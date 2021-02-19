‘Underdog’ Navy men’s lacrosse enters 2021 season with ‘more options’ and top-ranked freshman class

Coach Joe Amplo didn’t need to go searching for material to motivate the Navy men’s lacrosse team. It was delivered directly to his email inbox in the form of the Patriot League preseason poll.
The Midshipmen were picked fourth out of nine teams and did not have a single preseason All-Patriot League player for the first time.
Loyola Maryland, which Navy plays twice as part of the South Division, was the preseason favorite to capture the conference championship. The Greyhounds have the preseason Defensive Player of the Year in long stick midfielder Ryan McNulty and a total of six all-league picks.
Archrival Army West Point was picked to second overall and the Black Knights boast the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in attackman Brendan Nichtern along with a total of four all-league selections.
Navy was picked behind Lehigh and ahead of Boston University.
“We’re the underdog in every game. No one thinks we’re any good. We don’t have any guys good enough to make preseason all-league. We’ll probably be lucky to win a game,” Amplo said, seemingly with a hint a sarcasm until the second-year coach insisted he was serious.
“No one is talking about Navy, which is just fine with me,” Amplo said. “We probably don’t deserve to be talked about. We haven’t done anything yet. Obviously, we need to go out and earn some respect.”
Patriot League opponents would be wise to not sleep on the Midshipmen, who have plenty of talent on the roster.
Attackman Christian Daniel, long stick midfielder Jeff Durden and close defensemen Nick Franchuk spearhead the list of proven commodities. Plebes such as attackman-midfielder Jon Jarosz (Severn) and close defenseman Jackson Bonitz (McDonogh) headline a recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 nationally by Inside Lacrosse. Navy starting quarterback Xavier Arline was among that top-ranked class but is not listed on the lacrosse roster.
Amplo is confident numerous returning players without much of a reputation to date will step up and become productive performers this season, which begins Saturday at 6 p.m. when Navy hosts Mount St. Mary’s.
The Midshipmen posted a 3-2 record during the abbreviated 2020 season that was shut down in mid-March. Navy was 1-1 in the Patriot League, having rebounded from a lopsided loss at Lehigh to beat Colgate, 16-14.
Navy returned to competition for the first time in 11 months last Saturday when it met UMBC in a scrimmage. Nonetheless, Amplo is confidently declaring the Midshipmen much improved.
“We’re a long way from who we were as a team last year in terms of ability to do different things. We have more options on both ends of the field,” Amplo said.
Defense would seem to be a strength for the Midshipmen due to the presence of Durden, Bonitz, Andrew McKenna and Tim Griffin among others.
McKenna has made 31 straight starts on close defense, a streak that began with the first game of his freshman season. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior has amassed 33 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers in his career.
Franchuk, who has made 11 straight starts dating back to his sophomore season, has emerged as the team’s top individual defender. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior will usually cover the opponent’s top attackman. He was also voted by teammates to wear the No. 40 in honor of Brendan Looney.
“Matt is very physical and extremely disciplined. He’s left-handed, which gives a lot of attackmen problems,” Amplo said.
Bonitz, an MIAA wrestling champion and highly decorated lacrosse player at the Owings Mills private school, will be the third starter on close defense. The Pennsylvania native was ranked the No. 2 defenseman in the Class of 2020 by Inside Lacrosse and was a member of the U.S. Under-19 national team.
“Jackson is very versatile in that he can play down low or up top. We’ll use him on attackmen and midfielders depending on the matchups,” Amplo said. “I love Jackson’s attitude. He is very eager to learn and grow.”
Durden will be the starter at long stick midfield for the third straight season and possesses proven offensive ability with nine career points (six goals, three assists). Juniors Jimmy Rubino and Dan Jordan along with senior Jacob Mandish (Severn) round out the unit.
Griffin is the season veteran of the short stick defensive midfield crew, which includes senior Colin Meehan and freshman Kai Sasaki (McDonogh). Junior Augie Fratt and sophomore Henry Rentz (Severn), who combined for 15 points last season, have moved from offense to defense to provide depth.
“We’re going to play four or five short sticks every game because we want to be aggressive going defense to offense,” Amplo said. “We have a group that is tough and athletic, which we feel can push the ball in transition and spark the offense.”
Amplo pointed out how difficult it has become in Division I lacrosse to score six-on-six. Navy, which will have several new faces on attack and midfield, may not be polished on the offensive end of the field early on.
“There are so many scenarios where we can create to put pressure on the defense. We want to make the first 30 seconds of each possession uncomfortable,” he said. “We need to manufacture goals until we grow up offensively.”
Senior Spencer Rees will backstop the Navy defense despite having appeared in just five career games. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Boys’ Latin product, whose older brothers Matt and Casey were standout players for the Midshipmen, has impressed during preseason practice.
“Spencer is a senior and deserves the opportunity,” Amplo said. “Spencer can stop the ball and has shown tremendous poise in the clearing game.”
If Rees falters, Amplo has no problem turning to sophomore Pat Ryan or freshman Gabe Craven. He said the talent gap among the goalies is slim.
Navy captured just over 50% of faceoffs last season with Nick Barry (45-for-87) taking the majority. Sophomore Nate Hammond is atop the depth chart on draws going into the opener, having moved ahead of Berry by adjusting better to new rules. Faceoff specialists can no longer go down on one knee or use a motorcycle grip.
Amplo is planning to use a pair of poles — usually Bonitz and Franchuk — as wings on faceoffs in an attempt to improve in that department.
Daniel is the most productive returning member of the offense, having totaled 87 points on 58 goals and 29 assists. The Owings resident has started 30 of 31 career games and posted a point in 29.
Daniel, a co-captain along with Franchuk, possesses a hard, accurate left-handed shot and has proven dangerous as a catch-and-shoot attackman. He led Navy with 17 points in just five games a year ago.
“I want to see Christian play like a senior. When the ball is in his stick, something good can potentially happen,” Amplo said. “We need Christian to make plays when it matters most.”
Senior Tyler Perreten and junior Nick Cole are returning starters on attack after finishing second and third on the team in scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Cole, who has started all 18 games of his career and produced 36 points, will once again operate behind the cage as offensive quarterback. Perreten, a Severn School product and Crofton resident, amassed seven points on five goals and two assists against Colgate.
Jarosz, a Severn School product who spent the 2019-20 academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School, has shown in preseason he can be an imposing offensive force. The 6-foot-6, 224-pound Gambrills resident is a downhill dodger who will be used for invert situations.
“We just don’t have a dodging presence on attack. We think Jarosz could provide some presence and pop behind the cage,” Amplo said.
Navy’s first midfield will consist of some combination of senior Michael Foster, sophomores Patrick Skalniak and James Flannery along with freshman Dane Swanson. Skalniak was the top midfielder producer last season with five goals and five assists. Swanson, another McDonogh graduate, was rated the No. 6 midfielder in the Class of 2020 by Inside Lacrosse.
“Dane is a dangerous perimeter shooter. He’s got a cannon,” Amplo said.
Navy men’s lacrosse at a glance
Head coach: Joe Amplo, 2nd year
2020 record: 3-2
Top players: Seniors Christian Daniels (A), Jeff Durden (LSM), Nick Franchuk (D) and Andrew McKenna (D).
Season opener: 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Mount St. Mary’s