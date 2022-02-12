Jack Sweeney scores four goals as Navy men’s lacrosse makes dramatic improvement in 15-5 win over Mercer

What a difference a week makes.
Navy men’s lacrosse improved dramatically from its season opener to its second game.
The Midshipmen were much sharper on the offensive end, connecting pinpoint passes and finishing high-percentage shots. Defensively, the Mids communicated better and had fewer breakdowns.
Factor in a ferocious riding effort and zero self-inflicted wounds and it adds up to a dominant win that is a major confidence-builder.
Senior attackman Jack Sweeney did a superb job of finding openings on the interior and scored four goals to lead Navy to a convincing 15-5 victory over Mercer on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Annapolis. Junior midfielder Patrick Skalniak totaled five points on three goals and two assists for the Midshipmen, who jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Junior midfielder Sam Dracobly had a hat trick for Navy (1-1), which bounced back from last Saturday’s disappointing 11-9 defeat at the hands of visiting Mount St. Mary’s. Sophomore attackman Jon Jarosz contributed two goals as the Mids outshot the Bears 62-22.
“This team’s a work in progress. We’re young and we’ll need to learn some tough lessons sometimes. It’s how we respond to them, and I’m proud of the players for responding today,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said.
“This week we showed some growth toward becoming what we can be. We have a long way to go, we have a lot of work to do, but today was a step in the right direction.”
Amplo pulled no punches in stating the coaching staff got after the players in practice this week. Mount St. Mary’s outhustled and outworked Navy on its home field, which was unacceptable to the third-year coach.
Much of the focus was on the mental aspect of the game and bringing the right attitude toward the field. Amplo along with offensive coordinator Brad Ross and defensive coordinator John Orsen also harped on some fundamental elements of making the extra pass and not taking bad shots on offense, communicating and helping on defense.
“It was a tough week, and we were hard on them. We were very critical of some things we feel they are capable of doing that, quite frankly, we didn’t do well last week,” Amplo said.
“First of all, it was our mindset. We can’t think we’re better than we are. This team has a lot to prove. We have to play every minute of every game with an edge.”
Defenseman Jackson Bonitz had three caused turnovers and four ground balls to anchor an aggressive defense that challenged shooters and gave up very few open looks. Junior goalie Pat Ryan made eight saves, and most were of the routine variety as the majority of Mercer shots came from the perimeter.
Senior attackman Sean Goldsmith, Mercer’s leading scorer, scored two meaningless goals early in the fourth quarter. Junior midfielder Cole Leggett contributed a goal and two assists for the Bears (1-2), who put just 15 shots on net.
Navy employed a 10-man ride in the season opener, and it was not very effective. Amplo went with a standard ride against Mercer, which struggled to get the ball out of its defensive end. The Bears had seven failed clears and many of them led directly to Midshipmen goals.
“I thought our urgency in our less aggressive ride was terrific. They were prepared for a 10-man, so their scheme kind of played into our hands. We sort of talked them into some bad spots,” Amplo said. “It was the effort and communication on the field that caused them to make mistakes and we capitalized.”
Mercer also had trouble running its offense against a Navy defensive unit that worked well together and seemed to always be in the right spots. The Bears committed 24 turnovers.
“I think the biggest thing was coming out with some energy. That was something we lacked last week,” Sweeney said. “From the very first whistle, we preached energy. It started with the bench and translated onto the field.”
Meanwhile, Navy displayed better ball movement and harder cutting on offense, which led to higher-percentage shots that players put away. Mercer goalie Colin Kelley made 15 saves in the face of the onslaught of shots, but far too many were one-on-one or from point-blank range.
“I think today we focused on sharing the ball and having fun out there,” Sweeney said. “Last Saturday, we struggled with shot selection. Today, guys were whipping the ball around and really sharing it.”
Sweeney, who was held scoreless last Saturday, provided an early spark by scoring two of the initial three goals. The McDonogh graduate used sharp cuts and awareness to find openings inside the teeth of the defense.
Amplo called Sweeney “a very good inside player” and admitted he was one of the players who was called out by name.
“I was hard on him last week. I told Jack, in front of the team, that he didn’t do his job last [Saturday]. His job is to score goals,” Amplo said. “That criticism is tough to take, but a true winner is going to take it to heart.”
Skalniak was another catalyst during the dominant first half in which Navy outshot the visitors 37-10. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Dallas resident had two goals and two assists by halftime. On the other end of the field, Ryan and the defense pitched a shutout.
“I’m proud of what we looked like in the first half. There were spurts there for a long time when we looked the way Navy lacrosse should,” Amplo said.
Navy plays its first road game Friday evening (6 p.m.) at Hofstra (2-0). Amplo played lacrosse at Hofstra under legendary head coach John Danowski and later served as his assistant.
“It will be a big test. Going on the road and playing on Long Island is always a challenge,” said Amplo, who grew up not far from the Hofstra campus in Hempstead. “We’re going to face a team that plays with a blue-collar mentality, so it’s going to be a fight.”
Box score
Mercer (1-2) 0-0-3-2—5
Navy (1-1) 4-3-4-4—15
GOALS: M – Goldsmith 2, Leggett, Klepper, Wood. N – Sweeney 4, Skalniak 3, Dracobly 3, Jon Jarosz 2, Nick Cole, Houser, Ash. ASSISTS: M – Leggett 2, Winegardner. N – Skalniak 2, Dom Cole, Hewitt, Mayer, Swanson, Tolker. SHOTS: M – 24. N – 64. SAVES: M – Kelley 15. N – Ryan 8, Verducci 2. FACEOFFS: M – 13. N – 9. GROUND BALLS: M – 25. N – 44. TURNOVERS: M – 24. N – 16.
Next game
NAVY@HOFSTRA
Friday, 6 p.m.