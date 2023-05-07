Navy men’s and women’s track and field sweep Patriot League outdoor championships for 5th consecutive season

Jacques Guillaume and Molly Chapman led the way as Navy men’s and women’s outdoor track and field swept the Patriot League Championships for the fifth consecutive season Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Guillaume was named men’s track athlete of the meet after winning two individual events and running a leg of a victorious relay as Navy amassed 323.2 points to blow away runner-up Army, which finished with 169.2 points. It marked just the third time in the 32-year history of the championships that a team surpassed 300 points.

Chapman was chosen as the women’s field event athlete of the meet after placing in three jumping events as Navy recorded 241.5 points, 91.5 more than runner-up Boston University.

Jamie Cook, Navy’s director of track and field and cross country, was named Patriot League Coach of the Year. Navy’s men have captured nine consecutive outdoor crowns and 10 overall, while the women claimed their fifth straight title and seventh overall. All the seniors finished undefeated at the outdoor championships for their careers.

“This senior class graduates as the most successful group ever in terms of a complete program. It’s significant to win every Patriot League outdoor championship in their time here,” Cook said. “This team understands that track and field is a team sport. We have some athletes that are willing to give up winning individual events to compete in multiple events to help the team score huge points. Our kids laid it out there today and it was awesome to see.”

Guillaume won the 400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles while also running a leg on the victorious 1,600-meter relay.

Joshua Boamah was named men’s field athlete of the meet after winning the shot put and the discus after placing second in the hammer throw. He was the meet’s highest individual scorer with 28 points.

Freshman sprinter Nathan Kent earned men’s rookie of the meet honors after breezing to victory in the 200-meter dash in 21.17 seconds and placing second in the 400. He also ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay and was part of the 400 relay that placed second.

Baynes Autry set the Patriot League outdoor championships record by scoring 7,233 points en route to winning the decathlon. Autry won five of the 10 events and broke the previous mark by 36 points.

Other event champions for the Navy men were Jonah Johnson (100), Ian Bartlett (800), Sam Keeny (10,000), Brahmir Vick (110 hurdles) and Walker Rudisaile (pole vault).

Chapman won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2 1/2 inches and broke the school record while placing third in the triple jump at 40-5 1/2. She also finished fourth in the high jump.

Molly Mangan set the meet record in the 400 with a winning time of 54.14 seconds. She took third in the 200 with the eighth-best time (24.23) in school history.

Mangan was a member of the 1,600 relay that also broke the Patriot League outdoor championships record. Kylie Bedard, Sabrina Sutter and Taylor Woodworth completed the foursome that posted a winning time of 3:41.64.

Other event champs for the Navy women were Annie Lemelin (400 hurdles), Ellie Abraham (3,000 steeplechase), Hanna Lowenstein (high jump) and Annie Taylor (heptathlon).

Lowenstein repeated as high jump champion with a leap of 5-9 1/4, tying the second-best mark in program history. Taylor piled up 4,985 points in the heptathlon, the third-highest score in Navy history.