Unvaccinated fans must wear face masks at all times at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Unvaccinated fans attending Navy football home games this fall must wear masks at all times. Meanwhile, even fully vaccinated fans must wear masks in all indoor spaces within Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announced Wednesday.
Gladchuk said there will be no restrictions on fan attendance, opening the possibility of a sellout crowd for the Sept. 4 home opener against Marshall and the Sept. 11 showdown with service academy rival Air Force.
All fans who are not fully vaccinated and unable to maintain appropriate social distancing (6 feet) are required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose at all times, according to the new policy established by the Naval Academy Athletic Association. Fans who are fully vaccinated and prefer to not wear a mask may do so while in outdoor spaces such as the stands or concourse area.
Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor spaces at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. That includes restrooms, elevators, the indoor section of the club level in Akerson Tower, inside suites and the press box.
All game day staff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be required to wear proper personal protection equipment to protect guests, the two teams and other staff members. Also, all game day staff will be required to complete a pre-event health screening questionnaire and temperature screening prior to entering the stadium.
A deep cleaning and sanitization of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be conducted before and after every event. During the game there will be a concentration of cleaning in all high touch point areas throughout the stadium.
Anyone with COVID-19 or related symptoms as well as those who have been exposed to the virus should not come to the stadium.
Navy has a total of six home games with the others scheduled for Oct. 2 (Central Florida), Oct. 9 (SMU), Oct. 23 (Cincinnati) and Nov. 20 (East Carolina).
These policies will be evaluated and some or all could be modified as conditions improve both locally and nationally.
Latest College Sports
This story will be updated.