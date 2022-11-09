Jalen Grant scores decisive goal in shootout as Navy men’s soccer upsets Boston, advances to Patriot League championship

Freshman defender Jalen Grant scored the decisive goal in the 10th round of the shootout to lift fourth-seeded Navy men’s soccer to an upset of No. 2 Boston University in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament Tuesday night at Nickerson Field.

The Midshipmen advance to the conference championship game for the first time since 2013 and will be hosting for the first time since that season as well.

Advertisement

That’s because No. 6 American upset top-seeded Army, 3-1 in overtime, in Tuesday night’s other semifinal.

Navy will welcome American to the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility Saturday night (7 p.m.) with an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Advertisement

After 110 minutes of intense scoreless soccer and a nail-biting back-and-forth shootout, Navy head coach Tim O’Donohue could only congratulate his team for its toughness and perseverance.

“I am very proud of our players. This is a very resilient group and they once again showed that tonight,” O’Donohue said. “We created some very good chances in the first half and held up well defensively for the full 110 minutes, giving us the chance to advance in the shootout.

Navy men's soccer will be making its first appearance in the Patriot League Tournament championship game under head coach Tim O'Donohue, who took over the program in 2016. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Junior midfielder Jason Aoyama created four high percentage chances to score during the 90-minute regulation, which ended in a scoreless tie. Junior midfielder David Jackson also delivered a dangerous shot that sailed just over the crossbar.

Sophomore goalie Pierce Holbrook came up with a key save in the 34th minute to preserve his shutout.

Both teams threatened some more in the 20-minute overtime session, which was divided into two halves. Holbrook stopped a shot by Gianluca Arlotti and also intercepted a through pass.

Jackson, Aoyama, Baba Kallie, A.J. Schuetz, Zach Wagner, JD Wagner, Cristian Coelho and Sam Kriel all made their shootout attempts with each team missing once on the way to an 8-8 deadlock.

Grant tucked a shot into the right side of the net to beat Boston goalie Francesco Montali. Andrew Rent then sent his shot over the crossbar for Boston’s second miss and sending the Navy side into wild celebration.

It marked the first time Navy has ever beaten Boston at Nickerson Field. It was also the first the Midshipmen have advanced to the Patriot League Tournament final by winning a shootout.

Advertisement

Navy will make its fifth appearance in the conference championship game and will seeking its first title since 2013.

“I know we’re all looking forward to getting back home and playing for the league championships in front of our home fans on Saturday under the lights,” O’Donohue said.