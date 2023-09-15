Navy football narrowly misses road upset, falling 28-24 to Memphis after last-minute drive comes up yard short

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy's Regis Velez dives in to the end zone for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Memphis. The Mids' upset bid fell just short when they turned the ball over on downs at the Tigers' 10 in the final seconds, losing 28-24. (Chris Day/AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Navy football narrowly missed pulling off a stunning upset of Memphis on Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl. The host Tigers were a nearly two-touchdown favorite but found themselves having to make a big defensive stand in the red zone at the end of the game to preserve a 28-24 victory.

Quarterback Seth Henigan completed 23 of 35 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, while tailback Blake Watson rushed for 169 yards and a score as host Memphis (3-0) remained unbeaten by the skin of its teeth.

Junior fullback Alex Tecza established a career high with 163 rushing yards to spark a Navy offense that put forth one of its best performances of the past four seasons. The Midshipmen amassed 432 total yards but once again had trouble finishing and did not capitalize on several scoring opportunities.

Navy forced a fumble at the goal line to prevent Memphis from taking a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter. Safety Rayuan Lane then gave the Mids one last chance by picking off a pass from Henigan and returning the ball to just shy of midfield.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai led Navy into scoring territory, but the visitors could not convert on fourth-and-6 from the Memphis 15-yard line. Lavatai fired a completion to wide receiver Jayden Umbarger right to the line to gain.

Officials initially ruled that Umbarger dove forward to the 9-yard line to pick up the first down. However, replay showed that Memphis cornerback DJ Bell tackled the Archbishop Spalding product at the 10-yard line and it was a turnover on downs that ended Navy’s hope of scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds.

“I just got done telling the players how proud I was. I thought they fought their tails off and deserved success tonight. They just didn’t get it at the end,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “We have a chance to be a really good football team. If we continue to make progress week to week we can be pretty dang good. I saw a lot of really, really good things tonight from our football team.”

Navy employed a productive split backfield alignment that featured two fullbacks in Tecza and Daba Fofana. Tecza scored a touchdown on a spectacular 75-yard run and showed plenty of explosiveness on several other big gains.

“I think [Tecza] is really, really talented. I’ve been saying that since spring ball,” Newberry said. “I expected a big year from him and he really showed what he can do tonight. He runs really hard and is fast. He outran two of their guys in the secondary on the long touchdown.”

Lavatai threw for 133 yards and a touchdown as the quick passing game that offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut installed made its season debut.

“I was impressed with a lot of the things we did offensively. I thought we did some really good things and have a lot to build off,” Newberry said. “That’s what we envision, that’s what we’ve been working toward. I thought Grant did a great job of calling the game and keeping them off-balance.”

Navy fullback Alex Tecza rushes while being pursued by Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin during Thursday's game. (John Amis/AP)

Newberry was frustrated that Navy did not have more points to show for the offensive production. He also bemoaned three straight three-and-out possessions in the second half that proved costly.

“We left a lot out there. There were two big pass plays we could have hit and didn’t,” Newberry said. “We had some blocking errors and execution stuff. We stalled out some drives in the third quarter. We needed to give our defense a blow at that point and couldn’t get anything going. The good thing is that [the offense] can be a lot better than it was tonight.”

Memphis struck first on its first drive thanks to six plays of 10 yards or more. Watson got things going by taking a short pass and turning it into a 21-yard gain. He capped the drive with a 7-yard scoring scamper to give the Tigers a quick 7-0 lead.

Navy responded in a big way with a great play call producing the 75-yard touchdown by Tecza. Lavatai faked an inside handoff to Fofana, then pitched the ball to Tecza and the Memphis defense found itself outnumbered on the perimeter. Tecza turned the corner and outraced several chasing defensive backs for the longest run of his career as the Mids tied the score at 7.

Navy’s defense took over from there, forcing punts on four straight Memphis possessions, including three three-and-outs. The Mids mixed blitzing and dropping into coverage to confuse Henigan.

Navy followed the first defensive stop with a six-play, 77-yard touchdown march that featured a creative mix of plays. Fofana jump-started the drive with a determined run on first down, breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage then bouncing outside for a 19-yard gain. Tecza later added a 30-yard rush breaking several tackles.

Lavatai then rolled right and found wide receiver Regis Velez wide-open across the middle for a 16-yard touchdown that gave the visitors a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

There was a huge turn of events late in the second quarter. Newberry did not hesitate in going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Memphis 44-yard line. It made sense considering how stout the defense was playing and how well the offense was moving the ball.

Memphis receiver Koby Drake (10) gets brought down by Navy defenders during Thoursday's game. (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

However, massive nose tackle Josh Ellison (6-3, 300) stuffed Tecza for no gain, forcing a turnover on downs. Memphis only needed 56 seconds to move 56 yards for a tying touchdown.

“One of the key moments of the game came late in the second quarter. We don’t get it on the fourth down conversion and that was a backbreaker. They get the ball back and go down the field and score,” Newberry said. “You’d love to end the half with the football, whether you get points or not. Just don’t give it back to their offense.”

It was a massive momentum shift and became even more so after Memphis got the ball to start the second half and added another touchdown to take a 21-14 lead. Newberry gambled and tried an onside kick, but Evan Warren booted the ball out of bounds, giving the Tigers a short field.

“We wanted to try to steal a possession with special teams. We thought we had the look we wanted and just didn’t give ourselves a chance to recover the onside kick,” Newberry said.

Down by a touchdown for the second time in the game, Navy answered the same way it did early in the first quarter. Lavatai executed a play-action fake to perfection and found slotback Brandon Chatman wide-open for a 58-yard completion. A face mask penalty set up the Mids with first-and-goal from the 7-yard line.

Three plays later, slotback Anton Hall powered into the end zone to cap a six-play, 85-yard drive. Kicker Evan Warren sent a knuckleball barely over the upright to tie the score at 21 at the 9:08 mark of the third quarter.

Watson energized the host Tigers on the final play of the third quarter, eluding five tackle attempts during a powerful 69-yard run. Henigan later waltzed into the end zone from 3 yards out for his second touchdown off a keeper and that put Memphis back ahead, 28-21, early in the fourth quarter.

After three straight three-and-outs, Chesnut inserted backup quarterback Blake Horvath in hopes of jump-starting the offense. Horvath did just that with a 29-yard run that featured a bit of luck. The sophomore fumbled, but teammate Trey Cummings hustled downfield and recovered the ball at the Memphis 17.

Navy was forced to settle for a field goal, sending out Nathan Kirkwood who hit a 36-yarder that reduced the Memphis lead to 28-24 with 7:09 remaining in the game.

It looked like the Tigers were going to move ahead by double digits after Watson broke loose for another 69-yard run. Lane prevented the touchdown, pushing him out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

It seemed a mere formality for Memphis to tack on another touchdown. However, Watson never secured the handoff and fumbled the ball into the end zone where it was recovered by Navy defensive end Justin Reed.

Navy running back Anton Hall Jr. runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis. (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

“That play by Ray is what we’re all about. Fighting until the end and playing with elite effort. It was just a sensational play that could have wound up winning us the game,” Newberry said.

Horvath was handed the keys to the offense because he is a more dynamic runner than Lavatai. That running ability was on display as he gained 20 yards on three keepers on the subsequent possession.

However, Horvath’s inability to properly protect the football was on display again as he had the ball knocked loose by safety Simeon Blair. Horvath’s second fumble in as many possessions was recovered by linebacker Jaylon Allen.

Henigan tried to hit wideout DeMeer Blankumsee on a post route that could have potentially produced a clinching touchdown. However, Lane made a terrific play by cutting inside of the receiver and making an interception that he returned 25 yards to the 49-yard line, giving Navy life.

Lavatai returned to the game to lead the offense in the final two minutes, but the drive came up just short.

“There are always four or five plays that could be the difference in a game like that. Sometimes the breaks go your way and sometimes they don’t,” Newberry said. “I told our guys they deserved success tonight by how hard they played and how hard they fought. It just didn’t turn out on the scoreboard the way we wanted.”

South Florida at Navy

Saturday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1430 AM