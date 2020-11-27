Navy football looks to slow down potent Memphis offense to stay in American title race

Navy and Memphis have developed a spirited rivalry during the time both have been members of the American Athletic Conference. Both programs have routinely been contenders for the West Division title from 2015 through 2019.
Navy joined the AAC in 2015 and its first monumental victory came midway through that season when it upset No. 13 Memphis, 45-20, in front of a national television audience at the Liberty Bowl. That snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Tigers.
Fullback Chris Swain rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Keenan Reynolds connected with slotback DeBrandon Sanders for a 72-yard touchdown pass for the Mids. Navy would finish as runner-up in the West with a 7-1 record after losing to eventual conference champion Houston in the final regular season game.
Another resounding victory over Memphis, a 42-28 victory, the following year helped propel Navy to the West Division crown and a berth in the AAC championship game. Last season, a 35-23 loss to the Tigers at the Liberty Bowl prevented the Midshipmen from winning the West for a second time.
“It definitely has become a rivalry. You are talking about two teams that people expect to be in contention for the conference championship game year-in and year-out,” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said.
There are no longer East and West divisions within the AAC since the conference is down to nine schools with the departure of Connecticut. However, the Memphis-Navy rivalry continues and both programs are once again in contention within the conference.
The Tigers (5-2, 3-2) and Midshipmen (3-4, 3-2) are mathematically alive for a berth in the conference championship game, although each would need some help. No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0) and No. 24 Tulsa (5-1, 5-0) are atop the standings and on pace to meet in the Dec. 19 final.
Another loss would surely eliminate Navy, which has already lost to SMU (7-2, 4-2) and Houston (3-3, 3-2).
“We have a ton of respect for Navy, not only for the football program but the whole academy and what it means for our country. After this game — win, lose or draw — our entire team will go over to the Navy band, take our helmets off and stand for [the playing of the alma mater],” Silverfield said.
“Also, how can you not respect that coaching staff? Coach Ken has done it the right way for so long and is constantly putting out a competitive program. I would hope there’s a mutual respect considering the success we’ve had here over the years.”
Under three different head coaches — Justin Fuente (now at Virginia Tech), Mike Norvell (Florida State) and now Silverfield — the one constant for Memphis has been an explosive offense. The Tigers have routinely piled up the yards and points while sending a slew of skill position players on to the NFL.
Tony Pollard, a two-time AAC Special Teams Player of the Year, returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown during the 2016 game against Navy. Coach Ken Niumatalolo wisely kicked away from Pollard the next year and watched Darrell Henderson break a long return. Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) and Henderson (Los Angeles Rams) are now running backs on NFL rosters.
Antonio Gibson took over as the primary kick returner and became the sixth Memphis standout named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year. Gibson scored three touchdowns on Thanksgiving to lead the Washington Football Team to a 41-16 victory over the Cowboys to continue his spectacular rookie season.
Last season, Niumatalolo kicked away from Gibson and got burned when Gabriel Rogers got loose for a 99-yard kickoff return for touchdown.
“That’s how Memphis has been. You try to take away one guy and another guy emerges,” Niumatalolo said. “Memphis has always been extremely athletic across the board.”
This season is no different with quarterback Brady White directing a typically high-powered attack that ranks 10th nationally with an average of 518 yards per game. The Tigers are ninth nationally in passing offense (342.4 yards) and 28th in scoring (36.4 points).
“We have to figure out a way to slow them down a bit. It starts with keeping everything in front of us and finding a way to create some negative plays,” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said.
Silverfield is equally concerned about Navy’s patented triple-option offense even though it has sputtered at times this season. The Midshipmen rank 44th in rushing offense (187 yards per game) after leading FBS in that category a year ago.
Navy has never ranked lower than sixth in rushing offense since former coach Paul Johnson reinstalled the triple-option in 2002.
“All our guys need to be great with their eyes and their keys. It’s one of those deals where if one guy is off just a little bit with his assignment, they torch you,” Silverfield said. “They can methodically drive the ball for eight plays then gash you because one guy was not sound with his assignment. Our players must understand they need to be locked in every play of the game.”
Niumatalolo has not announced whether senior Dalen Morris or junior Tyger Goslin will start at quarterback. Those two have been engaged in an open competition for the past two weeks.
Navy needs to snap a two-game losing streak in order to remain in the running for a berth in the AAC championship game. A loss would mean the Midshipmen can finish no better than .500 in a season shortened to 10 games because the Lafayette and South Florida games were canceled.
Meanwhile, Memphis can assure itself of a seventh straight winning season by beating Navy. In order to do so, the Tigers must win on the road for the first time this season and defeat the Midshipmen in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the first time in three attempts.
“We have standards we want to uphold here with this program. A winning record should be the minimum here,” Silverfield said. “People have high expectations of what this program is capable of and now there is a little bit of a winning tradition here.”
MEMPHIS@NAVY
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network; Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM