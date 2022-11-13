AJ Schuetz goal lifts Navy men’s soccer to Patriot League Tournament championship

Members of the fourth-seeded Navy men's soccer team celebrate after earning a 1-0 victory over No. 6 America in the Patriot League Tournament final Saturday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

Navy men’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

A.J Schuetz’s goal in the 82nd minute broke a scoreless tie and gave fourth-seeded Navy a 1-0 victory over No. 6 America in the Patriot League Tournament final Saturday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

By virtue of capturing the second conference championship in program history and first since 2013, the Midshipmen earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Throughout this season, Navy has depended on its defense to shut down its opponents and it did so again versus the Eagles, who appeared to be the more aggressive team in the first half as they outshot the Mids 6-2 through 45 minutes of action.

However, according to Navy head coach Tim O’Donohue, watching American possess the ball for a majority of the half was of little concern.

“They had possession but no real [scoring] chance. I was fine with them having the ball as long as we didn’t give up anything behind us,” he said.

O’Donohue wasn’t worried because his defense, anchored by Patriot League Tournament Most Valuable Player Zach Wagner and goalie Pierce Holbrook, had not given up a goal since October 29 — a fact he reminded the team about at halftime.

“I told them to keep our shape and [remember] we haven’t given up a goal in four games and just be patient because we are going to get our chance,” O’Donohue said.

Navy’s first real scoring chance came in the 54th minute when midfielder Jason Aoyama drove a low line drive toward the net. That was handled on a bounce by American goalkeeper Andrew Tibbetts.

The Mids got another opportunity 18 minutes later when Schuetz gained possession of the ball just past midfield. Moments later, the freshman forward would be celebrating with teammates.

“I took the ball down the line and saw two guys stepping up to me, so I took a big touch down the line, drove in and pinged the ball into the dangerous area — it took a deflection and went right in,” said Schuetz, who was named to the All-Tournament team along with Holbrook.

O’Donohue said the goal was the result of “an unbelievable effort” from Schuetz.

“He’s a freshman and sometimes at the end of the year, freshmen begin to flourish and A.J. was good all night,” O’Donohue said.

Defender Charlie Kriel (Severna Park High), who was one of nine Midshipmen to play all 90 minutes, was credited with the assist.

The goal set off a jubilant celebration by the home crowd, but with eight minutes still left to play, O’Donohue remained focused on the task at hand.

“We gave up a couple of last-minute goals this year, so we’ve really worked tactically on being more calm, more intelligent. We learned a harsh goal getting scored on by Loyola in the last five seconds,” he said.

For his part, Schuetz was confident his teammates would be able to close out the win.

“I’m always going to believe in our guys. We have the most heart of anybody in the Patriot League and we have world-class defenders.”

Schuetz called the game-winning goal the biggest in his soccer career and his coach called the victory a “breakthrough” for the program.

“To get into the tournament with this young team. I’m just so proud of the group. I’ve said if you are good every year, one of those years you are going to get a break. This year we’ve gotten a few breaks and here we are,” O’Donohue said.

Navy will be one of 48 teams competing in the single elimination NCAA tournament and will learn its first-round opponent on Monday at 1 p.m.