary football,” Newberry said.

Linebacker Kobe Wilson, a Temple transfer, has recorded 58 tackles to lead an SMU defense that ranks 12th nationally in third-down efficiency. That is not good news for a Navy offense that is 123rd out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in third-down conversion rate.

Safety Isaiah Nwokobia and linebacker Ahmad Walker have 50 tackles apiece for the Mustangs, who are 14th nationally in total defense with 306.5 yards allowed per game.

“They’re very aggressive and really disruptive. They’re really athletic up front and bring pressure quite a bit. They’ve gotten a lot of sacks and caused a lot of turnovers,” Newberry said of the SMU defense.

Navy will likely need one of its finest offensive performances of the season in this game for two reasons. The Midshipmen are not likely to beat the Mustangs by scoring three touchdowns or less, while the best way to slow a potent offense is to control the ball and chew up the clock.

“What we do offensively is going to be critical for our defense. We’ve got to sustain drives, maximize every possession and score points in the red zone,” Newberry said. “We have to keep our defense off the field as much as we can to have a chance.”

This is a big weekend for the American Athletic Conference as two games will determine the championship pairing. On Friday night, No. 18 Tulane (10-1, 7-0) hosts conference newcomer Texas-San Antonio (8-3, 7-0) with the winner clinching a spot in the championship.

If Navy pulls the upset Saturday, computer rankings will determine whether SMU or the Tulane-USTA loser earns the other berth. This marks the first time in AAC history that three teams are 7-0 going into the regular season finale.

Navy holds sole possession of fifth place in the American and can finish no lower than that spot after being predicted in preseason to finish ninth. In somewhat of an oddity, the Mids are meeting the Mustangs in Dallas for the second straight season.

“I know our guys have a big chip on their shoulders with regards to SMU. The last two times we’ve been out there we kind of got embarrassed. Our kids know what’s at stake and will be chomping at the bit to go play.”