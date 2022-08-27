Navy football young and inexperienced at cornerback after losing two senior starters

Navy cornerback Elias Larry received valuable game repetitions as a freshman for the Navy football team, seeing significant action in nickel and dime situations. (Phil Hoffmann)

Navy lost a pair of veteran cornerbacks to graduation and the potential replacements are all young and relatively inexperienced.

Michael McMorris was a four-year varsity letterman, playing in 44 games with 31 starts and totaling 155 tackles, 22 pass breakups and six forced fumbles. He was the team’s top cover corner for three seasons and routinely matched up against wide receivers that went on to play in the NFL.

Jamal Glenn became a starter toward the end of his junior campaign then enjoyed an outstanding senior season. The Laurel resident started all 12 games last season and ranked third on the team with 53 tackles.

“You can’t replace those guys; You can only try to build up the guys who were behind them and use those two as an example of how to do things,” Navy cornerbacks coach Robert Green said. “They were great players and true professionals in pursuing their craft. They were coaches on the field who could make adjustments without much involvement from me.”

Green finds himself with a young, inexperienced group consisting entirely of underclassmen. Only three of the returning corners — sophomores Willie Collins V, Elias Larry and Mbiti Williams Jr. — have game experience at corner.

Those three primarily served as an extra corner in nickel and dime situations. Most of their playing time came as members of special teams.

“This new group is very young. Our most veteran guys as far as playing time are sophomores,” Green said. “It’s going to take a lot of coaching, a lot of fine-tuning of details and polishing of the apple that I did not have to do with Jamal and Michael.”

Anton Hall Jr. leads a group of sophomores that epitomize a new breed of @NavyFB fullbacks. Hall, the projected starter, is 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, vastly different than the big bruisers from a previous era of Navy's triple-option offense. https://t.co/Y5LEV9Isp2 pic.twitter.com/GiZCGEzVK8 — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) August 25, 2022

It appears at this point in preseason camp that Larry and Williams are atop the depth chart. Williams made his collegiate debut as a cornerback late in a blowout loss to Marshall in the season opener and notched an interception. The product of Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, has distinguished himself as a true student of the game.

Green said Williams is developing a firm grasp of the defensive principles and has “shown up big-time” during August camp. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound sophomore excels in press coverage and defending intermediate passing routes.

“Mbiti is a tremendous fundamental player who is always focusing on the tiny details,” Green said. “I really like the way he has been progressing. He has been awesome in the film room and on the field.”

Williams is a member of every special teams unit, which shows “I’m not the only one that loves him as a player,” Green noted.

Larry made his collegiate debut against SMU and it was trial by fire. Glenn was ejected for targeting and Larry was pressed into action. The 6-foot, 186-pound California native rose to the challenge by recording four tackles in the second half.

Green said Larry’s size, speed and instincts enable him to play loose in coverage and he does a good job covering deep passing routes. The Sierra Canyon High graduate has football pedigree as the son of former USC defensive lineman Lawrence Larry.

“Elias Larry is a longer-armed, longer-stride type of corner and we really like what he has been doing,” Green said.

While acknowledging the overall lack of experience, Larry believes the group of young corners will rise to the occasion. He praised the senior leadership of Glenn and McMorris last season and said they taught the precocious plebes a lot.

“Probably the best thing I learned from Mikey was consistency,” Larry said. “Everyone always knew that Mikey was going to do his job. I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps in that way.”

Navy cornerback Elias Larry listens to instructions from position coach Robert Green during Tuesday's practice. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Collins also saw considerable action against SMU and was credited with three tackles. He led the trio of plebe corners with eight tackles and particularly excelled on special teams.

While fans might worry about a bunch of sophomores covering the elite wide receivers in the American Athletic Conference, Larry thinks the classmates will be just fine.

“We’ve all been on that stage and understand the atmosphere. We all know the defense and what’s expected at our position,” he said. “We’re ambitious and ready to prove to everybody that we can go against the best.”

Green and defensive coordinator Brian Newberry like the potential of Matthew Peters, who was recruited as a quarterback and switched to cornerback. Peters performed well enough during spring practice to be listed No. 1 at boundary corner going into August training camp. At 6-foot-2, the junior is the tallest, rangiest of the Navy corners.

“Peters is a super-strong kid who works his butt off. He doesn’t have much experience at the position but I feel good about where he is so far,” Green said.

Green said juniors Romaine Robinson and Kamron Love, along with sophomore Dashaun Peele and freshman Andrew Duhart have all flashed at times this preseason.

One lesson all the returning corners learned from Glenn and McMorris was to watch as much game tape as possible, whether of opponents or past Navy players at the position. Elias and company are constantly watching cut-ups.

“I don’t know what it is about this young group, but they’re always in the film room,” Green said. “They come to the meeting room well equipped with questions.”

Green played cornerback himself for the Midshipmen, a three-year starter from 1995-97. He enjoyed a long career in the Marine Corps before retiring as lieutenant colonel and joining the Navy football program as Director of Player Development. This is his eighth season as an assistant and second overseeing the cornerbacks.

“I want to see a cornerback who has a one-play mentality and is not afraid to play tight coverage,” Green said. “I want to see a cornerback who understands that if you take some risks there will be some rewards.”