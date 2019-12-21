Coach Ed DeChellis was worried about Navy’s home game against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday afternoon.
DeChellis was concerned because the Midshipmen had not faced an opponent since Dec. 7 while focusing on exams and would not be playing again for another nine days due to the Christmas break.
Navy returns to the court Dec. 29 for game at defending national champion Virginia before beginning Patriot League play on Jan. 2. Naturally, the ninth-year head coach wanted the Mids to take something positive from their only game in 22 days as opposed to stewing about a loss during the holidays.
Sophomore swingman John Carter Jr. led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds as Navy gave its veteran coach an early Christmas present by beating Mount St. Mary’s, 59-48, in front of a matinee audience of 921 at Alumni Hall.
Junior point guard Cam Davis had 15 points and four assists for Navy (6-4), which led for 30 of the 40 minutes. Sophomore guard Greg Summers totaled 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Midshipmen, who have won three of their past four.
“These games are really hard to play. These kids haven’t played a game in two weeks. They’ve been practicing an hour a day because they’re taking finals,” DeChellis said. “I’m proud of our guys for their maturity and having some focus and for being able to get the win.”
Sophomore forwards Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku combined for 16 points and 11 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (3-9), which shot just 34% (19-for-56) from the field. It was the third straight game against a Patriot League member for the Mountaineers, who went winless during the stretch.
Assistant coach Jon Perry challenged the Midshipmen to hold the Mountaineers to 50 points or less and they did just that. Navy also out rebounded the visitors (35-28) and made 16 of 20 free throws.
“We made our free throws down the stretch when we needed to and that is what won us the game,” said Carter, who went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
However, offensive consistency continues to elude the Mids, who led by 10 points on three occasions and allowed the Mountaineers to rally each time.
“I thought defensively we were pretty good,” DeChellis said. “Offensively, we just ride the wave. We play pretty well offensively for a four- or five-minute stretch and can’t keep it going.”
Carter and Davis both made a pair of 3-pointers as Navy outscored the Mount 22-7 over the final 10 ½ minutes of the first half, transforming a 14-9 deficit into a 31-21 lead at intermission. However, the Mountaineers opened the second half with a 7-0 run to quickly cut the deficit down to three.
“In the second half we don’t come out with the same energy and intensity and we let them jump back into it,” said DeChellis, who bemoaned the many empty possessions that are the result of simple mistakes.
“We’re up 10 and have the ball and we throw it away trying to feed the post. We’re trying to run a set play to get a layup and we walk with the ball,” DeChellis said. “We just continue to stab ourselves in the foot. It’s painful. We do some crazy things sometimes.”
Navy led by 10 for the third time at 51-41 with 6:14 remaining and still could not pull away. Mount St. Mary’s cut that advantage in half before one final run by the home team produced the final 11-point margin.
“That’s a good team that’s played a lot of close games against good teams. They played American and Loyola and came back in both of those games,” Carter said. “We knew they were going to come back. It was growth for us to fight that battle and extend our lead.”
DeChellis and staff devoted considerable effort into improving the offense during the two-week layoff for exams. While Carter, Davis and Summers were productive, there were few offensive highlights from any other member of the team as Navy failed to reach 60 points for the fifth time in 10 games.
“We just have to get better offensively. Guys pass up shots they should take, while at other times we take some really tough shots,” DeChellis said. “We worked really hard this past week on scoring in transition and we didn’t get any transition baskets. That part is somewhat frustrating. We’re going to have to play better offense because the teams in the league can score.”
Navy needs to find a consistent fourth scorer to complement Carter, Davis and Summers. Senior center Evan Wieck, who scored seven points on 2-for-5 field goal shooting on Friday, is the most likely candidate.
“We didn’t get the ball to Wieck enough. We ran some plays for him and didn’t feed the post,” DeChellis said. “I think Evan is the guy we have to get eight to 10 points a game out of.”
Upsetting Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville will be a tall order, but Navy is nonetheless assured of taking a winning record into conference action.
“I think we woke everyone up. Coming into the season, we weren’t highly ranked in our league,” said Carter, noting Navy was picked ninth of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason poll. “I think everyone knows now that we’re pretty good and can play.”