Cam Davis, Jaylen Walker lead Navy men’s basketball in 70-52 rout of Loyola Maryland

Not many men’s basketball program have handled the back-to-back weekend games format as well as Navy.
Numerous conferences have implemented that type of arrangement in the age of coronavirus in order to limit travel and reduce the number of overnight stays.
The Midshipmen have put themselves in position for a fourth weekend sweep in five attempts and veteran coach Ed DeChellis has figured out one undeniable key to doing so.
“We’re trying to play with great energy on Saturday. You’ve got to get the first one,” he said.
Senior combination guard Cam Davis scored 20 points and backup forward Jaylen Walker contributed a career-high 17 points as Navy controlled play from start to finish in beating Loyola Maryland, 70-52, Saturday at Alumni Hall.
Junior forward Richard Njoku had a strong all-around game with eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots for the Midshipmen, who led by as much as 24 points in both halves.
Junior swingman Greg Summers added eight points and five rebounds for Navy (11-2, 8-1), which improved to 5-0 on Saturday as part of the Patriot League’s weekend, home-and-home format. Four of those Saturday wins have come at Alumni Hall.
“You have to win the first game of the series if your home,” DeChellis said. “You don’t want to stub your toe and have to go on the road and try to steal the second one.”
John Carter Jr. totaled seven points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen, who will seek another sweep when the schools meet again Sunday (noon) in Baltimore.
Davis and Carter connected on 3-pointers early and Navy played lockdown defense in jumping to a 13-0 lead. Loyola did not score until reserve guard Wade Jackson made a free throw at the 10:45 mark of the first half.
“I thought we were ready to play. I thought we defended really well in the first half. We were where we needed to be, we were in the right spots,” DeChellis said.
“We wanted to make sure we were aggressive and got up into them,” Walker added. “We came out with a lot of positive energy and were able to get things going early.”
Walker has an unorthodox shooting style but it’s hard to argue with the results. The 6-foot-5 left-hander drained four 3-pointers and is shooting almost 42% from beyond the arc — tops on the team.
“Jaylen played really well offensively. When he gets his feet planted, he can make shots,” DeChellis said. “I want to see him do that every night. We’ve been talking about consistency, because he can do some really good things. I think he’s gained some confidence and will be a very good basketball player for this team going forward.”
Loyola was completely discombobulated on offense throughout the first half and entered intermission having made just 5 of 22 field goals and committed 11 turnovers.
“We got punched in the face right off the bat, and it kind of took our guys back,” second-year Loyola coach Tavaras Hardy said. “It kind of sucked some of that mental, we thought we were prepared, out of us and we just did not respond the right way.”
There were times when Navy’s aggressive defense prevented the visitors from running their sets or connecting passes. The Midshipmen got hands in the passing lanes and sometimes simply took the ball away in finishing with 14 steals.
However, there were many times when Loyola worked the ball well and created open looks and could not convert. Hardy didn’t hesitate when asked if his team’s offensive struggles were self-inflicted or caused by the suffocating defense of Navy.
“I think it’s a combination of both. You have to give credit to Coach DeChellis and his team — they play hard, they play physical, it’s what they do,” Hardy said. “We missed a couple wide-open shots early. When those don’t go down it kind of sucks a little bit of life out of you. It got dark for us pretty quickly.”
DeChellis said the defensive plan was to force Loyola to drive the ball left. He described the Greyhounds as a “right-hand, downhill driving team.”
“We wanted to get them to do something else. We tried to keep the ball in front of us and force everything to the left,” he said.
Sophomore forward Santi Aldama, a preseason All-Patriot League pick who came into the contest averaging 19.5 points per game, was limited to 10 on 4-of-11 field goal shooting. He was the only player to reach double digits for the Greyhounds, who shot 38% (18 for 47) and committed 18 turnovers.
Summers, Walker and starting forward Tyler Nelson shared the defensive assignment against Aldama, a 6-foot-11 Spaniard who scored a career-high 25 points in last Sunday’s triple-overtime loss to American.
“He’s a tough matchup. We wanted to double him when we could and make him uncomfortable,” DeChellis said. “We wanted to force him to make contested jump shots.”
Loyola showed signs of life during a seven-minute stretch of the second half. Trailing 43-20 at the 17:54 mark, the Greyhounds went on an 18-6 run to get within striking distance. Junior guard Kenneth Jones scored off a driving layup and an offensive rebound to spark the rally, which saw the Greyhounds cut the deficit to 11 (49-38) with 10:42 remaining in the game.
The Midshipmen shut the door quickly, outscoring the visitors 15-2 over the next four minutes to equal their largest lead of 24. Summers made a midrange jumper and finished an alley-oop pass of an inbounds play on the way to scoring eight points during the decisive stretch.
“A couple moments when we were fighting back, we kind of came apart a little bit and it stretched out on us,” Hardy acknowledged.
“I thought we had a lapse to start the second half. They’re a good team and made a run at us, but we were able to absorb it and come right back at them,” DeChellis said. “We did a good job of putting the pole in the ground.”
Loyola had suffered four losses by a total of five points prior to getting hammered Saturday. The Greyhounds will try to notch their first victory of the season Sunday at Reitz Arena.
“Our guys are pressing a little bit. They want it bad. This is our fifth game this season, our third weekend playing, so we have a lot of learning to do, a lot of growth opportunities,” Hardy said. “Navy’s been playing since November. We didn’t even have practices with our full team until late December. This is a long race and we’re going to keep battling to get where we need to go.”
NAVY@LOYOLA MARYLAND
Sunday, noon
TV: ESPN+ Radio: 1430 AM