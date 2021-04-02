Spencer Rees was a backup for 8 years. Now, the Navy men’s lacrosse goalie is seizing the moment.

Always pretty good. Never quite good enough — until now.
That summarizes the lacrosse career of Spencer Rees, who has waited eight years for his chance to become a starting goalie.
Rees is finally getting that opportunity as a senior with the Navy men’s lacrosse program this spring, and so far he’s made the most of it. The Sykesville native is coming off an impressive performance against Bucknell when he recorded a career-high 17 saves, many of the spectacular variety since six of the shots came from within two yards of the goal.
Rees was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday, an honor that also recognized his first career assist at any level. The netminder played a prominent role in solving Bucknell’s 10-man ride as Navy went 26-for-29 clearing the ball.
Rees was responsible for a clear that led directly to a goal, launching a length of the field pass to attackman Christian Daniel deep in the offensive end. Daniel drove to the cage and scored into an empty net, catching the goalie by surprise.
Through three games, Rees ranks third nationally in goals-against average (7.12) and third in save percentage (63.8). Not bad for a goalkeeper who had not started between the pipes since he was an eighth grader at Boys’ Latin.
“I’m not surprised at all. Spencer has always been a bear to score on,” Navy head coach Joe Amplo said. “What I’ve been most impressed with so far this season has been his consistency. He has been very steady and reliable, a real calming presence on the back end.”
Rees has always found himself behind someone slightly better since ninth grade. He backed up Jack Pezzulla as a freshman on junior varsity and for two more seasons on varsity.
Pezzulla was ranked as the No. 1 goalie in the Class of 2016 by Inside Lacrosse and was a member of the U.S. Under-19 team. The Under Armour All-American and first team All-Metro selection by The Baltimore Sun started 12 games as a sophomore and junior at North Carolina.
“I wouldn’t say it was tough because Jack was an exceptional goalie. I just had to accept that and execute my role with the team,” Rees said of being a career backup at the high school level.
Rees did not even start on junior varsity as a sophomore after Pezzulla moved up to varsity. Instead, he backed up Chris Brandau, who is now a junior at Maryland. After succeeding Pezzulla as the varsity starter, Brandau was first team All-Metro and won the Wynn Award as best goalie in Maryland in 2018.
Rees is a Naval Academy legacy on two levels. His father, Cliff Rees, played basketball at Navy from 1984 through 1988 and was a key member of the fabled 1985-86 squad that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Rees also has two older brothers that excelled on the lacrosse field for the Midshipmen. Matt Rees starred as a long stick defenseman, earning third team All-American honors as a junior and senior (2016, 2017). Casey Rees was a sharp-shooting midfielder who was an honorable mention All-American in 2016.
Despite that lineage, Spencer Rees was not sure he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father and brothers. It wasn’t until midway through high school that the youngest of the Rees siblings realized the Naval Academy was an incredible opportunity.
“To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I would be a fit here or if it was something that I really wanted to do,” Casey said. “Around sophomore year, just maturing more and recognizing the great friendships formed here … I better understood what this place was all about.
“Just seeing how the academy benefited my brothers brought me to the realization that this was what I wanted to do.”
Unfortunately, it was uncertain whether the Navy lacrosse program wanted Rees. Former head coach Rick Sowell and staff did not seriously recruit the third Rees brother until late in his junior year.
When Sowell finally offered an opportunity to attend the Naval Academy Prep School, Rees did not hesitate. After all, it was his only Division I offer.
Loyola Maryland was among the local schools that did not recruit Rees, even though head coach Charley Toomey is a former Boys’ Latin goalie himself. Toomey said Rees reminds him of an unheralded goalie he recruited while serving as an assistant at Navy.
Mickey Jarboe did not start at Calvert Hall, but become a two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Award as the best goaltender in Division I lacrosse while starring for the Midshipmen.
“What gets lost in the recruiting process is the compete factor. Spencer is a competitor, which probably comes from his father and brothers being great athletes,” Toomey said. “On film, I see a kid who competes on every shot and is mentally focused on every defensive possession. Some kids blossom with opportunity and Spencer Rees has become one of the best goalies in the league.”
Rees was also the backup at the prep school behind Jason Yoquinto, who wound up at Jacksonville. Rob Camposa, in his fifth year as Navy’s volunteer assistant and designated goalie coach, watched Rees played against the Military Academy Prep School and remembers thinking “this kid is pretty good.”
Listed on the roster as 5-foot-10 and around 170 pounds as a junior at Boys’ Latin, Rees went through a major growth spurt and is now 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds.
Camposa, who started 22 games in goal for Stony Brook while Sowell was head coach there, liked the big frame that enabled Rees to take up considerable space in the cage. He was also impressed by the hand-eye coordination and instincts, but not the footwork.
“Spencer would sometimes take himself out of the play by having his hands going toward the ball and his feet going a different way,” Camposa said. “Once we developed the footwork and got that in sync with the hands, he was solid.”
Upon arrival in Annapolis, Rees found himself a backup once again — this time behind Ryan Kern, a four-year starter who ranks seventh all-time at Navy with 465 career saves.
Rees remained humble and accepted his role. However, when Kern missed most of preseason practice with a back injury in 2019, it was the sophomore Rees that stepped up.
“With Ryan being out, it gave me a great opportunity to work more closely with Spencer. He played very well in a couple scrimmages and displayed a lot of confidence,” Camposa said. “I remember telling coach Sowell that I was 100% confident if we had to play Spencer Rees in a game.”
However, there was no guarantee Rees would succeed Kern as the starter this season. Amplo opened the competition to every goalie in the program, which included a talented sophomore in Pat Ryan and pair of impressive plebes (Gabe Craven and Andrew Calabrese).
Camposa called it the “most crowded and competitive” goalie room during his time at Navy. Rees did not put undue pressure upon himself even though this was his last shot.
“It was mainly about playing the way I have through my entire time here — just being loose and having fun with it,” he said. “I was determined to not let the competition for the open spot get in the way of friendships among the goalies.”
Rees has recorded 37 saves and allowed 21 goals through three games. Camposa sees a veteran goalie who has played with poise and composure while assuming command of the defense.
“Spencer looks like a senior who is just having fun playing with his boys,” he said.
Amplo echoed those sentiments and thinks the defenders in front of Rees are happy he’s finally ascended to starter status.
“I think Spencer’s teammates trust and believe in him. They know how hard he’s worked,” Amplo said. “Spencer has been a great teammate for three years and has never complained. That selfless attitude has earned the respect of his teammates.”
Rees has received surface warfare as a service assignment and will be an ensign aboard the USS Halsey, a destroyer out of San Diego.
