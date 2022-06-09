Navy earns Patriot League Presidents’ Cup for eighth straight academic year, powered by nine conference titles

Navy collected its record-setting eighth consecutive Presidents’ Cup, awarded for overall athletic excellence within the Patriot League. This is the ninth time in the past 10 years the Midshipmen have topped the standings that are determined by championship success throughout the academic year.

Navy captured nine Patriot league championships during the 2021-22 campaign, amassing 156.25 total points — 12.75 better than runner-up Army West Point. Bucknell previously held the Patriot League record with seven straight Presidents’ Cup titles from 1998-2004.

“We are all very grateful for the determination of our Midshipmen and coaches to bounce back at a championship caliber so quickly after the disruptive challenges of the pandemic,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “We stayed focused on all objectives with an expect-to-win mindset and a determination to continue as the benchmark for competitive excellence within the League.”

Gladchuk said the Presidents’ Cup is “a very important driving force” behind the competitive spirit at Navy and motivates everyone annually to stay focused and keep the hardware in Annapolis.

“It is an honor for our programs to be recognized as the best in the conference,” he said.

Navy’s nine Patriot League titles tied the school record, previously set 2011-12 and 2017-18. This marks the 11th time in the last 12 years that Navy has led all schools for the most Patriot League titles won.

Navy has claimed 71 Patriot League championships over the past decade with Boston University a distant second with 32.

Navy’s conference championships came in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and men’s tennis.

Army West Point finished second with 143.5 points after capturing the baseball and women’s tennis crowns. Boston University ranked third overall with 135 points, claiming league championships in men’s lacrosse and women’s golf.

The Presidents’ Cup is awarded to the member institution with the highest cumulative sports point total for its Patriot League standing in sponsored men’s and women’s sports. Points are awarded based upon a combination of an institution’s regular-season and tournament finishes in each sport.

President’s Cup standings

1. Navy, 156.25; 2. Army West Point, 143.5; 3. Boston University, 135; 4. Lehigh, 128.25; 5. Bucknell, 120.25; 6. Loyola Maryland, 89.75; 7. Colgate, 76.25; 8. Holy Cross, 76; 9. Lafayette, 75.25; 10. American, 60