Navy men’s soccer plays Lafayette to a scoreless draw, gets the fifth seed for Patriot League Tournament

In a game that featured the top two goal scorers in the Patriot League, it was the defenses that stepped up for both Navy and Lafayette as the two teams battled to a scoreless tie on a chilly Wednesday night at the Glenn Warner facility in Annapolis.

Having each already clinched berths in the conference tournament, the Midshipmen (6-7-5, 3-2-4) and Leopards (8-5-5, 4-2-3) were playing for seeding, the chance to host a playoff game and an opportunity to gain momentum heading into the postseason on a night that saw temperatures dip into the upper 30s and winds gust upwards of 20 MPH.

Throughout the 90-minute contest there were very few scoring opportunities for either team. That included Navy midfielder David Jackson, who came into the contest with nine goals, and Lafayette’s Hale Lombard, who had 10 tallies to lead all conference scorers on the season.

Neither of those talented players could muster a shot on goal all night.

“(Lombard) is a fifth-year senior so we were familiar with his game, and I think we did a good job pressuring him tonight,” Navy coach Tim O’Donohue said.

The best scoring chance for either team came in the 61st minute when a corner kick by Lafayette’s Benji Grossi was deflected in front of the goal and eventually kicked away at the last second by Navy sophomore defender Bryce Robisch, who used all of his 6-foot-6 frame to keep the game scoreless.

Behind Robisch, Navy goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook only had to make two saves in the game to earn his seventh shutout of the season.

While Navy was stout on defense, it struggled to create many scoring opportunities on the other end. Forward A.J. Schuetz, who was one of eight Mids to play all 90 minutes, led the home team with two of four shots on goal. O’Donohue gave Lafayette’s defense credit for holding Navy in check and was generally pleased with the team’s energy throughout the contest.

“I thought it was a good effort. We played well. I was disappointed that we didn’t win, but I like the way we are playing,” said O’Donohue, who acknowledged Navy will need to be better on offense in order to defend its Patriot League Tournament title.

“We need to create more opportunities and get guys to finish. Hopefully that will come in the postseason.”

By virtue of the tie, Navy secured the fifth seed for the Patriot League tournament and will travel to Hamilton, New York on Saturday to play fourth-seeded Colgate. The Mids beat the Red Raiders, 1-0, this past Saturday.

“We are confident. We feel good. We like the match-up, but we respect them and know it’s going to be a battle,” O’Donohue said.

Being the fifth seed means that Navy’s Jackson and five fellow seniors have most likely played their last game in Annapolis, having posted an overall record of 29-20-16 during the four-year span. O’Donohue said they have all made significant contributions to the team and they will all be missed.

“It’s an outstanding group of guys. I think they helped change the way we played. They are a very skillful and technically sound group, and they have had a great run,” he said.

O’Donohue, however, continued that he’s confident their run may not be over. Navy is seeking to capture consecutive conference championships for the first time in program history.

“We are in the tournament, and we have as good of a chance as anybody to win it,” O’Donohue said.