Navy-Notre Dame game in Dublin attracting largest movement of Americans for an international sporting event

It is being touted as the largest movement of Americans for an international sporting event in history.

Nearly 40,000 United States citizens are traveling to Dublin for Saturday’s college football season opener between Navy and Notre Dame, according to a travel agency On Location Experiences. Many Fighting Irish and Midshipmen fans will spend a week in Ireland, visiting other cities as part of specially themed travel packages.

Travel packages for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic include a culinary theme, golf theme and Game of Thrones theme among others. On Location, the event’s promoter, has created travel deals that bundle high-end experiences with traditional sightseeing with the main feature being Saturday’s game at Aviva Stadium that kicks off the 2023 college football season.

John Anthony, executive vice president of On Location, said the most popular package includes visits to three cities. In addition to Dublin, fans can choose to visit Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick or Waterford among others.

Anthony is also co-founder of the Aer Lingus Classic along with the promotion company Irish-American Events Limited along with Padraic O’Kane.

“I think the biggest thing is that people have such a great time when they come to Ireland. It’s just a fun country with lots of cool things to see and do,” said Anthony, who sold his namesake travel company to On Location.

Aviva Stadium will be filled to capacity with all 49,000 tickets being sold by May. Fans from 20 countries have purchased tickets and travel packages with 2,000 coming from the United Kingdom and Europe, according to economic figures released by the Irish government. The remaining 7,000 fans will be Ireland residents.

The Irish government has estimated the 2023 Navy-Notre Dame game will make an estimated 150 million Euro economic impact on the country — nearly $170 million.

Irish and Judy Kane were at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 2012 game between Notre Dame and Navy. The Fighting Irish dominated that contest, 50-10.

Notre Dame, which is nicknamed the Fighting Irish and has a leprechaun as a mascot, will be the overwhelming favorite of those in attendance. Navy will have approximately 7,500 fans at Aviva Stadium, a strong turnout for a road game being held 3,354 miles from Annapolis.

Navy’s football traveling party along with many parents and relatives of the players will be staying at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. The Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation has booked blocks of rooms in dozens of other hotels around Dublin.

“We’re going to take over the City Centre as much as we can,” said Robb Dunn, Navy’s deputy director of athletics for administration. Dunn has been charged with organizing many of the travel details for the Naval Academy Athletic Association.

The two organizations have collaborated on this event with the alumni association focused on the fan experience and the athletic association concentrating on the game experience.

The alumni association has organized three main events for fans beginning Thursday evening with a “Welcome to Dublin Hooley” at the EPIC Museum. In addition to food and refreshments, attendees will also be able to tour the Irish Emigration Museum, which won the world’s leading tourist attraction at the World Travel Awards three years running.

On Friday, another welcome reception will be held at the Guinness Storehouse at St. James Gate. Finally, the alumni association is also hosting the official Navy pregame tailgate at the Lansdowne Rugby Club that is adjacent to Aviva Stadium. John Schofield, executive director of communications for the alumni association, cautioned that all three events require tickets that were presold.

“Naval Academy alumni show great support for their alma mater and there is no better example than the legions of people that are crossing the pond for this experience,” Schofield said. “You can feel the excitement among the alumni who are traveling to Ireland in droves. This is a destination event that has really resonated with the alums.”

The alumni association has launched a “We’re More Irish” campaign to fire up fans. They are highlighting the fact Commander John Barry, who is considered the “Father of the American Navy,” hailed from Wexford, Ireland.

Navy men’s varsity rugby will be in Ireland for a specially arranged game against Notre Dame at Trinity College. Schofield said a large contingent of Navy rugby alums is traveling to Dublin to support the rugby program, which is led by an Irish native in head coach Gavin Hickie.

“Naval Academy alumni are going to be everywhere in Dublin. Everyone will be wearing Navy gear, so we’ll spot each other walking down the street or in a pub,” Schofield said. “We want to go over to Dublin and flex a little bit of our Navy Irish muscles so the Notre Dame fans know who we are.”

Meanwhile, the athletic association has organized a Friday afternoon pep rally at Merritt Square, located across from the seat of the Irish government. Navy’s drum and bugle corps and cheerleaders will lead the festivities while the Lord Mayor of Dublin (Councillor Daithi de Roiste) and the commander of European Naval Forces (Admiral Stuart B. Munsch) will speak. Academy superintendent (Vice Admiral Sean Buck), commandant (Colonel James P. McDonough) and athletic director (Chet Gladchuk) will also speak.

Navy and Notre Dame are joining forces for integrated pregame ceremonies at Aviva Stadium. There will be a Brigade of Midshipmen march-on and flyover by P-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

Dublin will be hopping in the days leading up to the big game. Dan Patrick is hosting his sports talk radio show live with comedy actor Will Farrell as special guest in Centre City. Not to be outdone, Fox Sports will broadcast its popular “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe” radio show, featuring former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, from Dublin. Former Notre Dame basketball star Pat Connaughton, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be conducting three youth basketball clinics around Ireland.

Since Notre Dame is the host, the Catholic university has injected elements of its home game weekend into the Dublin game. There will be a Friday night entertainment event with former Notre Dame standout Mike Golic as master of ceremonies That event, which has already sold 9,000 tickets, features comedian Martin Short, Riverdance performers and the musical act The High Kings.

According to Anthony, 20 United States congressmen and senators, which make up the Irish-American Congressional caucus, will make the trip.

Anthony Travel was involved with the 1996 Navy-Notre Dame game that was held in Dublin and attracted 16,000 Americans. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish did it again in 2012 and that time 35,000 Americans traveled to Dublin.

“I think everyone who came in 1996 went home and told their friends that you can’t miss it,” Anthony said. “The Naval Academy Athletic Association really figured out how to do this back in 2012. If they had not done such a spectacular job back in 2012, this game would not be happening. A real tip of the cap to Chet Gladchuk and his entire team.”

The resounding success of the 2012 game persuaded Anthony and O’Kane to form Irish-American Events Limited and start the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in 2016 with Boston College playing Georgia Tech.

That game drew a solid crowd and provided “proof of concept” as the Irish government and a cadre of sponsors were fully onboard. That prompted Irish-American Events to announce a five-game series that was slated to kick off with Navy-Notre Dame in 2020 and Nebraska-Illinois in 2021. Both of those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Nebraska versus Northwestern wound up being the inaugural Aer Lingus College Football Classic in 2022 and Anthony is thrilled that Navy and Notre Dame were able to reschedule three years later.

“Huge credit to the Naval Academy and Notre Dame for finding a way to get back as soon as possible; They knew they had something special and their fans wanted it when they saw the attendance numbers that came in for 2020,” Anthony said. “Chet Gladchuk and [Notre Dame athletic director] Jack Swarbrick said we’ll work with you to get this rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Next year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic will feature an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State.