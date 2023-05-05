Navy men’s tennis returns to NCAA Tournament facing defending national champion Virginia in first round

Navy men's tennis player Sasha Panyan is 23-9 at No. 1 singles and has teamed with sophomore Luke Garner to go 26-6 at No. 1 doubles. (Phil Hoffmann)

Members of the Navy men’s tennis team gathered in the theater of the Terwilliger Center on Monday night to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show.

When North Carolina was announced as a 16th seed, there was anticipation among the players. The Midshipmen traveled to Chapel Hill to take on the host Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2022.

When Drake was announced as Carolina’s opening opponent, there was some surprise and excitement expressed. The Midshipmen seemed eager for a different experience this May.

Instead, another Atlantic Coast Conference power is hosting Navy. The Mids will travel to Charlottesville to meet fifth-seeded Virginia. The Cavaliers are the defending national champions and have won 16 consecutive matches.

On the selection show broadcast, the announcer noted those credentials among others and stated “that is going to be a problem for … Navy” as lead-in to revealing Virginia’s opponent.

“Navy is going to be a problem for Virginia,” one of the players declared.

The Midshipmen certainly won’t be intimidated by the environment of the Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar’s Head Resort. Navy is making its sixth NCAA Tournament during the nine-year tenure of coach Chris Garner, an impressive level of consistency. Seniors and juniors on the current team have played NCAA matches at Oklahoma State and North Carolina.

“I think it’s a very cool opportunity to be able to play the defending national champs,” Navy senior captain Finn Garner said. “All the pressure is going to be on them. If we believe in ourselves up and down the lineup, we can do some damage. Seedings and predictions all get thrown out the window as soon as the first serve.”

The Mids made a big breakthrough last spring by winning the doubles point against the Tar Heels. Navy is the only Patriot League tennis team — men or women — to capture a point in the NCAA Tournament. Mitch Kotch won a singles match in 1999 against Mississippi.

Head coach Chris Garner, Navy Men's Tennis Team.

Coach Garner believes winning a point against Carolina a year ago instills the Navy players with confidence they can compete against such highly-ranked opponents. Pulling off a shocking upset starts with having belief, he said.

“If you are going to play at a Virginia level, you’re going to have to be able to battle and find a way to win points in matches,” he said. “Usually, the overall speed is more pronounced. You might be going against guys that hit the ball harder or move much quicker. You have to figure out ways to compete. It’s important to believe that you belong there and can play with these guys.”

Virginia is led by No. 1 singles player Chris Rodesch (24-6), who is ranked ninth nationally and was named Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament. No. 2 singles player Inaki Montes (17-7) is ranked 26th, while Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg (26-7, No. 3) and Ryan Goetz (24-5, No. 4) are 49th and 87th, respectively.

Rodesch (Luxembourg), Montes (Spain) and Von Der Schulenburg (Switzerland) are among seven foreign players on the Virginia roster. Goetz is a graduate student while the other three are fourth-year juniors.

“Virginia is a very veteran team with players from all over the world. A number of these guys have played in junior grand slams or even professional events,” Garner said. “They are on a different track than our players, who are training to become professional officers. Players arrive at Virginia with the aspiration of developing into a professional.”

Navy is led by junior Sasha Panyan, who is 23-9 at No. 1 singles and has teamed with sophomore Luke Garner to go 26-6 at No. 1 doubles. Panyan has not lost a singles or doubles match against Patriot League competition this season. Not bad considering the Dulaney High graduate played No. 6 singles last season.

Panyan was the Patriot League Player of the Year and MVP of the postseason tournament.

“Sasha’s had arguably one of the best individual seasons since I’ve been here. Coming from where he was last year, it’s a testament to his growth as a tennis player and as a competitor,” Coach Garner said. “Sasha is athletic, moves well for a big guy and has a strong serve and forehand. He has a lot of variety to his game. He can stay on the baseline or come to the net, attack or play defense.”

Senior Gavin Segraves (18-15) has also improved dramatically since last season and gives Navy a chance every time he steps on the court. Saturday’s match will be a homecoming for Seagraves, a second team All-Patriot League pick who is a Charlottesville native.

“Gavin is like a dog that won’t let go of a bone. He’s been like that since the day he stepped on campus. He’s a very, very tenacious competitor out on the court,” Garner said. “He’s also a very skilled tennis player who has all the shots.”

Navy graduated four starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team and lost a likely lineup piece when junior William Pak was medically discharged from the academy. Finn Garner was not expected to play this season while recovering from a torn ACL, but has made a remarkable comeback and is now in the lineup at No. 2 doubles with freshman Nathan Nguyen.

Nguyen is one of three plebes in the lineup and there is also a sophomore starter.

“A lot of young guys have gotten to play who otherwise might not have done so this season,” Coach Garner said.

Garner feels blessed to have two sons — Broadneck graduates Finn and Luke — as part of the program. “Obviously, that is very unique. I’m just happy they both are surrounded by such high character and high achiever teammates. The Naval Academy is a special place and to have my sons go through here is certainly special.”

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Navy at No. 5 Virginia

Saturday, 1 p.m.