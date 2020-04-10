Naval Academy athletic director remains optimistic about Notre Dame football game in Dublin

Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk believes it’s foolish to even attempt to predict the future.
Gladchuk shakes his head when he hears people project what the coronavirus landscape is going to look like in August or September. Navy’s 20th-year athletic director said prognostications proclaiming college football season will not start on time, if at all next fall, are premature.
“Everyone has an opinion. Everyone is speculating. Everyone is, in all honesty, shooting from the hip. No one knows anything,” Gladchuk told The Capital on Thursday. “I’ve chosen to take it one day at a time. No one has an answer. We’re all hoping for a best-case scenario.”
Gladchuk remains hopeful the Navy football season opener against Notre Dame, scheduled for August 29 in Dublin, Ireland, will be held. However, the veteran administrator has been in the business too long to make any final declarations at this time in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.
“We are five months away from teeing it up against Notre Dame in Dublin. An awful lot can happen in the span of five months,” Gladchuk said. “It’s simply just too early to speculate about a college football season that does not start for five months. We don’t need to make any sort of decision today. We don’t need to create any further anxiety.”
Billed as the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the contest slated for Aviva Stadium is sold out. Aviva Stadium has a seating capacity of 51,700 and more than half of the spectators are expected to come from the United States.
Navy and Notre Dame have combined to sell approximately 35,000 tourist packages and Gladchuk has not heard of any fans seeking refunds as of yet.
“All the hotels are booked, the stadium is ready to accommodate a big-time event and the sponsorships remain in place,” he said.
Two weeks ago, organizers made an allotment of 6,000 tickets available to the public within Ireland and those sold in just over an hour. “That just shows you the people of Dublin and surrounding areas are very enthusiastic and keeping the faith,” Gladchuk said.
Gladchuk told The Capital he has discussed the season opener with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, and they were both in agreement about pressing forward with the season opener on Aug. 29.
“Jack and I haven’t even talked about a Plan B or Plan C,” Gladchuk said. “Once the cards are played and we know exactly a specific time frame, the right decision will be made. We’ll follow through with the game as scheduled or address some alternative, which could mean playing the game elsewhere or on a later date.”
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was cautiously optimistic about the season opener and told ESPN.com that is among many issues Swarbrick is dealing with at the moment.
“We’d like to play the game in Ireland,” Kelly said. “Whether we can or not that’s still a topic that’s being discussed. We’ll have some alternatives, and whether there’s a particular date I can’t give you right now, but those discussions are underway.”
Meanwhile, Swarbrick told ESPN.com he is strongly opposed to the prospect of playing college football games in empty stadiums.
“I don’t see a model where we play, at least any extended number of games, in facilities where we don't have fans,” Swarbrick said. “College football is about the cheerleaders and the band and the campus environment on game day. We’re interested in solutions that allow us to have a traditional game-day experience.”
Gladchuk does not believe in predicting the future, but he understands economics well enough to know that keeping the United States shut down until late August will mean utter devastation.
“Obviously, the government wants to and needs to jump-start the economy as soon as possible,” Gladchuk said. “All we can hope is that there is some sort of vaccine that puts this thing behind us or some other method of stopping the spread of this disease.”
While the Naval Academy Athletic Association has a vested interest in seeing the football season opener played in Dublin, Ireland as scheduled, Gladchuk said he will certainly obey all directives from government officials on both sides of the pond.
“This game is important, but nothing will supersede the medical issues and the direction we get from the medical authorities," Gladchuk said. “As ambitious as we are, the games has to be cleared by Ireland and international travel has to be cleared for that to be realistic."