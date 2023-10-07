Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai comes off the bench to lead Mids to 27-24 win over North Texas

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On the day he lost his starting job, quarterback Tai Lavatai was one of the heroes as Navy football posted an uplifting victory.

Sophomore Blake Horvath replaced Lavatai as the starting quarterback and performed fairly well in helping the home team take a halftime lead. However, Horvath suffered a hand injury late in the first half and left the game for good, forcing the Midshipmen to turn to the senior veteran.

Lavatai came off the bench to direct three touchdown drives and the defense made several critical stands as Navy notched a narrow 27-24 victory over North Texas on Saturday. Fullback Alex Tecza rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including the clincher, as the Midshipmen (2-3, 1-2) triumphed in a must-win game before an announced crowd of 28,648 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Lavatai completed 4 of 8 passes for 75 yards and displayed his experience in leading the offense. Just moments after coming into the game, he tossed a 26-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Nathan Kent that gave Navy a 13-10 halftime lead.

Outside linebacker Xavier McDonald and defensive tackle Clay Cromwell were the catalysts of a Navy defense that was disruptive throughout. McDonald had a strip sack for the second straight game, while Cromwell recorded two sacks for the Mids, who amassed seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

North Texas tailback Ayo Adeyi rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Chandler Rogers completed 22 of 32 passes for 267 yards in the Mean Green’s American Athletic Conference debut.

Horvath played pretty well before leaving the game, rushing for 88 yards on 18 carries and directing one long touchdown drive.

A major turning point came on the first possession of the game. It appeared Rogers had scored on a 7-yard run to cap a nice opening drive for North Texas. However, replay review ruled that Rogers went down at the 1-yard line, erasing the touchdown and making it second-and-goal.

Navy then mounted a huge goal-line stand, making two tackles for loss. Defensive end Justin Reed and inside linebacker Colin Ramos combined to drop Rogers for a 1-yard loss on fourth down, forcing the turnover on downs.

The Midshipmen played bend-but-don’t break defense again on the second possession of the visitors. Rogers marched the Mean Green quickly downfield to the home team’s 22-yard line before the drive stalled. North Texas settled for a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

After being forced to punt on two possessions to start the game, the Navy offense finally got it going early in the second quarter. A nice mixture of fullback dives and quarterback keepers kept the Mids on schedule as they moved into enemy territory.

Fullback Alex Tecza delivered the big play, breaking loose for a 39-yard touchdown run that gave Navy a 7-3 lead. It appeared Tecza had been stopped at the line of scrimmage, but he kept the feet moving and slipped out the backdoor — finding no defender between him and the goal line.

McDonald’s strip-sack came on the ensuing possession, but the Navy offense was unable to capitalize on favorable field position, going three-and-out. North Texas needed just two plays to retake the lead as Rogers executed the run-pass option to perfection.

Rogers sold the fake superbly and multiple Navy defenders bit, allowing the quarterback to tuck the ball and race 75 yards untouched for a touchdown to put the visitors back on top, 10-7, with 2:42 remaining in the first half.

Navy answered by operating the two-minute drill as designed despite having to change quarterbacks. Horvath got things going by gaining 13 yards on first down, but left two plays later.

Lavatai took over and scrambled for 20 yards on third-and-eight to keep the drive alive. He then made a great back-shoulder throw to Kent for a 26-yard scoring strike.

Kent adjusted to the ball and made a terrific catch for his first career receiving touchdown as Navy moved back ahead. Kicker Nathan Kirkwood missed the extra point and the Mids took a 13-10 lead into halftime.

Horvath was ruled out of the game at halftime, putting the offense in the hands of Lavatai the rest of the way. The savvy veteran proceeded to lead Navy on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the second half.

Slotback Brandon Chatman delivered the big play with a 38-yard catch-and-run to the North Texas 1-yard line. Lavatai set up like he was going to throw to the right side of the field then pivoted and found Chatman open in the flat on the left side.

Chatman broke a tackle and somehow managed to stay in bounds, picking up about 25 yards after the catch. Slotback Anton Hall Jr. barreled into the end zone two plays later and Navy increased its lead to 20-10 at the 8:26 mark of the third period.

After Navy pinned North Texas back on its 7, Rogers led a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive that got the Mean Green back within a field goal, 20-17, at the 13:01 mark of the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin beat cornerback Andrew Duhart badly and was wide-open in the end zone to catch an 18-yard scoring strike.

Navy mounted a solid drive on the ensuing possessions with Tecza doing most of the damage. The Midshipmen marched into Mean Green territory, but a pair of penalties spoiled the possessions. North Texas regained possession with plenty of time to kick a tying field goal or score a go-ahead touchdown. However, the Navy defense rose to the occasion with outside linebacker Luke Pirris coming off the edge on a blitz and drilling Rogers. It was another strip-sack as Rogers lost control of the ball and inside linebacker Colin Ramos recovered.

One play later, Tecza burst through a big hole up the middle and raced 21 yards into the end zone for a touchdown that gave Navy a 27-17 lead with 7:07 remaining.

North Texas answered immediately with an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that lasted less than two minutes. Adeyi broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run and just like that it was a one-score game again, 27-24 with 5:23 to go.

Navy desperately needed the offense to mount a drive that took the remaining time off the clock and initially it looked like that was exactly what would happen. Tecza and Fofana combined for a series of positive runs as the Mids methodically moved the ball to the 41-yard line of the Mean Green.

However, Navy could not convert on third-and-one as massive nose guard Roderick Brown dropped Fofana for a 3-yard loss. The Mids were forced to punt, giving the Mean Green one last opportunity.

Navy defense rose to the occasion with the contest hanging in the balance. Cornerback Andrew Duhart blitzed off the edge and sacked Rogers for a 7-yard loss on first down. Two incompletions later it was all over with the Mids escaping with the much-needed win.