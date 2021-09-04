Deja vu: Navy football embarrassed in second straight season opener, a 49-7 loss to Marshall

It wasn’t quite as bad as BYU, but it was close.
For a second straight season opener, the Navy football team was not ready to play and got embarrassed by a formidable opponent.
Sophomore quarterback Grant Wells picked apart the Navy defense from start to finish in leading Marshall to a 49-7 victory over Navy on a sunny, warm Saturday in Annapolis.
An announced crowd of 30,131 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium watched Wells complete 20 of 30 passes for 328 yards with tall, rangy wide receiver Corey Gammage and quick, elusive slot receiver Talik Keaton doing most of the damage.
Gammage was running wide-open all game in collecting seven receptions for 94 yards, while Keaton proved equally difficult to cover in amassing 100 yards on five catches. Tailback Rasheen Ali was the finisher for the Thundering Herd, scoring four touchdowns on short runs.
Last season, Navy was dominated physically on both sides of the ball in a 55-3 beatdown by BYU. Thank goodness Delaware of the Football Championship Subdivision is the season-opening opponent in 2023.
What made this year’s opener frustrating for fans was the fact coach Ken Niumatalolo had repeatedly said that Navy football was back after finishing with a disappointing 3-7 record in 2020. The 14th-year leader said he was confident because he knew the Midshipmen had been properly prepared.
That certainly did not appear the case as the Mids looked overmatched on both sides of the ball by the Thundering Herd. Sophomore Tai Lavatai got the start at quarterback, but classmate Xavier Arline wound up getting more playing time. They led an offense that had its moments but could not sustain drives because of negative plays, mistakes and two turnovers.
Meanwhile, a defense that returned 13 players who started games last season and a ton of overall experience did not even resemble the unit that closed out the 2020 campaign by holding three straight opponents to less than 300 yards.
Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry’s characteristic aggressive style was absent for most of the game as Navy brought very little pressure and only blitzed occasionally. There were many times when no defender penetrated the backfield as Wells stood comfortably in the pocket and waited for receivers to come open.
Navy was just as bad on special teams, having both a field goal and a punt blocked.
Lavatai finished with only 11 rushing yards on 16 attempts largely because he was sacked four times. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Florida native is a better thrower than Arline, but it was not evident on this day as he completed just 1 of 6 passes for 8 yards and an interception.
Arline replaced Lavatai for the final two possessions of the first half. However, Lavatai returned to start the second half and only lasted two series. He suffered an injury during a run by fullback James Harris II and left the game.
Arline came back on and led Navy to its lone touchdown of the game, finishing with 76 rushing yards on 16 carries. The Long Island resident also completed 2 of 3 passes for 26 yards and would seem in line to start next Saturday’s service academy showdown with visiting Air Force. Fullback James Harris II led Navy with 80 rushing yards on just 11 carries.
Fans in attendance and watching on television saw a sign of things to come on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Wells dropped back to throw and was able to sit in the pocket and survey the field for five seconds.
That’s because Navy dropped eight defenders into coverage and only rushed three. Wells found Keaton wide-open on a crossing route and the speedy slot receiver did the rest, galloping 47 yards to the home team’s 28-yard line.
That set up a 2-yard touchdown trot by Ali, capping a 75-yard drive that lasted just over 2 ½ minutes and giving the visitors an early 7-0 lead.
Lavatai trotted out with the offense for the opening series and led Navy to a couple first downs before consecutive incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs near midfield.
Given a short field, the Thundering Herd took advantage by marching 53 yards in just six plays and 1:46. A 28-yard completion to Keaton was the big play that set up another short scoring scamper by Ali to make it 14-0 with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter.
Lavatai led Navy on a methodical 11-play drive that stalled in the red zone. Lavatai took consecutive sacks that lost 9 yards and the Mids were forced to settle for a field goal. Bijan Nichols came on to attempt a 41-yarder, but the attempt was blocked.
Marshall drove deep into Navy territory again, but this time outside linebacker Nicholas Straw forced a fumble that was recovered by safety Kevin Brennan to snuff out the scoring threat.
Navy managed only one first down on its next possession and sophomore Duke Pa’ane had his first career punt blocked by safety Naquan Renalds. Marshall took over at the home team’s 25 and only needed five plays to increase the lead to 21-0. Ali scored his third touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run.
Arline entered the game at quarterback and led a solid drive on his second possession. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound slasher broke an option keeper for a 19-yard gain then found wide receiver Mychal Cooper wide-open for a 22-yard pickup.
That set up first-and-goal from the 5 with only 13 seconds remaining and Navy out of timeouts. It seemed the time to take one shot at the end zone then settle for a field goal to take some positive momentum into halftime.
Instead, Navy called a naked bootleg that did not fool anyone, and Arline was swarmed by three defenders. Time ran out as the Mids scrambled to the line of scrimmage to try to stop the clock.
Marshall started the second half the same way it did the first – driving the length of the field with little resistance from Navy. Wells played pitch-and-catch with Gammage and tight end Xavier Gaines for huge chunk gains that totaled 57 yards in three completions. That set up a 5-yard touchdown run by backup running back Sheldon Evans that made it 28-0.
Lavatai reentered the game for the opening possession of the second half and moved the Mids 64 yards in 10 plays to the Thundering Herd 29. However, Lavatai made an ill-advised throw to a well-covered receiver and dropped the ball right into the arms of cornerback Steven Gilmore for an interception that spoiled another promising drive.
It appeared Navy might finally get on the scoreboard after safety Kevin Brennan intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Marshall 25. However, the Midshipmen could not pick up a first down and turned the ball over after Arline was stuffed on fourth-and-2.
Arline made sure the Midshipmen would not be shut out by leading a 14-play, 82-yard march that ended with his first career touchdown. Arline broke loose for runs 17 and 16 yards during the drive and dove over from 1 yard out to reduce the deficit to 28-7 with 12:04 remaining in the game.
This article will be updated.
AIR FORCE@NAVY
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
