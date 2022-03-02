Navy men’s basketball seniors seek program’s first Patriot League tournament title since 1998

Work ethic is the term that comes up consistently when discussing the Navy men’s basketball seniors.
A willingness to spend long hours in the gym, whether alone or together, is something John Carter Jr., Richard Njoku, Christian Silva and Greg Summers have in common.
“This is just a hard-working group. They bring a lunch pail mentality every day and find a way to get the job done,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “They work hard in the classroom, work hard at their military tasks and work hard on the basketball court.”
Summers and Silva both hail from Florida and took their recruiting visits to the Naval Academy the same weekend. That was the beginning of a relationship that blossomed after both committed to play basketball for the Midshipmen.
Those two were sent to the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island, and were joined by Carter, a native of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Njoku, a product of St. John’s College Prep in Washington, D.C., was a direct-entry recruit.
Summers said the incoming recruiting class bonded quickly during plebe summer and fall semester through late nights in the Halsey Field House gymnasium, hanging out in the locker room watching moves and attending bible study sessions together.
“We started building that trust and camaraderie as freshmen and it’s kept growing ever since. These guys always had my back whenever I was struggling or having problems,” Summer said. “They’re my brothers and I can say for sure they are people I will keep in close contact with for the rest of my life. This bond we have will last forever.”
Carter was an immediate contributor, starting 27 games and playing in all 31 games as a plebe. He was named to the Patriot League All-Freshman team after averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds to help Navy compile a 20-12 record.
Summers also saw significant action that season, averaging 14.5 minutes in 26 games. Njoku got into 21 games but played sparingly, while Silva only suited up for the junior varsity.
Summers joined Carter in the starting lineup for all 30 games when they were sophomores and Njoku emerged as a key frontcourt reserve, averaging 10.6 minutes in 27 appearances.
The group supported each other and helped hold the team together during an unprecedented pandemic that shut down the academy during the 2020 spring semester. They stayed in close contact through Facetime and by playing video games, while making sure to reach out to younger teammates.
“I felt the best bonding time was during the COVID summer when we had our own little support system. We came back [to Annapolis] in the fall and spent a lot of days in isolation together,” Njoku said. “I trust these guys with my life. They’re my brothers on and off the court, people I can come to with any problem I might have.”
Sparking success
Carter, Njoku and Summers have been key contributors to a tremendously successful two-year span for Navy basketball. The Midshipmen compiled a 34-13 overall record and 24-7 conference mark during their junior and senior seasons.
Carter was the second-leading scorer, Summer was the leading rebounder and Njoku was the defensive sparkplug as Navy (15-3, 12-1) and won the Patriot League South Division during a 2020-21 season interrupted by postponements and cancellations due to COVID protocols.
Navy (19-10, 12-6) exceeded expectations again this season by finishing in sole possession of second place in the Patriot League. The second-seeded Midshipmen will host No. 10 American in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alumni Hall.
Carter was named second team All-Patriot League, while Summers and Njoku were both named to the All-Defensive team. Meanwhile, Silva finally got a shot as a senior and became an important part of the rotation, playing in 21 games averaging 8.3 minutes.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve done. I think our chemistry on the court reflects our closeness off the court,” Summers said. “Our accountability to each other comes from the strength of our relationships.”
Carter is the most accomplished senior, having played in 106 career games with 99 starts. The 6-foot-4 swingman stands 23rd on Navy’s all-time scoring list with 1,129 points.
Teammates describe Carter as methodical and a deep thinker with a high basketball IQ. He leads bible study sessions and is not afraid to call out teammates when necessary.
“I’d say John Carter is the heartbeat of our team. He’s been a key player since he was a plebe and has always done a great job of handling pressure,” Njoku said. “Whenever we have a tough situation on or off the court, we can always look to John for an answer.”
Summers has played in 99 career games with 70 starts and amassed 772 points, 500 rebounds, 177 assists and 82 steals. DeChellis described the 6-foot-4, 200-pound product of The First Academy in Ocoee, Florida, as an outstanding on-ball defender who excels at driving to the basket and can play multiple positions on both ends of the court.
“Greg’s personality is pretty much the same on and off the court. He’s always been a go-getter who does whatever it takes to get the job done,” Njoku said. “He brings a lot of confidence to our team and leads by example by getting after it every day.”
Njoku was honored to be selected as the sole team captain. The rugged 6-foot-7 center fires up the team by throwing down vicious two-handed dunks and diving on the floor for loose balls. He is a career 60% shooter from the field, scoring most points from within 3 feet of the basket.
“Rich isn’t afraid to put his body on the line for this team. Those hustle plays he always make set a great example and really fire up everyone,” said Summers, who described Njoku has “real talkative and always telling jokes.”
No member of the senior class has shown more perseverance than Silva, who spent his plebe season on the junior varsity then got into just eight games as a sophomore and junior. The 6-foot-2 guard out of Archbishop Carroll High in Miami has scored 70 points on the strength of 19 3-pointers this season after previously totaling just 16 career points.
“Christian is very selfless and willing to do whatever he can to help the team. He sets a great example for the younger guys,” Summers said.
DeChellis said Silva has always been an accurate perimeter shooter but needed to improve defensively.
“Christian knows his role and does his job. I trust him to make the right plays,” the coach said
Carter, Summers and Silva have all service selected the Marine Corps, while Njoku will be a surface warfare officer serving aboard the USS San Antonio out of Norfolk, Virginia. Graduation is looming in May, but first they want to win three games over the next six days to lead Navy to its first Patriot League tournament title since 1998.
“This has been a special group and I want them to experience cutting down the nets,” DeChellis said.
PATRIOT LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS
NO. 10 AMERICAN@NO. 2 NAVY
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Streaming: ESPN+; Radio: 1430 AM, 99.9 FM