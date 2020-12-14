Navy men’s basketball will not resume practice until Dec. 22 due to coronavirus issues

The Navy men’s basketball team will remain in quarantine until Thursday and won’t resume practice until Dec. 22, coach Ed DeChellis said Monday.
Navy paused all men’s basketball activities last Monday after one player tested positive for COVID-19. The Midshipmen have not practiced since Dec. 6.
Every member of the program has been impacted by the quarantine — 17 players, five coaches, the strength and conditioning coordinator and trainer.
“We’re all on lockdown until Thursday,” DeChellis said. “We got tested again this morning and hopefully everyone is clear. If someone else tests positive, it’s going to be another 10 days.”
Navy also announced last Monday it was canceling nonconference contests against Morgan State (Dec. 16) and Delaware (Dec. 21). DeChellis said the 10-day quarantine period is followed by a required five-day reacclimatization period before the Midshipmen are allowed to play a game.
DeChellis said the program is “in a holding pattern until we clear this quarantine period with no further positive tests” and said “it’s not fair to tell Delaware we might be able to play but we’re not sure when.”
“Sure, it would have been nice to play another nonconference game, but we didn’t want to take any chances,” he said.
That means the nonconference schedule has concluded with Navy compiling a 3-1 record. The Midshipmen beat George Washington in the Veterans Classic to open the season and also knocked off Mount St. Mary’s in College Park and Georgetown on the road.
Navy’s lone loss came to Maryland at the Xfinity Center as part of a two-day “multiple team event” that included Mount St. Mary’s as part of a round-robin format.
The Midshipmen will open Patriot League play Saturday, Jan. 2 against Bucknell at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen will then travel to Lewisburg the next day to play the Bison at Sojka Pavilion as the Patriot League has introduced a weekend home-and-home format.
All members of the Brigade of Midshipmen were granted leave effective after the Army-Navy football game Saturday. Navy men’s basketball players were not scheduled to go home because there were home games scheduled for this Thursday and next Monday.
However, now that Navy has a lengthy layoff, DeChellis is going to give the players a long weekend off starting Thursday if the quarantine is lifted.
DeChellis and his staff decided on Monday only one coach will work with each group of three or four players during the five-day reacclimatization period next week. They will take place at different times during the day.
That approach reduces the number of people caught up in contact tracing if another member of the program tests positive. Navy men’s basketball players are not allowed access to the locker room, weight room or lounge in Halsey Field House, DeChellis said.
“It’s really challenging. Basketball is different than football because we’re indoors,” DeChellis said. “We have been very mindful of following very strict protocols. Our players are always wearing masks and we go to a lot of trouble to keep people separated as much as possible.”
DeChellis noted that team trainer Hannah Jaussen placed giant ‘X’ marks 8 to 10 feet apart on the practice court at Alumni Hall to indicated where players should stand when not participating in practice.
Navy men’s basketball spent considerable time designing a home bench arrangement that keeps players socially distanced. DeChellis discussed in preseason how the Midshipmen practiced how to handle a timeout in a safe manner.
“We were really shocked when we popped a positive. Our players have not been off the yard in months, so no one really knows where we picked it up,” DeChellis said. “That’s a very frustrating thing.”
Navy women’s basketball falls
Senior wing Sophie Gatzounas had another strong game with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Navy in a 60-51 road loss at William & Mary on Sunday.
Junior guard Kolbi Green (McDonogh School) added 11 points and three steals for the Midshipmen (0-3), who were playing for the first time in 11 days. Freshman guard Kristina Donza contributed seven points and four rebounds.
Junior guard Sydney Wagner scored 23 points for William & Mary (1-2), which drained 10 threes in the game and used a 10-0 run at the end of the first quarter to take the lead for good.
The Midshipmen committed 21 turnovers with four of five starters responsible for 14 of them. Navy is scheduled to play at Howard Wednesday (5 p.m.) and at Morgan State Friday (4 p.m.).