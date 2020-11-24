Navy men’s basketball returns plenty of talent, expects to contend for Patriot League championship

Navy men’s basketball has become accustomed to being picked to place near the bottom of the Patriot League standings in the preseason poll.
It has been a motivating factor for the Midshipmen, who have made a habit of consistently finishing higher than predicted.
That narrative figures to be upended this season since Navy has already been rated in the top tier of the Patriot League by several media outlets. With four returning starters and a total of 10 returning lettermen, the Midshipmen are expected to contend for the conference championship. Navy last won the Patriot League regular season title in 1999-20.
Several college basketball publications and websites have picked Navy third behind defending Patriot League Tournament champion Boston University and runner-up Colgate, which captured the regular season crown.
“Yes, I do think we can compete for the championship. We have some talented returning players and we’re deeper than in the past. We’ve got a good amount of experience,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “I think we’ll be a good defensive team and a good rebounding team. I think we’ve got the ability to be effective offensively.”
While Navy returns a solid nucleus, it is from a team that finished with a losing record (14-16) and lost in the opening round of the Patriot League Tournament. The Midshipmen tied for sixth in regular season race with an 8-10 mark.
DeChellis has cautioned his players to remain humble, nothing “this team hasn’t done anything yet.” Starting point guard and team captain Cam Davis said the Midshipmen came into the 2020-21 campaign confident but not overly so.
“We like to play with a chip on our shoulder. We take the approach that people are still doubting Navy basketball,” Davis said.
Davis is coming off a breakout season during which he led Navy in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (75). He was named second team All-Patriot League after averaging almost 35 minutes per game and topping the team with 64 3-pointers.
Davis is a true combination guard, capable of bringing the ball up-court and initiating the offense while also serving as the finisher with his perimeter shooting and pull-up game. DeChellis would like to see Davis become more of a driver.
“I also want Cam to become a lockdown on-ball defender,” DeChellis said. “He needs to set the tone defensively by accepting the challenge of taking opposing point guard and containing ball.”
Navy lost an exceptional captain in pivot man Evan Wieck, a classic lead-by-example type. The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder was a solid defender and rebounder, but many of his contributions were intangible in nature.
Davis, the lone captain, hopes to fill the role of elder statesman showing the younger players how to prepare and improve.
“Personally, I want to really develop as a leader. I want to hone my leadership style so it can transfer from sports to the fleet,” he said. “I want to be the best teammate possible. I want to be the one that pushes all my teammates to be the best version of themselves.”
Davis acknowledged the tenuous nature of this college basketball season, which begins this week amid the predicted winter surge of coronavirus. With college football canceling or postponing games left and right, one wonders how an indoor sport will fare.
Navy opens the season Wednesday against George Washington of the Atlantic 10 Conference at Alumni Hall. It is being billed as the Veterans Classic, although the doubleheader format and many other elements of the event will be missing.
Davis spearheads a back court that figures to be Navy’s strength with juniors John Carter Jr. and Greg Summers also returning as starters. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior is a pivotal figure for the Midshipmen, a Patriot League All-Rookie team pick in 2019 who suffered through somewhat of a sophomore slump.
Carter was second on the squad in scoring (10.6 average) last season but shot just 33 percent from the field. He had the most 3-point attempts (203) among the Mids but made just 28 percent (58).
On a positive note, Carter did contribute in other ways — leading Navy with 27 steals and ranking second in rebounding average (4.9). After almost a month of preseason practice, DeChellis feels the Tennessee native is poised for a bounce-back performance.
“I think John Carter has grown and really stepped up. I see a much more confident young man,” DeChellis said. “I think John got down on himself toward end of last season. Now he’s playing with a smile on face and a higher level of confidence.”
Summers had a breakout campaign as a sophomore, starting all 30 games and leading Navy with 6.8 rebounds per game. The versatile 6-foot-4, 200-pound wing finished third on the team in scoring (9.7 points), while ranking second in both assists (70) and steals (26).
After attempting only 26 3-pointers last season, Summers has worked hard to improve his range from beyond the arc. DeChellis believes the Florida native can create offense for himself and others.
“We want Greg to handle the ball and get other guys shots. He does a good job of driving and dishing or driving, getting fouled and going to free throw line,” DeChellis said. “Greg is a guy that can grab a rebound and lead the fast break. He needs to do a better job of absorbing contact and finishing around the basket.”
Luke Loehr is the lone returning starter in the front court after averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds a year ago. The 6-foot-7, 221-pound senior ranked third on the team in 3-pointers made (29) and the coaching staff would like to build on his talents as a stretch forward.
“We’re trying to find ways to take advantage of his perimeter shooting ability,” said DeChellis, noting Loehr can come off screens and shoot jumpers.
Junior Richard Njoku (6-7, 230) and Daniel Deaver (6-8, 225) are a pair of wide bodies battling to replace Wieck in the starting lineup.
Deaver, who exploded for 25 points against Lehigh, is more offensively skilled, as he’s able to score in the post or off short jumpers and is a strong passer. Njoku is a powerfully built player who makes his mark as a rebounder and shot blocker.
“Deavers has completed changed his body. He’s stronger and in much better shape. He’s a typical sophomore in terms of having two good days and one bad. He needs to be more consistent,” DeChellis said. “Njoku needs to slow down and play with some rhythm in post. He sometimes plays too fast.”
Other reserves that saw significant action last season include senior forward Alec Loehr (Luke’s twin brother) and a trio of sophomores — backup point guard Sean Yoder along with wing forwards Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker.
DeChellis said sophomores Christian Jones (Annapolis High) and Patrick Dorsey are both vastly improved, then mentioned three guards P.J. Roach (Virginia Beach), Trae Broadnax (Savannah, Ga.) and Austin Inge (Greensboro, N.C.) as plebes that could contribute at some point.
“I think our strength is in our numbers. We’ve had very competitive practices and guys are pushing the returning starters,” DeChellis said. “I really like our overall spirit and mentality. We have a certain level of toughness and play very hard.”
Navy at a glance
Head coach: Ed DeChellis, 10th year (114-166 at Navy, 333-397 overall)
2019-2020 Record: 14-16 overall, 8-10 (tied for sixth) in Patriot League
Top players: Cam Davis (Sr., G); John Carter Jr. (Jr. G); Greg Summers (Jr., G)
Season opener: Wednesday (noon) vs. George Washington (12-20, 6-12 in Atlantic 10)