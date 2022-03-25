Navy QB Tai Lavatai looks to show more leadership, improving running and passing ability, during spring practice

Tai Lavatai enters spring football camp as Navy’s clear-cut starting quarterback.

Classmate Xavier Arline, who finished last season as the backup, is sitting out spring camp because he is playing for the Navy lacrosse team. Maasai Maynor, the No. 3 signal-caller throughout the 2021 campaign, has only appeared in four games over three seasons.

At this time last year, Lavatai was battling Arline and Maynor in an open competition for the starting job. After starting all 10 games he played and leading the Midshipmen to back-to-back wins to close out 2021, Lavatai goes into spring drills with big-picture goals.

“Overall, being a better leader,” Lavatai said when asked what he wanted to show the coaching staff over the course of 18 practices in March and April. “We lost a lot of vocal leaders, so I feel I have to step up and be a better leader for the offense.”

Navy quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper noticed a significant change in Lavatai’s demeanor during the opening practice of spring camp this past Monday. Somewhat quiet and reserved by nature, the Florida native was far more vocal than normal.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai pitches the ball to a teammate during the first half of a game against Cincinnati on Oct. 23, in Annapolis. (Julio Cortez/AP)

“Tai come out to practice [Monday] and was a different kid as far as leadership — just flying around and getting guys fired up,” Jasper said. “I’m very, very pleased with Tai right now. He came out there dialed in and just took control of everything.”

After not seeing any varsity action as a plebe, Lavatai learned on the job last season and came a long way. By the time the Army game rolled around in December, he had a far greater grasp of Navy’s intricate triple-option offense.

Lavatai wants to take his knowledge to another level by becoming more instinctual in terms of reading defenses and making adjustments at the line of scrimmage. Jasper used a Star Wars reference in describing Lavatai as a padawan and not yet a Jedi knight.

“Tai isn’t there yet, but I’m very pleased with his progression,” Jasper said.

Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, who has been dubbed the “wizard” by head coach Ken Niumatalolo, will challenge Lavatai by constantly changing fronts and employing exotic schemes.

“One of the biggest parts of this whole offense is being able to recognize defensive schemes and make checks,” Lavatai said. “Last season, I was able to see a lot of different defenses thrown at me. Going into spring ball, I have a lot more confidence in my understanding of the offense and what plays are best against certain defenses.”

Lavatai sustained a leg injury during the season opener against Marshall and sat out the next two games recovering. He returned to start versus Central Florida and performed well, leading Navy to a 34-30 victory.

All agree that Lavatai played his best football down the stretch as the Mids closed the season 3-2 with one of the losses being a 38-35 heartbreaker against East Carolina.

Lavatai displayed tremendous confidence in leading the 17-14 upset of archrival Army, turning the tide of the game with a determined 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. After initially getting stood up by a hard hit to the upper body, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder plowed through two defenders to gain the final two yards on second effort.

Lavatai rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns, completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards, did not commit a turnover and generally made good decisions while growing up considerably.

“Tai played smart football toward the end of last season. He showed some grit and toughness,” Jasper said. “It feels good to have a guy that is battle-tested. He developed confidence and we have to build on that.”

Lavatai rushed for 371 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games last season. He averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. Those numbers are subpar for a triple-option quarterback with Navy routinely getting at least 1,000 rushing yards out of the position.

Going into the Tulsa game, Jasper told Lavatai that Navy would win provided he rushed for 60 yards or more. He responded by gaining 64 yards on the ground and the Mids beat the Golden Hurricane, 20-17.

“Tai has to become a more complete quarterback as far as being more of a threat running the football,” Jasper said.

Lavatai has gotten the message and is determined to improve his overall mobility.

“I feel at times I wasn’t as effective running the ball as I should have been. I’ve got to try to be more explosive and elusive,” he said. “Having the quarterback be a more dangerous runner helps the whole offense.”

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai throws a pass to Mychal Cooper for a touchdown in the first quarter against East Carolina on Nov. 20 in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/AP)

Jasper will also spend this spring fine-tuning Lavatai’s throwing motion with the intent of improving his accuracy. Lavatai completed 34 of 61 throws (55.7%) for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in 2021.

Lavatai acknowledged a mechanical flaw that manifested itself at times last season.

“If you watch Tai throw, he’ll sometimes pick up his plant foot. When he does that, the ball either goes high or into the ground,” said Jasper, who is working with Lavatai on keeping the front foot planted and transferring his weight forward.

Lavatai may be entrenched as Navy’s starting quarterback with a wide gap over Arline and Maynor. However, he is far from comfortable or satisfied and knows better quarterback play will be crucial to winning more games in 2022.

“We did beat Army, but I feel it wasn’t a season to boast about. We lost a lot of games that we should have won,” he said. “There’s a huge improvement we can make. That’s what is keeping me grounded and wanting to do better. Every rep I take is for next season.”