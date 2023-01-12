Second half offensive struggles torpedo Navy men’s basketball in 59-50 loss to Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards and Navy Midshipmen players competes for the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams for the Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Subpar defense was the primary reason Navy men’s basketball got off to a poor start to Patriot League play.

Coach Ed DeChellis declared that Navy would get the defense fixed or there would be lineup changes. Apparently, that message was delivered as the Mids turned in a strong defensive effort on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, the offense was a no-show.

Junior forward Kyle Jenkins scored 19 points and Lafayette played lockdown defense in the second half in beating Navy, 59-50, before a boisterous crowd at Alumni Hall. Senior forward Leo O’Boyle added 13 points for the Leopards, who outscored the Midshipmen, 32-19, after intermission.

Senior forward Daniel Deaver scored 15 points for Navy (8-9, 1-4), which suffered its fourth straight conference loss. Senior swingman Patrick Dorsey (11 points) was the only other Mid in double figures as the team posted a season-low scoring output.

Navy forward Daniel Deaver shoots the ball over Lafayette forward Leo O'Boyle during the first half of Wednesday's game. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

“Defensively, I thought we played really, really well. I thought if we could keep the game in the 60s we would win, but I didn’t think we would score 50,” DeChellis said.”I thought we gave effort and played hard, but we just couldn’t score the ball.”

Starting guards CJ Fulton and T.J. Berger combined to score 17 points for Lafayette (4-14, 2-3), which came into the contest with just three wins on the season. Junior guard Eric Sondberg, a South River graduate, played just 58 seconds as coach Mike Jordan was displeased with his defensive effort in the brief time he was on the floor.

Deaver was the lone starter who did anything of note offensively, but he scored just two points in the second half. Senior forward Tyler Nelson, the team’s leading scorer, managed only four points on 2-for-8 shooting. Senior guard Sean Yoder was held to eight points on 3-for-8 shooting.

“Everything was hard tonight. Nothing was easy. There was no flow, no rhythm,” DeChellis said. “Deaver was the only one offensively who looked like he had an idea what he was doing. Everyone else was sort of out of whack.”

Navy started the second half with a four-point lead but had that erased in a hurry. Jenkins scored two easy baskets inside then swished a 3-pointer as Lafayette went on a 12-2 run over the initial four minutes of the half to take a 39-33 lead.

“One of the disappointments I have is that they come out to start the second half with a 9-0 run. I’m like, ‘What the heck?’ We’re up at the half then we come out and don’t guard them like we need to. That’s just unacceptable,” DeChellis said.

Navy missed two field goals and two free throws, then committed a turnover on its first four second-half possessions. That was a sign of things to come as the Mids put forth a miserable offensive performance throughout the final 20 minutes.

Navy wound up shooting 30% (8-for-26) from the field in the second half, including 0-for-12 from 3-point range. DeChellis noted the Mids were not any better from the free throw line, making only 6 of 13.

Nelson was limited to 18 minutes due to foul trouble and poor defense. He too often settled for 3-pointers, going 0-for-4 from long range. Jordan was pleased with the defensive effort on the talented 6-foot-6 forward.

Navy guard Christian Jones shoots the ball over Lafayette forward Kyle Jenkins during the second half of Wednesday's game. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

“I think our guys were locked in and were not going to let Nelson get free,” Jordan said. “I think our guys did a great job of switching. When he came off ball screens there was another body right in front of him.”

Nelson has now been held to single digits for scoring in three of the last four games and those offensive struggles are carrying over to the other end of the floor.

“He’s no good defensively. We have to keep yanking him out. He’s lost and not guarding, so he had to come out of the game,” DeChellis said. “It’s disappointing when the guy who leads you in scoring comes up with four points and plays only 18 minutes.”

Point guards Austin Benigni and Austin Inge totaled eight points on combined 2-for-10 shooting. Starting wing guard Christian Jones (Annapolis High) missed the only two shots he took. Dorsey got into double figures, but only shot 4-for-10 in doing so.

“I thought our guys played hard, played smart and stuck together the entire game,” Jordan said. “You know Navy is going to play hard the entire game and I thought we did a good job of matching their intensity.”

Yoder drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Navy took a 31-27 lead into halftime. Deaver scored 13 points on 6-for-7 field goal shooting for the Mids, who led for almost 17 minutes in the first half.

Jenkins scored nine points for Lafayette, which shot 38% (8-for-21) and endured several scoring droughts.

Navy now heads back out on the road, albeit a short trip to Baltimore to take on Loyola Maryland Saturday at 5 p.m. DeChellis must find a way to get this team back on track.

“We put ourselves in this position and now we need to get ourselves out. We’ve got to find some rhythm and some confidence,” he said. “There’s a lot of season left, a lot of games to play and we’ve got to figure out a way to win.”