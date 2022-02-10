Navy women’s basketball drops pivotal Patriot League game despite 22 points, 20 rebounds from Jennifer Coleman

Another amazing performance from Jennifer Coleman was not enough for the Navy women’s basketball team in a game that was pivotal toward seedings for the upcoming Patriot League Tournament.
Coleman scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, while also dishing off four assists and snatching two steals for Navy in a 58-51 loss to Lafayette at the Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.
It was the 17th double-double of the season for Coleman, who made some history with this one. The senior combination guard became the first Navy women’s basketball player since Connie James in 1990 to record 20 or more rebounds and is one of only nine players in program history to do so.
All of Coleman’s caroms came on the defensive end and she now holds the single-game school record in that category. James had previously set that mark with 15 defensive rebounds on Jan. 31, 1990 against Marymount.
Coleman scored all 14 of Navy’s points in the first quarter as the visitors trailed by just two. The Midshipmen seemed to take control of the contest by outscoring the Leopards 17-7 in the second stanza, heading into halftime with a 31-23 lead.
However, the Mids made just one field goal during a stretch of almost eight minutes during the third quarter and were outscored 18-8, thereby trailing 41-39 entering the final frame. Navy tied the score twice in the fourth quarter but was never able to regain the lead.
Sophomore forward Sydne Watts scored 12 points for Navy, which shot 34 % (19-for-56) from the field and was out-rebounded 50-32. The Midshipmen managed only three offensive boards.
Only six players scored for Navy with Lindsey Llewellyn, Kristina Donza and Mimi Schrader all contributing five points. Coach Tim Taylor regretted his decision not to call timeout and set up a play when the score was tied with two minutes remaining. The Mids came up empty on a transition opportunity and the Leopards responded with a 3-pointer on the other end.
“We didn’t do a good enough job finishing at the rim tonight. We missed too many layups,” said Taylor, citing the three offensive rebounds on 37 missed shots as the crucial statistic.
“[Lafayette] missed 41 but got 14 offensive rebounds. That’s the difference in the game. They kept us from getting second chances. We had too many one-and-done possessions in the second half,” he said.
It was a critical contest because Lafayette (8-14, 4-8) and Navy (7-15, 4-8) have identical conference records. However, the Leopards now hold the tiebreaker on the Mids after sweeping the season series.
Navy is now in eighth place out of 10 teams in the Patriot League standings with six games remaining. The Midshipmen must now regroup quickly and get ready for the annual Star game against archrival Army Saturday (11 a.m.) at Christl Arena in West Point.