Defensive-minded Navy men’s soccer on a roll heading into Saturday showdown against Army

It’s a given that Army is always the most important game on the schedule for Navy every year regardless of the sport.
However, it’s fair to say that this Saturday’s men’s soccer match at 7 p.m. at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania has a little bit more on the line than your average Army-Navy contest.
Navy is 8-1-1 on the season and sits atop the Patriot League standings with a 3-1 mark. Meanwhile, Army boasts a 6-3-1 record and is tied with its archrival with an identical record in conference play.
With only three Patriot League conference games remaining for both teams after this weekend, the winner of Saturday’s 10th edition of the Army-Navy Cup could go a long way in deciding postseason qualifying and perhaps seeding as well.
A unique aspect about this contest is how close it comes to the last time the two teams met. Just 166 days ago they faced of in somewhat of a quasi-exhibition since it occurred after the postseason and in the spring due to COVID-19 scheduling irregularities.
Navy lost to Army 2-0, but head coach Tim O’Donohue believes the proximity of that game to this one could be beneficial for his squad.
“I do think it is helpful. We started four freshmen in that game in April. I think [with Army-Navy] it takes one time to go through it to understand the experience,” O’Donohue said. “As it turns out, we have almost all of our starters returning for this game.”
One of those returning starters is sophomore standout Sidney Paris, who is tied for the team lead in goals (four) and leads the team in assists (four). Paris was highly recruited by O’Donohue and his staff, which saw him play in Toronto — one of the many stops on the midfielder’s unique journey to Annapolis.
“Sidney was born in D.C. but has played soccer in seven countries [before coming to Navy]. He is a really good player who brings a lot to the table,” said O’Donohue. “He can play multiple positions including left back and [he can also] defend for us. He is playing at a very high level.”
And while Paris has been a leader on the scoring sheet, O’Donohue was quick to point out that the Midshipmen’s calling card this season has been on the defensive side. Navy has posted six shutouts on the way to giving up only six goals in 10 games, which ranks third nationally.
A major reason for that success has been senior goalkeeper Tyler Fahning, who according to O’Donohue has shown tremendous resiliency after a concussion cut short his sophomore season. Ian Bramlett took over between the pipes in the absence of Fahning, whose injury occurred in the 2019 season opener.
“It was just one of those things that Ian got hot, but Tyler was so magnanimous about it and worked hard to come back,” said O’Donohue. “He adds another dimension to our defense and allows us to do a lot of things.”
Supporting Fahning on defense are two seniors O’Donohue believes are the strength of the team. Center backs Matt Nocita and Tyler Collins (Crofton resident) have started every game for Navy since they were freshmen.
“Those two play so well together the staff kind of calls them peanut butter and jelly because they read each other so well,” O’Donohue said.
Nocita and Collins are two of 11 seniors on the roster that started as plebes in 2018 when Navy started 1-11. Since that time, the Midshipmen have posted a 28-7-3 record while navigating a historic pandemic.
“This senior class has been through so much. When they came in, we were really building the program. They have been so critical to where we are now and how we are playing,” said O’Donohue, who reserved special praise for captain Joe Alex.
“Joe is such a big part of that success. He is really respected in the locker room, and he is a warrior on the field,” he said.
According to Alex, just knowing they are going to play their next game has been a relief for the Mids this fall.
“We had games scheduled last fall and spring, but you never knew what was going to happen. Now you can plan out your training sessions each week. It’s a big difference,” said Alex, who picked up a few hobbies when he and his classmates found their movements restricted at the height of the pandemic.
“It got really boring after a while. I think we were pretty much in our rooms at one point for something like 18 or 20 days. My mom sent me some colored pencils for drawing for fun,” he said.
One game Alex would like to pencil in as a W takes place this weekend.
“We had our chances in the last game, but we are looking forward at having another opportunity,” he said. “The last couple of years they have gotten the best of us. So, it would be nice to get this one, especially for the seniors.”
If Alex and his teammates can beat Army this weekend, it would be the first win in the series for the Midshipmen since 2014.
Game Notes
* Since 2012, the Black Knights hold a 4-2-3 edge in the Army-Navy Cup.
* Army senior midfielder Oscar Pereira scored one of the two goals in the last meeting between the two teams and currently leads the team in goals (5), assists (5) and shots on goal (14). Limiting Pereira’s opportunities will be a key, according to O’Donohue.
* Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park organizers are once again expecting a crowd in excess of 5,000 fans for Saturday’s match and in a press release called it an honor and privilege to host the Army-Navy Cup for 10 years.
* Navy junior defenseman J.D. Wagner, who is from nearby Medford Lakes, N.J., played for the Philadelphia Union Youth Academy prior to attending the Naval Academy.