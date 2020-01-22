Quarterback is the biggest question mark for Navy football offense going into 2020

Any discussion of how Navy’s offense will look during the 2020 season begins with the quarterback position.
Navy is losing its primary weapon with the pending graduation of Malcolm Perry, who put together one of the greatest offensive seasons in program history.
Perry established a single-season school record with 2,017 rushing yards and added another 1,084 passing yards. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster ran for 21 touchdowns and threw for seven while carrying the offense on his back at times.
Whenever the Midshipmen really needed a play it was Perry that delivered — often in spectacular fashion. After switching back-and-forth between quarterback and slotback the previous two seasons, Perry embraced being the unquestioned leader of the offense and the result was a season for the ages.
There is a possibility Perry could be playing in the National Football League next fall. Meanwhile, Navy must figure out how it replaces a player that accounted for almost 60 percent of the team’s total yardage and touchdowns.
“First of all, you can’t replace Malcolm. He was a special player, one of the best to ever wear a Navy uniform,” Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper said. “Malcolm’s running ability and big-play potential are unmatched. He also matured into a very smart quarterback who didn’t force things and didn’t make mistakes.”
Freshman Perry Olsen was the season-long backup to Perry and got into eight games, mostly at mop-up time. The 6-foot, 210-pound Oklahoma native saw his most extensive action during a blowout loss to Notre Dame and showed flashes.
Olsen replaced Perry midway through the third quarter and directed three scoring drives as the Midshipmen lost, 52-20. He threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mychal Cooper then scored on a 2-yard keeper.
Olsen played most of the fourth quarter of a 56-10 rout of Connecticut and rushed five times for a career-high 34 yards along with his first career touchdown.
“Perry got all the reps with the second huddle coming out of August camp, so he’s ahead of the other guys,” Jasper said. “Perry really cares and that goes a long way in our program. He cared enough to participate in pre-practice meetings to review the script and worked hard to make himself better.”
Olsen also played linebacker as a four-year varsity letterman at the high school level, spending three seasons at Southmoore and one at Yukon. He was an All-State selection at quarterback as a senior and earned All-City recognition at linebacker as a junior.
“Perry is a tough, physical runner who throws the ball well. Obviously, the big thing is decision-making,” Jasper said. “He’ll go through a spring camp as the top guy and we’ll see if we can trust him.”
Junior Dalen Morris was listed No. 3 on the depth chart all season and did not receive any meaningful snaps. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder carried the ball one time against both Connecticut and Holy Cross but did not attempt any passes.
It was almost identical to 2018 when Morris also appeared in two games and ran the ball three times without throwing it.
“Dalen has been in the program for three years and received a lot of mental reps, whether in quarterback meetings or out on the practice field,” Jasper said. “This spring is going to be huge for him. Dalen needs to go out and seize the position. He has the tools — a big, strong kid who can really throw the football.”
Freshman Maasai Maynor was given a long look during spring training camp and made a solid impression. The 6-foot, 180-pound product of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey played in five junior varsity games this past season and performed well.
“This kid has all the tools and also the ‘it’ factor you look for,” Jasper said. “I think Maasai has a chance to be a really good quarterback. He has outstanding leadership skills.”
Maynor, who was named Offensive MVP of the 2018 Nike Opening, operated exclusively in shotgun formation at St. Peter’s Prep.
“Maasai had never taken a snap under center, so the live reps he got in the JV games were huge,” Jasper said. “Maasai probably throws the best ball of all the quarterbacks. He’s worked on running the option and gotten better.”
Offensive Line
Navy led the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense with 360.5 yards per game and the offensive line deserves enormous credit for that accomplishment.
Center Ford Higgins and left guard David Forney anchored a unit that must rank among the best of the current triple-option era. Left tackle Kendel Wright, right guard Peter Nestrowitz and right tackle Billy Honaker were the other members of a line that displayed tremendous chemistry and cohesion.
It marked the sixth time since 2003 that Navy led the nation in rushing, but the first since 2008.
“You had five offensive linemen that started 13 games, which is really rare,” Navy running game coordinator Ashley Ingram said. “It meant a lot that they were healthy, durable and tough. I thought as a group this offensive line just got better and better as the season went along. Toward the end, they were playing at an extremely high level.”
Navy will need to rebuild the unit as Higgins, Forney and Wright will all be graduating. Higgins was the heart and soul of the offensive line, the consummate team captain and glue guy.
“Ford was a really good football player, and as good a leader as I’ve been around,” Ingram said. “Ford has an infectious personality and brings tremendous energy. He was tough, driven, hard-working — everything you look for in a football player,” Ingram said.
Forney was named first All-American Athletic Conference and teamed with Wright to form a dominant left side.
“Forney had one of the best seasons by a guard in a while. He and Kendel both played the best football of their careers as seniors,” Ingram said. “No doubt we’ll miss those three seniors. That said, neither of them was a full-time starter until their senior year. We’re going to need some other guys to step up the way those two did.”
Honaker (6-3, 282) earned honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference, while Nestrowitz (6-3, 287) also graded out highly. Ingram was impressed by both first-year starters.
“I thought Nestrowitz and Honaker had great seasons. They’ll both be seniors next season and have a chance to be really special,” Ingram said.
“We always knew Nestrowitz was talented guy. He’s a very complete player — very strong and explosive. He showed a lot of toughness by fighting through a shoulder injury all season long,” Ingram said. “Honaker plays 1,000 MPH on every snap and has a lot of passion. He’s a big kid with some length who really move and run. He wants to be a perfectionist.”
Junior Justin Self will get first shot at succeeding Higgins at center. The 6-foot-2, 268-pounder was listed as the backup at left tackle, right tackle and center this past season.
“Justin was kind of our sixth man, which is why we had him listed at so many spots,” Ingram said. “I think Justin brings a lot of intangibles to the table similar to what Ford did. He’s tough, athletic and knows the offense inside and out.”
Junior Kurt Stengel will open spring camp atop the depth chart at right tackle, where he was No. 3 in 2019. Ingram said Stengel rotated into games early in the season.
Sophomore Luca Fratianne and freshman Kip Frankland are also possibilities at tackle. Fratianne (6-2, 282) was an All-California Interscholastic Federation pick at Newbury Park High and chose Navy over Air Force and Army. Frankland (6-1, 280) was one of Navy’s top direct-entry recruits in the Class of 2019 after earning All-State honors at Houston High in Tennessee.
“Fratianne has a real motor — just full-speed ahead from the first to last snap,” Ingram said. “Franklin is very talented — great size and athleticism.”
Sophomore Nick Bernacchi (6-2, 276) stayed up with the varsity throughout last season and improved dramatically by getting significant practice repetitions. He will likely compete with classmate Bryce Texeira (6-2, 279) at right guard.
Sean Rattay (6-0, 279) traveled throughout the 2019 season as a backup center and will get a look there as well as both guard spots. Sophomore Pierce Banbury (6-2, 288) may be the stronger player on the entire team.
Ingram mentioned Luke Coleman (6-4, 315), Nicholas Rowan (6-1, 285) and Brandon Moore (6-1, 306) as promising plebes that need to be evaluated more closely.
“There are a lot of bodies and there will be a lot of competition. We’re going to let these young guys duke it out and see who shows up,” said Ingram, noting that Honaker and Nestrowitz will be limited during spring camp.”
Fullback
Navy returns a solid one-two punch in junior Nelson Smith and sophomore Jamale Carothers. Smith started seven straight games before being overtaken by Carothers, who started the last six contests.
Carothers was the biggest surprise of the season, finishing second on the team in rushing after playing in junior varsity games early on. The 5-foot-9, 203-pounder, who is blessed with a tremendous initial burst and superb closing speed, ran for 734 yards and 14 touchdowns with almost all of that coming in seven games.
Smith, whose strong lower body makes him tough to bring down, ranked third in rushing with 571 yards and seven touchdowns. He will no doubt be motivated during spring practice to win back more playing time.
Sophomore Isaac Ruoss was third on the depth chart throughout the season, rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.
Slotback
The Midshipmen will be well-stocked at slotback next season with five members of the final depth chart returning, including starters C.J. Williams and Keoni-Kordell Makekau.
Williams was Navy’s most productive slot — rushing for 298 yards and three touchdowns and ranking second in receiving with 210 yards and two scores. Makekau amassed 212 rushing yards and 175 receiving yards.
Junior Myles Fells saw significant action and has a high upside. Justin Smith and Tyreek King-El closed the season third on the depth chart. All the aforementioned slots are current juniors.
Wide Receiver
Both starters will be back in Cooper and Ryan Mitchell, both of whom enjoyed breakout campaigns.
Cooper led Navy with 18 receptions for 380 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore averaged 21.1 yards per catch, many of which came at clutch moments.
Mitchell made some big plays in turning eight catches into 183 yards. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior turned a short throw into a 74-yard gain against Connecticut.
Sophomore Chance Warren was another wide receiver who proved a real playmaker, gaining 91 yards on six receptions and picking up 70 yards on five reverses. Warren was one of the stars of the Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas State, taking a well-executed reverse 20 yards for a touchdown then catching a 41-yard pass from Williams off a trick play to set up the game-winning field goal.
Sophomore Marcell Gleaton (6-3, 216) spearheads a talented crop of promising young receivers.