Loyola Maryland stuns undermanned No. 1 seed Navy in men’s basketball Patriot League quarterfinal

Navy men’s basketball absorbed a brutal blow long before Saturday’s Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal against Loyola Maryland got underway.
The Midshipmen learned late in the week that two starters, including team captain and first team All-Patriot League pick Cam Davis, would be unavailable. Junior forward Richard Njoku, a member of the Patriot League All-Defensive team, was also sidelined by coronavirus protocols.
It marked the third straight missed game for Davis and Njoku, who did not play in either of last weekend’s games against the Greyhounds.
Things only got worse for the Mids after the game began.
Junior guard Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points and No. 9 Loyola led from start to finish in upsetting top-seeded Navy, 76-68, at Alumni Hall. Sophomore forward Santi Aldama notched another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Greyhounds, who had lost all three regular season meetings with the Midshipmen.
Freshman forward Alonso Faure contributed 13 points off the bench for Loyola (5-10), which will play the winner of Saturday’s American-Army game in Wednesday’s semifinals. This marks the first trip to the semis for the Greyhounds since 2013-14.
Sophomore Cam Spencer started at point guard for the Greyhounds and delivered a strong all-around performance with 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Golden Dike added eight points and five rebounds for Loyola, which earned its first Patriot League Tournament win under third-year coach Tavares Hardy.
Junior guard Greg Summers scored 21 points on 9-for-12 field goal shooting to lead Navy (15-3), which was out-rebounded 34-26. The Greyhounds grabbed 12 offensive and converted them into 19 second-chance points.
Sophomore guard Patrick Dorsey scored 12 points for Navy, which trailed 40-28 at halftime and by as much as 15 early in the second half. Sophomore forward Jaylen Walker only made 4 of 13 field goals in netting nine points for the Midshipmen, who saw a five-game winning streak snapped and suffered just their second loss since a Nov. 27 loss at Maryland.
