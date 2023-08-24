Navy men’s soccer, with eight returning starters, seeks to defend Patriot League championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Navy men's soccer team celebrates after winning last season's Patriot League Tournament. The Mids are favorites to repeat in 2023. (Debbie Latta)

Last week, the Navy men’s soccer team was picked as the preseason favorite in the Patriot League, and for good reason.

Not only are the Midshipmen the reigning Patriot League Tournament champions, but they also return eight starters, including three named preseason All-Conference.

In other words, the Midshipmen are loaded and there are high hopes for a repeat performance this fall.

“There are always expectations. There is always pressure and I’m kind of indifferent to it,” said coach Tim O’Donohue, who enters his eighth season on the sidelines. “The returning champion is usually the preseason favorite the following year, but we are going to use that to our advantage and try to be confident.”

It’s easy to be confident with playmakers all over the pitch, including preseason Patriot League Midfielder of the Year David Jackson. The Cypress, Texas, native led the Mids with six goals and 15 points last season and was named first team All-Patriot League and second team All-Atlantic Region.

Five of Jackson’s goals came in consecutive games, the longest scoring streak by a Navy player since 1968.

“He’s been one of the top players I’ve coached. Clearly at Navy, he’s one of the top two or three players we’ve had. We kind of go as he goes,” said O’Donohue, adding that Major League Soccer scouts have inquired about Jackson.

Navy also returns its second-leading scorer in senior forward Baba Kallie, who tallied four goals and 11 points a year ago. Kallie and Jackson give he Mids a formidable one-two scoring punch.

Sophomore Andrew Schug will look to take some of the offensive pressure off those two seniors. O’Donohue is confident the Huntington High product and former Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Player of the Year is poised to take a big step this season.

“He’s a goal scorer and someone we will be looking to for some offense,” O’Donohue said.

Navy men's soccer player Baba Kallie returns after being second on the team a year ago with four goals. (Phil Hoffmann)

O’Donohue said Schug, who scored a goal in one of Navy’s preseason games, is slated to start the season-opener Thursday at UNC Asheville.

While Navy hopes to find the back of the net more often this season, its defense should once again be its strength, especially with junior Pierce Holbrook back between the posts. The rangy 6-foot-4 Colorado native enters his second season as the starting goalkeeper after allowing only 0.88 goals per game with eight shutouts in 2022.

“Pierce continues to get better and better,” O’Donohue said, adding Holbrook is coming into is own as a vocal leader. “He’s a player who continues to evolve and there is another level for him to go to.”

Senior defender Zack Wagner, whose brother JD was a three-year starter for Navy, was selected as the team’s captain — an honor previously held by his older sibling.

Wagner, who concurred with O’Donohue’s opinion that his leadership style is more collaborative in nature than that of JD, said he speaks daily with his brother about the team.

“He’s been a role model for me for my entire life,” the younger Wagner said. “I learned so much from him including to lead by example and to truly love every single guy on the team.”

Wagner, who is majoring in operations research and hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps by becoming a Navy pilot upon graduation, will be patrolling the center backline along with a plebe. Highly touted freshman Victor Saade played club soccer for the Orlando City SC Academy and is expected to start in place of sophomore Jalen Grant, who is currently academically ineligible.

“Victor is great. He is going to be a big part of our team and a huge contributor over the next four years,” Wagner said.

While Saade is going to garner a lot of attention along with the likes of the senior playmakers, Wagner said it’s another classmate who might just be the most important ingredient to the team’s success.

“Cristian Coelho is the heart of the team,” Wagner said. “He is always backing us up all over the field. David gets all the honors, Baba gets all the goals, but Cristian is the heart of the team.”

Coelho, a senior midfielder, racked up the fourth-most minutes on the team at 1,748 last season. That included playing every minute during Patriot League regular season and tournament play.

While most student-athletes at Navy would list beating Army as the program’s number one goal, Wagner listed winning back-to-back Patriot League tournaments, something Navy has never done.

After beating American, 1-0, in last season’s Patriot League final, Navy lost, 2-0, to Georgetown in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. When asked what the perfect encore would be to last season, Wagner didn’t hesitate: “Winning an NCAA tournament game,” he said.

SEASON OPENER

Navy at UNC Asheville

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+