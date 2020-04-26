Advertisement Advertisement College Sports Sports Navy's NFL draft picks through the years Apr 25, 2020 | 10:05 PM A look at football players who excelled at the U.S. Naval Academy and went on to be drafted by NFL teams. Next Gallery PHOTOS River Hill vs Poly in 3A North Region I Girls Basketball Championship PHOTOS Penn State Harrisburg vs. Johns Hopkins in NCAA DIII Men's Basketball Tournament Advertisement College Sports Terps Terrapins host Michigan State in a huge Big10 matchup | PHOTOS Maryland Terrapins men's basketball play the rising Michigan State Spartans in a Big 10 showdown. By Karl Merton Ferron Feb 29, 2020 Maryland vs Notre Dame men's lacrosse LACROSSE: Johns Hopkins at Loyola Towson vs. UNC Wilmington in men's basketball | PHOTOS UMBC basketball vs. Coppin, Dec. 15, 2019 | PHOTOS Army-Navy football game throughout the years | PHOTOS Navy football vs. Houston Morgan State marching band in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | PHOTOS Advertisement