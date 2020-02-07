Joe Amplo era of Navy men’s lacrosse sets sail starting Friday night

A new era of Navy men’s lacrosse begins on Friday night in Annapolis.
When the Midshipmen meet Manhattan at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium it will mark the debut of Joe Amplo as the eighth head coach in the 113-year history of Navy lacrosse.
Amplo has spent the past eight months immersing himself in all aspects of the Naval Academy in order to gain a better understanding of the institution. He has researched and studied the history of Navy lacrosse, while taking time to talk with anyone who has ever been associated with the storied program.
Amplo likes to sit down in his office with players to learn more about life at the Naval Academy — from the academic to military aspects along with the basic routine. He enjoys speaking with former players about life after graduation in terms of their Navy or Marine Corps service responsibilities.
“I’m learning something new almost every day I’m here. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve said to someone: That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” said Amplo, who was recently indoctrinated into the whole service selection process.
“It’s been easy for me to make conversation with our current players or alums because there are so many things I don’t know. I’ve been forced to listen quite a lot,” Amplo added.
By far the biggest lesson Amplo has received since being hired on June 5 to replace Rick Sowell? Coaching lacrosse at the Naval Academy is far different from his previous positions as head coach at Marquette and longtime assistant at Hofstra.
“It’s not just about coaching lacrosse here,” Amplo acknowledged. “We’re here to help develop these young men into great midshipmen. Ultimately, that’s our most important charge.”
Amplo has challenged his players to make lacrosse a priority, while at the same time recognizing they have other responsibilities. Lacrosse needs to be important to every member of the team or the coaching staff’s high expectations cannot be met.
“Culture has been the biggest thing we’ve talked about. Inside the walls of the lacrosse team we need to identify what we’re all about,” Amplo said. “What’s important to our program? What type of attitude and behavior we’re going to exhibit? What is your mission, what are your goals?"
Amplo feels the Midshipmen have made significant progress toward settling on a culture but knows it will take time for it to grow roots.
“While the culture is on paper, it’s nowhere near where it needs to be. It’s a work in progress and we need to develop the structure every day,” he said. “Right now, the leadership is top down from the coaching staff. We want it spread out among the members of the team.”
In time, Amplo wants Navy to play faster offensively than it historically has. The Midshipmen had 15 different goal-scorers during three scrimmages and Amplo estimates 70 percent of those were assisted.
“I hope you’re going to see us sharing the ball offensively. We lack that alpha male and I think that’s a great thing,” Amplo said. “You’re not going to see the ball in one or two player’s sticks all the time. You’re going to see a lot of ball movement.”
The Midshipmen return plenty of talent on the offensive end with junior attackman Christian Daniel leading the way. The Northern-Calvert graduate was the team’s second-leading scorer in 2019 with 43 points on the strength of 31 goals.
Daniel will never be a pure dodger, but the coaching staff is encouraging him to press the goal more often. Navy lacks a dangerous dodger, so the left-hander may not get as many crank shot opportunities on the wing.
“Christian can score in a lot of different ways. Our challenge is to get him the ball in positions to be successful,” Amplo said. “I think Christian can be really dangerous with the ball in his stick by using his quickness and creativity.”
Sophomore Nick Cole, who amassed 29 points in his rookie campaign, will serve as the offensive quarterback operating behind the cage. The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Virginia native must improve his decision-making in order to develop into a productive playmaker.
“I think Nick has some elite ability. We’re trying to teach him how to manage a game,” Amplo said. “Nick is going to be our most impactful player because he’s going to be the guy that stirs the drink.”
Sophomore Jack Sweeney is the third returning starter on attack and will look to build on a 23-point performance a year ago. The Glenelg resident primarily operates inside.
Navy is similarly experienced on the other end with all three starters returning at close defense. Junior Andrew McKenna is probably the best man-to-man defender, although there are times classmate Nick Franchuk may draw the opponent’s top attackman. Senior Tom Evans brings great size at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds.
“We feel good about the defense from an experience and talent standpoint. That said, we’re running a completely different defensive system, so those guys are inexperienced in what we’re teaching,” said Amplo, noting the defensive coordinator has introduced a package that features different reads, different slides and different communication methods.
Amplo has always believed in man-to-man, in-your-face type of defense that pressures ballhandlers to make quick decisions. However, the Midshipmen will employ some zone defense this season to keep opponents off-balance.
Junior Jeff Durden is entering his third season as the starting long stick midfielder and has already amassed 67 ground balls. The Georgia native does a superb job working the wing on faceoffs and has the ability to jump-start the offense in the clearing game.
Senior captain Brad Alexander, who was voted by teammates to wear the No. 40 in honor of the late Brendan Looney, leads a deep corps of short stick defensive midfielders.
“Hopefully, you’ll see offense created from the defensive end. Our rope unit and short stick defenders are encouraged to push the ball,” Amplo said. “My goal is to get a shot early in the possession, or at least make the defense uncomfortable.”
Navy boasts a veteran goalkeeper in senior Ryan Kern, who will become a rare four-year starter and has amassed 416 career saves. The Middletown, Delaware native received the Lt. Bob Bianchi Award as the team’s Most Valuable Player in 2019 and was second team All-Patriot League in 2018.
“I’ve seen consistent play out of Ryan so far in preseason. He’s a very confident kid and does a good job directing the defense,” Amplo said. “Ryan is one of the guys I’m looking toward for leadership and stabilization.”
Amplo did not review any film in terms of evaluating returning players. He declared a clean slate for all, and several seldom-used reserves took advantage of having a fresh start. Tyler Perreten, an attackman out of Severn School, was on the verge of getting cut prior to last season. Now, the 5-foot-8 junior from Crofton has a prominent role on attack.
“Tyler is not the best athlete, but he might be our best lacrosse player. He just knows how to play the game and the joy that kid plays with brings a smile to my face every day,” Amplo said.
For the moment, Navy has a hole in the middle of its lineup — literally — having lost the entire first midfield. Greyson Torain and Ryan Wade both graduated, while Michael Foster will miss this season with an injury.
Torain was a four-year starter and catalyst of the offense throughout that time, using his tremendous speed, quickness and moves to dodge and draw slides. Wade, who led Navy in scoring with 48 points in 2019, was the other primary playmaker.
The Midshipmen are pretty much starting from scratch in the offensive midfield as junior Joe deLyra and sophomore Augie Fratt are the only returnees with significant experience. Amplo is asking freshmen such as Sam Dracobly, Pat Skalniak and Henry Rentz (Severn School) to grow up in a hurry.
“We need to establish an identity in the midfield. Right now, we have no first line. Everyone is on the second line,” Amplo said. “There needs to be a team mentality in the midfield. Everyone is equally valuable and equally dispensable, so just do your job.”
NAVY LACROSSE AT A GLANCE
2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in Patriot League
Head Coach: Joe Amplo, first season (52-53 in seven seasons at Marquette)
Starters Returning/Lost: 8/2; Letterman Returning/Lost: 16/10
Top Players: Ryan Kern (Sr., GK); Christian Daniel (Jr., A); Nick Cole (So., A); Jeff Durden (Jr., LSM); Andrew McKenna (Jr., D)
Season Opener: Friday night (6 p.m.) versus Manhattan