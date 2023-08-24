Q&A: The Capital, Irish Illustrated exchange information ahead of this year’s Navy-Notre Dame football game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Long time rivals Navy and Notre Dame will open the 2023 college football season Saturday in Dublin.

Bill Wagner, Navy beat writer for The Capital and Baltimore Sun Media, recently participated in a question-and-answer exchange with Tim O’Malley, a writer for Irish Illustraded.

Below are O’Malley’s answers to Wagner’s questions.

Marcus Freeman says he learned a lot during his first season as head coach at Notre Dame. What do you expect in Year 2 of the Freeman era? Do you think he will be doing some things differently?

It’s my contention he handled failure well (Marshall, Stanford, USC) but not success, and that’s the key to being a playoff-viable program. Freeman learned last season that in modern college football, you can lose to anyone if your quarterbacks aren’t up to snuff — and that’s why the program brought in [Wake Forest transfer quarterback] Sam Hartman.

Per Freeman, this will be an offensive and defensive line-driven program, but the man behind center allows that to be a sensible approach. They’re a run-first team (the comparative talent at RB vs. WR dictates it this fall) and a deep team defensively. Expect nine to rotate up front, four at the linebacker level, and a full nine on the back end as well.

Gerad Parker has taken over as offensive coordinator. Do you expect the Notre Dame offense to look dramatically different with Parker devising the schemes and calling the plays?

Not because of Parker, because he eased into this role by keeping many principles in place, but likely because of Hartman. Notre Dame could not hit deep balls last season (other than in the first half against Navy) and it was an Achilles’ heel in the passing game. They will with Hartman.

There is no Michael Mayer, so the ball will be spread out more in the passing game and Hartman can execute the RPO attack better than Drew Pyne (10 starts), and while he can’t run like Tyler Buchner (three starts), he’s light years ahead as a passer.

Going forward, Parker prefers more RPO than did [former offensive coordinator Tommy] Rees and will allow for much more freedom in route concepts between the receivers and quarterbacks.

Hartman has seized the starting quarterback job and by all accounts has performed very well in preseason camp. What does Hartman bring to the table and do you think this is an upgrade at the quarterback position for Notre Dame?

This is the main difference in Notre Dame’s team between 2022 and 2023. Hartman is a potential team MVP, while Drew Pyne, who you remember was supposed to be second string, was clearly a guy that could get you through games, but struggled when challenged by press-man defenses and if the offensive line didn’t blow holes in the running game.

Hartman is Notre Dame’s most accurate quarterback since Jimmy Clausen (2009), and most talented deep-ball thrower since DeShone Kizer (2015).

Notre Dame graduated a very talented edge rusher in Isaiah Foskey, who is now with the New Orleans Saints. Foskey had 26 1/2 career sacks. Who will pressure the quarterback this season the way Foskey did for three seasons?

Notre Dame’s defensive line was its most impressive unit in camp, but that’s due to a four-man interior rotation more than the edges. (It might also be due to the reality that the Irish tackle due of Joe Alt and Blake Fisher is simply better than it’s edge rushers.)

Jordan Botelho was good in spurts last season, replacing Foskey in the Gator Bowl and coming up with two sacks versus South Carolina. He’s a former inside linebacker and will team up with former outside linebacker Josh Burnham and Junior Tuihalamaka, a former middle linebacker.

As you can see, this might not have been the plan all along in their recruitments, though Botelho is clearly a better player attacking than reading an offense.

The strong-side has two fifth-year players: Nana Osafo-Mensah and Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste. The latter is the better pass-rusher of the two.

The most intriguing option is backup redshirt freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed. He’s Notre Dame’s highest-ranked player coming out of high school and a blur around the edge. (Sneed actually made his first game appearance last season vs. Navy.)

Notre Dame’s next semblance of a Foskey facsimile on the edge is true freshman Boubacar Traore. He made varsity for Navy week which means he’s capable of processing information in addition to his talent.

Navy shut out Notre Dame in the second half of last season’s matchup. Do you give the Midshipmen any chance of winning this game?

If Notre Dame was still saddled with a quarterback that was limited in his arm strength and willingness to take shots downfield, I think Irish fans could have a legitimate concern. But I’d be floored if Notre Dame doesn’t score more than 35 points.

The real key is, the Irish defense is a veteran group with seasoned players defending the triple-option. And unlike last November in Baltimore, middle linebacker JD Bertrand will play in this game.

Below are Wagner’s answers to O’Malley’s questions

Navy is expected to play both quarterbacks Tai Lavatai and Blake Horvath in this game. Do you believe they’ll complement each other throughout, or is it more of an attempt to keep the Irish defense off-balance in preparation? Could you contrast the two? (And what happened to Xavier Arline in the competition?)

This all stems from spring camp, which Tai Lavatai missed and Xavier Arline had very limited participation. Navy was installing a new offense and sophomores Blake Horvath and Teddy Gleaton got all the meaningful repetitions. That put Lavatai and Arline behind. Gleaton could not participate in preseason practices because he was in summer school, which moved Horvath up to No. 1.

Lavatai is fully recovered from knee surgery and looked good in training camp, putting himself into the picture. My guess is that Horvath has solidified the starting job, but the reality is that he has never played in a varsity game. Considering the situation — playing Notre Dame on a worldwide stage — it is not the best way to debut a brand new QB. Lavatai has 19 career starts and that game experience is invaluable.

I think Lavatai will start, then Horvath will come off the bench after having time to get acclimated to the atmosphere. As for Arline, I believe he will wind up playing a lot of slotback. Quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper has talked about putting in a special package of plays that suit Arline’s talents at QB.

What are key changes for Navy’s offense under new coordinator Grant Chesnut? I read your Capital Gazette report that Newberry felt the offense had yet to reach the desired level of consistency.

Chesnut has articulated three noticeable changes, although there may be others we don’t know about. By far the most notable is the introduction of a “quick passing game.” Navy wants to use short, safe passes to get the ball to playmakers on the perimeter. Navy also wants to be able to successfully throw in second- and third-and-long situations. Chesnut has also talked about adding more formations and motion to give the defense window dressing and disguise plays.

Brian Newberry’s defense shined in a few statistical categories last season (No. 3 nationally in rush Defense, No. 10 in red zone touchdown percentage against, No. 12 first downs allowed just behind Georgia and Michigan). Where can the group improve/repeat its successes, and where would you rank this defense compared to the best of the Navy during the upsets of Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly/Ken Niumatalolo eras?

Navy’s defense was solid all four years under Newberry’s direction. He was just a very good defensive coordinator with outstanding schemes. We saw last season during the second half of the Notre Dame game what the Navy defense is capable of doing. The Fighting Irish were limited to zero points and 12 total yards.

Navy has nine returning starters and numerous backups with significant experience on the defensive side of the ball, so I would expect that to be a strength of the team this season. P.J. Volker is now the defensive coordinator and will be making the calls from the press box. He may or may not have Newberry’s instincts in that department. However, Newberry remains very involved with the defense and will be on the headset with Volker so it should be business as usual.

Conversely, where is Navy most vulnerable defensively? For Notre Dame fans, the key question is: Will Sam Hartman make a major difference against his secondary over the aerially limited Drew Pyne last season?

Navy’s biggest weakness last season involved giving up way too many deep balls and big plays. The Midshipmen got the ball thrown over their heads way too much and allowed far too many chunk passing plays of 30, 40 and 50 yards or more. Eric Lewis was hired and given the title of defensive passing game coordinator. A lot of time and effort has been spent to correct this problem. I assume we will find out quickly in the opener whether it has been fixed.

Is Nathan Kent back for the contest? Who along with fullback Daba Fofana should Irish fans monitor on the Mids offense?

Daba Fofana will certainly be a key weapon in Navy’s triple-option offense. The fullback dive remains the first read and the Midshipmen will always look to establish that element early. Other key playmakers are wide receiver Jayden Umbarger and slotback Amin Hassan. Anton Hall, who did a lot of good things at fullback last season, has moved to slotback and is another dynamic runner. Wide receiver Nathan Kent is out with an injury and will not play in this game.