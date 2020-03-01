Navy women’s basketball falls in overtime to Lafayette

Sophie Gatzounas of Navy was playing in her second game after missing four due to illness. The junior guard/forward started slowly Saturday on Senior Night against Lafayette but things changed quickly.
Navy fell behind by 14 in the first quarter, trailed by 10 at halftime, and then Gatzounas started rolling. She scored five points in the first half but helped the Midshipmen rally following the break. Gatzounas scored 16 of her team-high 21 points after that, including a three-pointer that forced overtime, but Lafayette held on for a 62-59 Patriot League victory over Navy at Alumni Hall.
Navy (7-21, 2-15) now has lost nine in a row, and this defeat means the Midshipmen will conclude the regular season in last place in the Patriot League. They have one league game left, Wednesday at American.
Lafayette (15-12, 11-6) moved into a three-way tie for second place -- with Boston University and Colgate -- and all three teams have one game left.
Navy made it tough for the Leopards in this game. Lafayette dominated early as forwards Alexis Santarelli (18 points) and Natalie Kucowski (15 points, 12 rebounds) controlled the paint and Drew Freeland (22 points) kept hitting from outside. The Leopards took a 32-22 halftime lead.
The Midshipmen then got their offense going, thanks mainly to Gatzounas, who drilled two of her 3-pointers in the third quarter as Navy started to rally.
“I think Sophie’s zone helped everybody,” Navy coach Stefanie Pemper said. “Sophie got in a zone tonight, for sure. She was here tonight with a vengeance.”
Overall, Gatzounas made eight of 12 shots from the field, including four of six 3-pointers as teammates kept finding her for open shots. The two treys she made in the third quarter helped the Midshipmen tie the game at 40 late in the period, and Navy stayed close the rest of the way.
Gatzounas added 10 more points in the fourth quarter as the Midshipmen took the lead a few times before Lafayette went up 54-51 with five seconds left on a Kucowski free throw. Gatzounas then hit an off-balance 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left which sent the game into overtime.
“It’s definitely not what we drew up,” Gatzounas said with a smile. “The ball ended up in my hands. It was just a great feeling keeping us in this game.”
Navy couldn’t finish the job in overtime, though. Jennifer Coleman made a 3-pointer for a 57-56 lead with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left. Lafayette then scored six in a row and took a five-point edge. The Midshipmen battled back and had chances to tie late but missed two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds.
Coleman added 17 points in the loss and helped push the offense in the third and fourth quarters plus overtime. She made a number of big plays but missed five of nine free throws. Coleman also helped with Navy’s much tougher second half/overtime defense.
The Midshipmen went to a zone that stopped Kucowski and Santarelli from controlling the lane. Navy made it much tougher for Lafayette to get the ball inside, and that slowed the Leopards’ offense and helped the Midshipmen come back.
“We went primarily zone,” Coleman said. “We denied the high post. I think it was a game-changer.”