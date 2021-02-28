Amid best season in decades, a bittersweet Senior Day for Navy men’s basketball team

Cam Davis is naturally disappointed his parents won’t be in attendance at Alumni Hall for Sunday afternoon’s game against Loyola Maryland.
Senior Day for Navy men’s basketball won’t be the same as seasons past because of coronavirus. Davis will not stroll onto the court flanked by his father and mother and there will be no fans in stands to give the senior captain a rousing ovation.
Adrian and Christina Davis will be watching back home in Battlefield, Missouri, as their son is honored inside an almost empty arena.
“It’s hard because my parents are the ones that put the ball in my hands. Basketball is in my blood because of them. It’s going to be sad not having them out there for this special day,” Cam Davis said. “Fortunately, I have another family here. It’s our Navy basketball team family, and I’ll be honored to take the floor with them on Senior Day.”
Davis, whose parents both played basketball at Missouri University of Science and Technology, can celebrate an impressive career. The 6-foot guard has played 107 games with 73 starts over the past four years and ranks 20th in program history with 1,215 career points. He stands 10th all-time with 144 3-pointers.
“Cam has worked really hard. He’s sacrificed summers at home to stay here and work on his game. He’s developed into an outstanding basketball player,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “Cam has improved every season and certainly enjoyed a terrific career. He’s the type of player your proud to have in the program.”
As a senior captain, Davis has focused on guiding the younger players.
“I’ve tried to love every single one of my teammates and be there for them whenever they needed me,” he said. “I come to work every day with my hard hat and lunch pail and do whatever is asked to the best of my ability.”
Davis, a three-year starter, will be recognized along with twin brothers Alec and Luke Loehr. Adding another twist to this strange Senior Day is the fact Luke Loehr may not be able to participate. He underwent knee surgery Friday.
Luke Loehr started all 29 games as a junior and averaged 5 points, 4 rebounds. The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder was the top frontcourt reserve through six games this season and posted similar statistics.
“It’s unfortunate Luke suffered the devastating knee injury because he was having a solid senior season and was an important part of our program,” DeChellis said. “Luke was valuable because he could play the four or five spot and stretch the floor with his shooting ability. I feel horrible for Luke that his career was cut short.”
This is one of the strongest academic senior classes in Navy men’s basketball history. Davis boasts a 3.47 grade-point average as an ocean engineering major, earning academic honors in five semesters. He is one of two midshipmen chosen for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute Joint Master’s program.
Alec Loehr possesses an astounding 3.93 grade-point average and ranks 83rd among more than 1,000 seniors in Academic Order of Merit. His twin brother isn’t far behind with a 3.78 GPA and Academic Order of Merit rank of 196.
“All three of these seniors have been great ambassadors for our program on campus from an academic and military standpoint,” DeChellis said. “Alec, Luke and Cam are midshipmen that just do everything right. As coaches, we’ve never had to worry about those three seniors.”
Alec Loehr has played in 33 career games with all but 10 coming during his junior season. He’s gotten into just six games this season but has nonetheless impacted the program.
“Alec is still an important leader on this team, someone who encourages everybody and helps get everybody’s minds right,” Davis said. “He helps out all his teammates in the hall and with academics. He’s just as important a part of this journey as I am.”
The Loehr twins, who hail from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, are following the same path following graduation. They both majored in cyber operations and have received surface warfare as service assignments.
Alec will serve aboard the USS Kearsage out of Norfolk, Virginia, while Luke selected the USS Boxer out of San Diego. After earning their surface warfare officer pins aboard those amphibious assault ships, the twins will laterally transfer into the information warfare community.
Davis is the unquestioned leader of a Navy squad that ranks among the best of the 10-year DeChellis era. The Midshipmen enter this weekend with a 13-2 overall record, including a 10-1 mark in the Patriot League.
Navy has clinched the South Division with a 5-0 mark and can seize the No. 1 seed for the Patriot League Tournament by beating Loyola on Sunday. The Midshipmen are on a mission to capture the championship and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1988.
“We recognize we have a good chance to play in the NCAA Tournament and we’re all committed to making that happen,” Davis said. “It feels good to be part of a special team like this as a senior.”
Davis leads Navy in scoring and ranks fourth in the Patriot with 17.1 points per game, reaching double figures in all but one game. He also tops the team with 41 assists and 22 steals while averaging 2.8 rebounds.
“This season, Cam has become a better playmaker as far as distributing the ball and getting shots for his teammates,” DeChellis said.
Davis is a leading contender for Patriot League Player of the Year along with Colgate combination guard Jordan Burns. It might come down to which school captures the regular-season title.
“I think Cam is definitely a first team all-conference player. He’s been a very integral part of our success, so I think he should be given serious consideration for Player of the Year,” DeChellis said. “Cam has provided tremendous leadership this season. He’s getting more and more vocal in practice.”
Davis is the Athletic Teams Commander, commonly known as “captain of captains” at the academy. That title is voted on by team captains from all 33 Navy varsity sports. He is also president of Navy’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.
“I feel like I left my mark, not only on this program but also the Naval Academy as an institution,” Davis said. “I hope to be an inspiration to young people who are considering coming here. This is a special place that has given me the opportunity to achieve all I wanted.”
Davis and the Loehr twins were part of a talented 2017 recruiting class. Tyler Riemersma, a skilled 6-foot-8 forward, departed after seeing significant action as a plebe. Danny Oegele, a strong and powerful 6-foot-7 forward, blossomed into a key frontcourt reserve as a sophomore. Isaiah Burnett, a 6-foot-5 swingman from Annapolis, also played a lot during the 2018-2019 season.
Riemersma (Augustana), Ogele (Mercyhurst) and Burnett (Stonehill) all transferred down to the Division II level. J.C. Mathis, a guard, is a walk-on at Wake Forest. Two other members of that class — center Jack Lawrence and forward Ryan Reagan — left the basketball program but remain at the academy.
“Some of those guys are good players that for one reason or another didn’t feel the military piece of it was what they wanted to do,” DeChellis said. “That’s part of the mystique of this place. You try to figure out who can do it and who wants to do it. Cam, Alec and Luke have embraced the challenges of the Naval Academy and stuck it out.”
Davis is still close friends with Burnett, and they talk or text regularly. He remembers the group arriving in Annapolis for plebe summer and thinking the class could lead Navy basketball to big things.
“I thought the guys I came in with would take this program to the promised land, that come senior season we would have an awesome squad,” Davis said. “As it turns out, those guys are gone, and we’ve needed younger guys step up and fill in the gaps.”
LOYOLA@NAVY
Sunday, 4 p.m.
Stream: ESPN+; Radio: 1430 AM