Navy men’s soccer’s Baba Kallie fled war-torn Liberia to pursue the American dream

Navy freshman striker Baba Kallie admits he doesn’t know much about the history of the country where he was born. The extent of his knowledge is what his grandmother has shared with him.
What he does know is his father, Ismael, wanted his family to get out of war-torn Liberia to find a better life.
Born in 2001, Kallie was just four months old when the family fled the West African nation during its second Civil War for Guinea. While Ismael emigrated to the United States when Kallie was 2, he left alone. The remainder of the Kallie family lived in Guinea for more than a decade.
Growing up, the U.S. Naval Academy was never a possibility. Just stepping on U.S. soil was the goal.
“I could never have imagined me going to the Naval Academy,” Kallie said. “So, take every opportunity you get and make the best of it.”
Navy men’s soccer coach Tim O’Donohue described Kallie’s journey to Annapolis as the American dream and “special,” as his success story has continued on the pitch. He scored his first career goal in a 2-1 win against Colgate on Feb. 28 for Navy (4-1-1).
“He has already made a name for himself. He is our starting striker as a freshman. He has had a hand most every time we have scored. He is involved in all that we do on offense,” O’Donohue said. “He has acclimated well to academy life on the field and in the classroom. He is a great teammate and his teammates love him.
“We see a great future for him. He is a very gifted player. He has all the tools to be an excellent D-I striker. He is a big part of what we have planned for our program.”
It wasn’t until 2009 that Kallie started the process of moving to the U.S. Kallie, his mother, Assatu, and three siblings sought asylum through the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, as they were not able to leave directly from Guinea. And in 2011, Kallie and one of his sisters were granted their visas. His mom and two brothers were not.
“It was difficult to have five people come all at the same time during this time period, so my mother and two of my siblings were left behind,” Kallie said.
Kallie’s mother and two brothers were eventually granted visas in 2012 and the reunited family settled in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Kallie played youth soccer in the YSC Elite program for the Philadelphia Union development team and improved his skills through his teen years. He attended Twin Valley High for two years and the Hill School as a senior, where he was voted MVP of the league.
“I knew when I got to high school that I wanted to continue playing soccer,” Kallie said. “I played some basketball but got cut from the baseball team. I knew then that I was good enough to go on and play soccer at a higher level and would be able to get a college education by playing soccer.”
O’Donohue said he knew Kallie’s talent was good enough to play Division I when he first scouted him and decided early on he would be a good fit for Navy.
“We knew his coach and we kept getting tips early on about him, so we started looking at him during his junior year. We were impressed with him and how he handled himself,” O’Donohue said. “We knew that he had the potential to be a special player.”
Kallie committed to the Naval Academy in April 2019. Seven months later, he became a U.S. citizen, which he said “was a great thrill” and “one of the proudest moments” of his life.
He said he chose the Naval Academy for three reasons: to pay back his country that gave so much to him, the ability to get a great job because of his education, and his connection with the coaches.
“Coming to America made so many wonderful things happen for me. It helped me to achieve so many things,” Kallie said.
“Growing up in Guinea, I never dreamed that I would have ended up where I have, I have been so lucky. I had a lot of people help me to get where I am today. I’m positive that if I hadn’t left Liberia, I wouldn’t have ended up coming to the U.S. becoming a citizen and going to the Naval Academy.”
After starting the spring season with three straight wins, Navy men’s soccer finished with a loss and tie — failing to qualify for the Patriot League Tournament. It has not been determined whether the annual Star match with archrival Army will be made up after it was postponed from March 20.