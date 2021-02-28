Severn grads Jacob and Jon Jarosz lead Navy men’s lacrosse to 13-6 win over Jacksonville

The Navy men’s lacrosse team seemed lost for much of the first half Sunday afternoon. As rain came down in buckets at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, visiting Jacksonville looked comfortable as it made crisp passes and showed no hesitation when it found scoring chances.
The Dolphins took advantage early, building a 4-1 lead after the first quarter and holding a 5-2 advantage with less than three minutes left in the half. It was an upset in the making in Annapolis.
“The way Jacksonville came out and jumped us early with their emotion and energy, I think gave us a little shot,” second-year Navy coach Joe Amplo said, “and it was exactly what we needed. We challenged our guys last week to take a punch and practice with that in mind this week, and I think they answered.”
A team that plays as many young players as the No. 19 Mids and is still jelling could’ve struggled to overcome the deficit, but instead they answered with a vengeance and strung together one of their most dominant runs in recent memory. Senior long stick midfielder Jeff Durden’s unassisted goal with 2:34 left in the half sparked a 9-0 run by Navy, which tied the score before halftime and netted all six third-quarter goals en route to a 13-6 victory.
Playing in their first games of the season, junior Jacob Jarosz dominated the faceoffs by winning 17 of 23 draws, and his brother, plebe midfielder and fellow Severn School graduate Jon Jarosz, scored a hat trick and was one of nine Mids to find the back of the net.
Sophomore midfielder James Flannery and plebe midfielder Bryson Rhee each had two goals, senior attackman Tyler Perreten had a pair of assists and sophomore midfielder Patrick Skalniak amassed three points on a goal and two assists.
“We’re not relying on one aspect of lacrosse,” Amplo. “There’s not one guy on offense, there’s good pieces on defense.”
Durden’s goal shifted the momentum, and it was a microcosm of what Navy hopes to be this season — the perfect mix of youth and senior leadership. Plebe defender Jackson Bonitz, a former three-sport standout at McDonogh, launched a 60-yard pass on the money to Durden, who did the rest.
“The pass was unbelievable,” Amplo said. “And then Jeff, I was almost going to call timeout, and he just takes a shot, and that gave us a large boost. It made us settle down more than bring us to a higher level because I felt like there was some nerves, there was some anxiety on the sidelines and the way we were playing, we needed a play.”
Junior Nick Cole cut the deficit to one just 43 seconds later, and Jon Jarosz knotted the score at with 28 seconds left before the break. Jacksonville failed to possess the ball late in the half until a last-second shot by goalkeeper Adam Baker (eight saves).
By the time Jacksonville (2-2) tallied its next shot attempt, Navy (2-0) had claimed a 10-5 advantage.
Jacob Jarosz was relentless on faceoffs and the Mids’ offense found its stride and scored in quick succession. Senior attackman Christian Daniel, who entered the game six points shy of 100 for his career, put Navy in front 55 seconds into the second half, and plebe midfielder Max Hewitt notched his second goal of the season soon after. Flannery’s first of the game and Rhee’s second 1:09 apart extended the lead to 9-5, and Skalniak and Flannery again buried perfectly placed shots from distance to cap the 9-0 run.
“It starts with Jacob Jarosz,” Amplo said. " … Credit to that kid. He didn’t take one faceoff last week and when we were getting our tails kicked in facing off in the fourth quarter last week, he probably should have went in the game, and I texted him afterwards and I told him we won’t let that happen again. He didn’t complain and he just does his job every day, and today I’m really proud of him for doing his job and really helping us earn this victory in a large way.”
Jacob Jarosz credited assistant coach John Orsen for scouting the Jacksonville faceoff specialist and finding a particular flaw he could exploit.
“When he lost the clamp, he would tend to fishhook in front and it allowed the through-the-legs to yourself to be wide open … and it really worked today,” Jacob Jarosz explained. “I got to give credit to all the other faceoff guys because it was a really intense week of practice for the five of us.”
Jacob Jarosz said only one thing was missing from what was otherwise an exceptional day for his family: an assist for his brother.
“Every time he [Jon] scored I was screaming. Just seeing him out there and scoring, especially as a freshman, I was like, wow, that’s awesome,” he said. “I wanted to try to get an assist or something to him on a fastbreak, but it didn’t work out. But it was awesome to see him out there.”
The nation’s top-rated freshman class was key in Navy’s win. Bonitz got another stamp of approval from Amplo for his effort and ability to “make plays you don’t expect a freshman to make.”
“When he’s on the ball I think everybody takes a breath and is calm and feels comfortable,” the coach added.
Durden described the entire freshman class as “super hard-working” and added, “I can’t say enough great things about them, whether that’s on the field or off the field.”
The influx of youth has also pushed solidified players like Daniel, a captain, into new roles.
“He’s a senior who, the ball has been in his stick a lot for Navy the past few years, but he’s accepted his role and being a leader, and we get to 13 today because everybody bought into the plan,” Amplo said.
“Hopefully these guys just continue to grow up. Our potential and our success later on in the season is going to be determined by how mature these kids can be moving forward.”
Matt Stagnitta led Jacksonville with three points on a goal and two assists. Troy Hettinger (Marriotts Ridge) and Brendan McKenna (River Hill) each scored once for the Dolphins, while Tucker Denault (Spalding) tallied an assist.
Navy 13, Jacksonville 6
Goals: N — Jon Jarosz 3, James Flannery 2, Bryson Rhee 2, Nick Cole 1, Patrick Skalniak 1, Christian Daniel 1, Max Hewitt 1, Jeff Durden 1, Ryan Magnuson 1; J — Troy Hettinger 1, Matt Stagnitta 1, Luke Robinson 1, Ethan Lamond 1, Jack Dolan 1, Brendan McKenna 1
Assists: N — Skalniak 2, Tyler Perreten 2, Cole 1; J — Stagnitta 2, Tom Heed 1, Tucker Denault 1, Tucker Garrity 1
Saves: N — Spencer Rees 8, Pat Ryan 1; J — Adam Baker 8
Halftime: 5-5