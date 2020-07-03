Navy football will not play Lafayette on Sept. 12

Lafayette College has notified officials with the Naval Academy Athletic Association that it will not travel to Annapolis for the football game scheduled between the two schools on Sept. 12.
Navy is set to open the season over Labor Day weekend against Notre Dame at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen now have the second week of the season open and are losing a home game as a result of Lafayette’s decision.
Lafayette informed Navy it will not bring its football team back to campus with enough time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Lafayette is a Football Championship Subdivision member that competes in the Patriot League.
Navy is exploring its options for a possible replacement game.
On June 17, the NCAA Division I Council approved a six-week practice plan for football that begins in July and will transition teams from the current voluntary workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic to the typical mandatory meetings and preseason camps to prepare for the 2020 season.
In order to meet that mandatory six-week acclimation in time to play Navy on Sept. 12, Lafayette would need to bring its football players back to campus in late July and begin practice on August 3.