La Salle was forced to reckon with a Sophie Gatzounas wearing a hard-hat on her head and carrying a hammer in hand, already building a most impressive season in which she’s set new season highs – and as Sunday showed − just as respectable numbers.
Gatzounas followed up Saturday’s showstopping performance with another double double on Sunday, 15 points and 10 rebounds, to boost the host Midshipmen to the crown in the Navy Classic championship game, 61-46, over the Explorers.
It was the third straight victory for Navy (5-3), which has just three non-conference games left to play before opening Patriot League play in January.
“This is huge for us. We feel really good as a team right now, coming off three wins,” Gatzounas said. “It gives us confidence going forward. We’ve got Patriot League on the radar, but we’ve got some non-conference games to take care of first.”
Navy head coach Stefanie Pemper had envisioned Gatzounas as more of a true post this season, and thus far the junior has not disappointed.
“It’s terrific. She presents some mismatches for other teams,” Pemper said. “She can shoot the three; we always felt like that was going to be important to her success as that stretch (four). She has to be able to defend and rebound, and she’s found a way to do that... the rebounding especially, with six offensive rebounds. She’s just playing really hard.”
Gatzounas began stockpiling early, the only player in either blue or home white to score for more than half of the first quarter as she helped the Mids carve out a seven-point advantage against the Explorers (6-2). Gatzounas was the first to break through the crickets just under four minutes into the first quarter as she potted in a 3-pointer.
Meanwhile, the Explorers were still sailing out in the middle of the sea, unable to find a single basket until a little under four minutes remained in the quarter.
When La Salle senior Shalina Miller did finally put one away, it was then that a competitive offensive game truly kicked off.
Though senior guard Morgan Taylor’s sticky fingers led to a speedy deposit by sophomore Kolbi Green, the Mids, who shot for just 26.7 percent on field goals by the buzzer, fell silent as the Explorers gradually chipped away at the lead until it was 11-9 by quarter’s end.
The visitors would continue to plan their rally as play resumed in the second with Baltimore native Kayla Spruill tippin the score in La Salle’s favor with an opening drain from beyond the arc.
The Mids shut off their cold spell with a six-point run in which senior Mary Kate Ulasewicz hit a jumper and dished to Gatzounas, who also in turn assisted Green on her own layup.
Ulasewicz succeeded her own star-studded Saturday in which she posted 17 points and a career-best 10 rebounds against Kennesaw State by contributing 10 points on Sunday, good for third-highest on the team.
“MK should get All-Tournament team for sure. A double-double and look at the stat line today,” Pemper said. “It’s nice to have a young woman who can make free throws down the stretch and put a game away.”
Indeed, the senior has made 11 free throws in 15 attempts this season, going 2-for-3 on Sunday.
“MK is our best free-throw shooter in practice and, probably, in-game,” Pemper said. “She hasn’t gotten a lot of reps in game, but it’s nice to have and that’s a form of leadership.”
In the second quarter, the Explorers had shaken off whatever frost froze their shooters in the first. Every time it seemed Navy had left the visitors behind, like when it embarked on even another 6-0 streak, La Salle seemed to know what to do to close the gap. The two teams swapped the lead four times and tied thrice.
And yet, by bolstering their own shooting game, the Mids still had the juice to carry an eight-point advantage into halftime. Capping off a 7-0 run during which Green and Ulasewicz both fired from the perimeter for three and two, Navy had improved its scoring performance to 50 percent in the frame and 40 overall.
“We just moved the ball well. I think we shared the ball, people got open and we got easy ones,” Gatzounas said. “The tempo was up and it’s a lot easier to put points on the board when the timing’s on. That was really good for us.”
Lessening turnovers were a priority between those two frames as well, Pemper said, and the Mids followed through between halves. After committing 11 turnovers in the first half, the Mids only had five following intermission.
Consistency on the glass also provided the glue Navy needed to stretch its lead throughout the third. That showed during a string of missed shots that, had the Mids’ rebounding instincts been off, could have resulted in the Explorers getting second-chance points.
Instead, Navy, which out-rebounded La Salle 45-32, continued to snag caroms that kept possession in home hands. Ulasewicz had a big offensive board, scooping up the ball off Green’s missed trey and converting it for two.
Though Gatzounas largely led her teammates on the glass by sweeping up over 17 percent of all rebounds, she’d credit her entire defense with a strong effort.
“A lot of our defensive effort came from, I would say, everyone,” she said. “The scouting was really good and we had a really good idea of what we were going to see, coming into this game. Team defense, there was a lot of back and forth, but that’s our game.”
Soon after, the Mids widened their largest margin of the night to 12 as Taylor, who was steadily crafting one of her own top-three performances of the season (14 points, six rebounds), dropped in a layup.
That type of advantage was mostly kept intact by the buzzer. After Gatzounas drew a foul with just a second left on the clock, sophomore guard Jennifer Coleman made time work on her terms, floating in her own trey as the quarter expired to stabilize an 11-point Navy lead.
Of course, 11 just wasn’t good enough. Taylor began the final 10 minutes by lifting in another layup, which junior Jasmine Bishop (six points, season high) thanked by picking La Salle off and turning it into two points to capture a 15-point lead that was largest of the night – for the moment.
Coleman separated her squad from the visitors even further with a layup then then turned around and fed Bishop for another basket.
By the time La Salle managed another field goal, nearly nine game minutes, 13 Navy points and any chance of winning this game had slipped away.
That substantial lead wound up becoming more of a sigh of relief than a bonus as Navy’s shooters grew cold in the latter half of the fourth. The Mids’ only scored six points − all on free throws − in the last four minutes and 40 seconds of the contest.
As endurance will prove to be imperative to any Navy success in future conference games, Pemper trusts in her bench to help secure wins down the home stretch of the fourth quarter.
“A big key to this game was, when they’d score seven straight, we’d be able to bring in Sophie, who’s fresh, MK, who’s fresh, Morgan, who’s fresh,” Pemper said. “Jen played really hard, Lindsay (Llewellyn) played really hard. Our depth helped us today.”