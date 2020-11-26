Navy senior captain Cameron Kinley looking forward to final meeting with hometown Memphis | NOTES

Running back Kenneth Gainwell and wide receiver Damonte Coxie also opted out for Memphis. Gainwell developed into one of the best tailbacks in the country last season with 2,069 all-purpose yards and was named a second-team All-American by both Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association. He was chosen Freshman of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America, but the redshirt sophomore has had four family members die from COVID-19 and was not willing to risk getting infected.