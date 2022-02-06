Jaylen Walker’s jumper in final seconds gives Navy men’s basketball thrilling victory over Loyola Maryland, 56-55

Finishing games has been a big topic of conversation for Navy men’s basketball in the wake of blowing big second-half leads and losing two games in the past two weeks.
The Midshipmen saw a 27-point lead get erased by archrival Army on Jan. 22 then blew a 17-point lead with five minutes remaining against Lehigh this past Wednesday.
Coach Ed DeChellis has preached composure when games get tight down the stretch. The Midshipmen showed exactly that on Saturday evening inside a rocking Reitz Arena.
Junior forward Jaylen Walker calmly sank a mid-range baseline jumper with 11 seconds remaining and Navy got a decisive defensive stop on the other end in edging Loyola Maryland, 56-55, in a thrilling Patriot League matchup.
“I’m really proud of our kids. We showed a lot of poise, stayed focused and made plays,” DeChellis said. “We made one more shot than they did and did a good job of defending down the stretch.”
A raucous home crowd of 902 was roaring after junior guard Cam Spencer banked in a layup to give the Greyhounds a 55-54 advantage with 11 seconds. Coach Tavaras Hardy tried to call a timeout, but the official didn’t see him before the Midshipmen inbounded the ball.
“I was trying but I was just a little late. That sucks because I did want a timeout to set our defense,” Hardy said afterward.
Backup point guard Austin Inge pushed the ball upcourt quickly and passed to Carter, who found Walker open along the baseline. The 6-foot-5 left-hander didn’t hesitate, launching a high-arcing shot that swished through the hoop.
Loyola got the ball into the offensive end quickly and Hardy called timeout with nine seconds left to set up a potential game-winning shot. Everyone in Reitz Arena knew the ball was going to Summers, the conference’s leading scorer at 19 points per game.
Carter did an outstanding job of denying Spencer and deflected the ball out of bounds with 4.5 seconds. Loyola inbounded the ball to Spencer, who dribbled twice then launched a long 3-pointer from the top of the arc. It bounced off the back rim and caromed into the hands of senior guard Kenneth Jones, who was unable to get off a shot before the buzzer sounded.
DeChellis credited assistant coaches Jon Perry and Drew Gibson for doing a superb job of scouting Loyola’s late-game plays off sideline out-of-bounds situations.
“We knew the last play was coming to [Spencer] and we knew they were going to run a little in screen for him to come off,” he said. “That was all Jon and Drew. They did a good job of telling our guys exactly what was going to happen.”
Carter and backup forward Daniel Deaver scored 15 points apiece for Navy (15-8, 8-4), which took over sole possession of second place in the Patriot League. Junior forward Tyler Nelson contributed six points and five rebounds for the Midshipmen, who have won four of the last five meetings with the Greyhounds.
“I wrote the word fearless on the board before the game. I wanted the players to just go out and play. If they made a mistake, just move on to the next play. I thought they did a great job of staying focused.”
Spencer made four 3-pointers in scoring 18 points for Loyola (13-10, 7-5), which has lost three of its last four to fall into a four-way tie for third place. Senior guard Jaylin Andrews added 13 points for the Greyhounds, who led by 10 points in the first half.
“Credit Navy for making the plays down the stretch to win the game. It’s frustrating,” Hardy said. “Navy is a team that wants to make it ugly, and they were able to come out with one more point at the end of an ugly game.”
With a logjam at the top of the conference, tiebreakers become critical. Loyola has six games remaining and owns a 4-2 record against those opponents.
“Everybody we have coming up are teams we’ve played. Two of them beat us and four of them we beat,” Hardy said.
“From my standpoint, don’t let yourself get swept by the teams that beat us and try to sweep the teams we already beat. If you do that, you’ll have a good seed going into the tournament.”