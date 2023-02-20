Navy sweeps Patriot League swimming and diving championships; Women roll, while men win in dramatic fashion

A dramatic victory in the last event capped a strong comeback as the Navy men’s swimming and diving team captured the Patriot League championship.

Garrett McGovern erased a one-tenth of a second deficit on the final leg as Navy secured the gold medal in the 400-yard freestyle relay. McGovern had to overtake Army standout Owen Harlow in the final 25 yards of the race.

Winning the final event of the four-day meet gave Navy the team title with 856.5 points, 10 better than runner-up Army. The Black Knights had led the archrival Midshipmen by 47 points with three events remaining.

Navy’s men have claimed the Patriot League championship in all 19 years they have competed at the meet.

“It is very hard to put words to this experience. This was the most exciting meet to have been a part of and the grit and determination our program demonstrated was inspiring,” Navy men’s coach Bill Roberts said. “I am so proud of everyone in our program. This was a total team effort and extremely reflective of what Navy swimming and diving are all about.”

No final event theatrics were needed by the Navy women’s team, which cruised to the championship. Rookie of the Meet Lauren Walsh led the way as the Mids amassed 799 points, well ahead of Army’s total of 615.5.

Navy’s women have now won 11 straight Patriot League crowns and 21 overall over 31 seasons. Those 21 championships are the most by any team in any sport in conference history.

“It was an awesome championship run and we are incredibly proud of the entire team,” said John Morrison, who was named Patriot League women’s Coach of the Year. “They worked incredibly hard and supported each other throughout the entire season. To see it all come together this weekend is a tribute to the entire team and coaching staff.”

Navy’s men dominated the relays, winning all five that were contested.

Patrick Colwell, Jackson Shultz, Jonah Harm and Austin Lockhart got the Mids started by garnering the gold medal in the 200 medley relay. Everet Andrew, Austin Lockhart, Conor Canfield and Garrett McGovern made up the victorious 800 freestyle relay.

Navy set a school, conference and meet record in winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.53. That foursome consisted of Harm, Lockhart, Andrew and McGovern. The Mids also got gold in the 400 medley relay (Colwell, Schultz, Harm and McGovern) and 400 freestyle relay (Harm, Lockhart, Andrew, McGovern).

Blakeman Shaw was named Men’s Diver of the Meet after winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter events. Navy went 1-2-3 in the 3-meter with George Moore earning the silver medal and Anthony Scuilli the bronze. Moore was runner-up to Shaw in the 1-meter.

Harm was named Men’s Swimmer of the Meet after also winning the 100 butterfly and taking third in the 100 backstroke. Colwell was runner-up in the former event.

Andrew repeated as 200 freestyle conference champ and was runner-up in both the 100 and 500 free. Conor Cranfield finished third in the 200.

Colwell claimed the gold medal in the 200 butterfly, while Severna Park High graduate Jackson Schultz was runner-up in both the 100 and breaststroke. Cameron Horner took third in the 500 freestyle and George Booker got the bronze in the 400 individual medley.

Navy’s women won three relays with many of the same swimmers contributing. Megan Murphy, Riley Gavigan, Caroline Irwin and Maya Novack got things going by grabbing the gold in the 200-yard medley relay.

Cameron Horner, Gabi Baldwin, Lauren Walsh and Tiffany Shields were the winning foursome in the 800 freestyle, while Irwin, Novack, Hannah Pratt and Shields joined forces to take the 200 free.

Walsh was honored as the top freshman performer at the meet after capturing the championship of the 200 breaststroke and finishing as runner-up in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Gavigan took third in the 100 breast.

Horner was the 200-yard freestyle champion with teammate Gabi Baldwin the runner-up. Baldwin also secured the silver medal in the 200 backstroke.

Irwin was runner-up in the 100 butterfly and tied for second in the 200 butterfly. Horner placed second in the 1,650 freestyle, while Novack (50 free), Horner (1,650 free), Sarah Eldridge (400 IM) and McKenzie Kim (3-meter diving) all added bronze medals.