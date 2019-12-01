Navy has been involved with several wild, back-and-forth shootouts since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2015.
This one topped them all.
Navy and Houston marched up and down the field with impunity from start to finish, piling up the yards and points at an astounding rate in a contest in which defense was optional.
In the end, Navy’s dynamic duo of quarterback Malcolm Perry and fullback Jamale Carothers managed to out-duel Houston quarterback Clayton Tune and his deep corps of dangerous receivers.
Carothers established career-highs by rushing for 188 yards and five touchdowns, while Perry accounted for 253 total yards from scrimmage as Navy outlasted Houston, 56-41, before an announced crowd of 22,824 at TDECU Stadium.
Carothers, a converted slotback with rare finishing speed for a Navy fullback, was unstoppable off the trap play that has become his signature. The 5-foot-9, 203-pound sophomore scored on runs of 8, 17, 19, 29 and 75 yards.
“Yea, the trap play is working out very well for us lately,” said Carothers, who highlighted the two key blockers that make it go. "Pulling guard and the play-side tackle working up to the linebacker is what makes that play. "
Perry rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown for Navy (9-2, 7-1), which continued the biggest single-season turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Perry added 107 passing yards on just two completions as the Mids escaped with their first win at TDECU Stadium since becoming a member of the American.
“Both sides were making plays and moving the ball on offense,” Perry said. “It was a little more high scoring than we’re used to. The offense went out there and executed and found a way to outscore them.”
Navy gained 15 yards or more on 11 plays in the game while showing quick-strike capability. Perry broke runs of 54, 36 and 29 yards and also threw a 60-yard pass to slotback Keoni-Kordell Makekau. In addition to his 75-yard touchdown ramble, Carothers set up touchdowns by breaking away for a 60-yard run and a 47-yard reception.
Perry was asked what it meant for a triple-option offense that is considered methodical to keep pace with a high-powered passing attack such as Houston possesses.
“It means we have weapons all over the field and we’re not one-dimensional. Any given night, whatever the defense gives us we’ll take,” said Perry, who moved into second place on Navy’s single-season rushing list with 1,500 yards − 87 shy of the all-time record held by legendary tailback Napoleon McCallum.
Tune completed 23 of 35 passes for a career-high 393 yards and four touchdowns for Houston (4-8, 2-6), which led 7-0 early and amazingly never did so again. Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson collected eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars, who never punted.
The teams combined for 97 points and 1,081 yards. Navy finished with 554 total yards, while Houston had 527.
Navy’s defense made just a few more plays, coming up with four interceptions. Inside linebacker Carton Bankston, cornerback Micah Farrar as well as safeties Kevin Brennan and Evan Fochtman all had picks for the Mids and those turnovers were the difference.
“Houston has some explosive kids. I mean, Jiminy Christmas! Stevenson is legit,” Niumatalolo said. “To the defense’s credit, they came up with some key interceptions against a very big potent offense.”
Navy is now technically co-champion of the West Division of the American Athletic Conference, having tied Memphis (11-1, 7-1). However, the Tigers won the tiebreaker by virtue of beating the Midshipmen, 35-23, on Sept. 26 at the Liberty Bowl.
“I’m just very happy for our kids. To be 9-2 and co-champs of the West is a great accomplishment for them,” Niumatalolo said.
Memphis will host Cincinnati in the AAC championship game next Saturday. It is a rematch of Friday afternoon’s meeting between the schools, which the Tigers won 34-24 over the Bearcats.
Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry called for a safety blitz on third-and-2 on the game’s opening possession. Houston had the perfect call to counteract that blitz with Tune throwing a rocket screen to the side of the field the safety had vacated.
Wide receiver Tre’von Bradley turned the short pass into a 67-yard touchdown.
Perry broke loose for a 54-yard gain off a scramble to jump start Navy’s opening possession. That set up a 13-yard touchdown burst by Carothers that tied the score at 7.
And on and on it went.
Jacob Daulong muffed a short directional kickoff by Bijan Nichols and Navy cornerback Noruwa Obanor was right there to recover the fumble at the Houston 28-yard line. Four players later, Carothers broke through a big hole off the left side and scored his second touchdown from 17 yards out.
That 14-7 Navy lead was short-lived as Houston marched 75 yards in 10 plays to retie the score. Carr turned the corner on a 5-yard scoring scamper to make it 14-14 with 2:13 remaining in the first stanza.
Navy needed just two plays and 39 seconds to regain the advantage. Slotback Keoni-Kordell Makekau made a difficult over-the-shoulder catch of a deep bomb from Perry for a 60-yard gain on first down. Perry then took a keeper the remaining 15 yards to make it 21-14 with 1:34 to go.
This was a night when explosive play was met with explosive play and Houston responded immediately with Tune rolling out of the pocket to buy more time then connecting with wide receiver Courtney Lark on a 52-yard pass. Lark, who was being covered by outside linebacker Nizaire Cromartie, changed his route after seeing the quarterback scramble and was wide-open along the right sideline.
A 5-yard scoring strike from Tune to Stevenson forged a 21-21 deadlock.
When Navy’s Owen White was forced to punt at the 11:22 mark of the second quarter, it seemed like a major momentum change. Neither team had punted up until that point and Houston was handed an opportunity to retake the lead in the back-and-forth affair.
However, momentum swung back in Navy’s favor on the very next play as inside linebacker Carton Bankston intercepted a short pass attempt and returned the ball 9 yards to the home team’s 3-yard line. Bankston read screen pass perfectly and quickly dropped back into the area where Tune wanted to throw.
Navy slotback CJ Williams scooted into the end zone from 3 yards out and Navy was back on top, 28-21 at the 9:38 mark of the second quarter. Houston settled for Dalton Witherspoon field goals of 27 and 29 yards on its final two possessions of the first half.
Forcing field goals was considered a defensive stop in this wild affair and Navy took a 28-27 lead into intermission.
Navy got the ball to start the second half and only needed one play and 11 seconds to increase the lead. Carothers has excelled at running the quick trap play and did so again, accelerating through a massive opening between the guards and racing untouched to paydirt for a 75-yard touchdown that gave the visitors a 35-27 advantage.
Whatever defensive adjustments Newberry made at halftime didn’t work as Houston waltzed right downfield on its opening possession of the second half. However, the Cougars stalled at the Navy 6-yard line and Witherspoon missed wide right on a 24-yard field goal attempt.
Navy took over with a chance to gain some separation, but what ensued was nothing short of disastrous. Head coach Ken Niumatalolo inexplicably decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from his own 29-yard line while holding an eight-point lead and the move backfired big-time.
Perry was stopped for no gain on a quarterback sneak and the Cougars were handed a very short field. Tune capitalized by tossing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Lark, who was wide-open due to a blown coverage. That sudden turn of events reduced the Houston deficit to 35-34 with 5:48 left in the third period.
Navy’s offense was undeterred by the momentary setback, rebounding on the next possession to mount yet another 75-yard touchdown drive – its fourth of the game. Perry scrambled out of a broken pocket and raced 29 yards along the sideline.
A false start penalty set the Midshipmen back, but it did not matter as Carothers hit his fourth home run of the contest. The sophomore sensation blasted through another big hole up the middle and pulled away for a 29-yard touchdown trot that restored Navy’s eight-point lead, 42-34 with 2:06 to go in the third quarter.
Tune tried to hit a deep pass on a post route on the ensuing possession, but Navy had the receiver well covered and cornerback Farrer came down with the interception.
Remarkably, Niumatalolo went for it on fourth down deep in his own territory once again a few minutes later. Perry was once again stopped on fourth-and-1 and this time Houston took over at the Navy 24-yard line.
Safety Kevin Brennan bailed out his coach on the next play, ripping the ball away from the intended receiver for a pickoff in the end zone. The Midshipmen then marched 80 yards in eight plays for a touchdown to finally take a two-score lead.
“Kevin’s pick was huge. I put us in a bad situation by going for it that deep,” Niumatalolo said. “We have some moron coach who is going for it from his own 18-yard line twice. You do that type of stuff in the SEC you get fired.”
Niumatalolo explained his reasoning, saying with the way the game was going he felt Navy needed to hold onto the ball. He also thought, based off its success throughout the contest, the offense could convert on fourth-and-one.
Perry found running room on the right side off an option keeper, made a defender miss then zig-zagged 36 yards to the home team’s 18-yard line. Two plays later, reserve slotback Tyreek King-El showed some serious speed by taking a pitch and zipping 18 yards into the end zone to give Navy a 49-34 lead.
The Cougars weren’t about to allow the Midshipmen to sail off into the sunset. Tune directed a 10-play, 71-yard drive that drew Houston back within eight points for the third time. Tune tossed a 22-yard scoring strike to Stevenson and it was 49-41 with 5:50 remaining in the game.
Navy really needed a long drive that would take time off the clock, and that was evident when Williams voluntarily slid to the ground after picking up six yards off a pitchout on first down. Two plays later, the Midshipmen found themselves in a third-and-three situation.
Niumatalolo called timeout and wound up making a superb play call. Carothers snuck out of the backfield on a flare route toward the sideline and there was no defender within 10 yards as he took a short lob pass from Perry and rambled 47 yards deep into Houston territory.
“Obviously, Jamale did a phenomenal job. The offensive line did a great job of blocking and he did a great job of running,” Niumatalolo said. “With all of his runs, probably his biggest play was the catch there at the end.”
Niumatalolo noted that offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper suggested the pass play to the fullback, figuring the Houston defense would be expecting a quarterback keeper by Perry.
It was a good call on his part and we executed the play perfectly," Niumatalolo said. “That was a big-time throw by Malcolm and a big-time catch by Jamale.”
Carothers then exploded up the middle for his fifth touchdown of the shootout, this time on a 19-yard dash through the customary massive hole. That put the Mids back ahead by 15 points for the third time in the second half and there would be no more comebacks by the Cougars.
Tune went to the well once too often and Fochtman made the clinching interception with 2:25 remaining.
NAVY VS. ARMY
at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Dec. 14, 3 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 1090 AM