Navy football shows improvement, but mistakes and missed opportunities again prove costly | COMMENTARY

Take away a long punt return for touchdown, a poor punt and a fumbled quarterback-center exchange and Navy probably beats Houston on Saturday night.
What if anyone had been able to trip up speedster Marcus Jones while he was bringing back a punt 73 yards for a touchdown?
Would Houston have scored a third quarter touchdown if not given great field position thanks to a short punt that Jones was able to return to the Navy 43?
How might things have been different if quarterback Xavier Arline and center Luke Coleman had not muffed a simple snap on the first play of an early fourth quarter possession?
Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve.
That has been the story of Navy football so far this season as mistakes and missed opportunities have played pivotal roles in three losses.
In the season opener against Marshall, the Navy offense moved the ball and could not finish — going 1-for-5 in the red zone. Meanwhile, the defense missed chances to come up with turnovers that could have changed momentum and special teams blunders (blocked punt and blocked field goal attempt) loomed large.
A complete lack of execution offensively was primarily to blame for a 23-3 defeat at the hands of service academy rival Air Force. Two special teams mistakes (shanked punt, roughing the punter penalty) gave the Falcons short fields, while a third (long snap over the head of the punter and out of the end zone) handed the visitors two points.
It was more of the same at TDECU Stadium on Saturday night, as the offense and special teams once again spoiled an outstanding defensive effort.
Minus the miscues mentioned above, Navy played a pretty solid football game. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry devised an outstanding gameplan and his troops executed it almost to perfection.
Navy employed a unique lineup with three safeties (Kevin Brennan, Taylor Robinson, John Marshall) providing a last line of defense. It was part of Newberry’s plan to not give up big plays, “keep everything in front of us” and make the Cougars drive the field in short increments.
That strategy worked well as talented quarterback Clayton Tune was repeatedly forced to dump the ball off to check-down receivers. Tune took several shots downfield, but the Midshipmen usually had those receivers well covered.
Houston had trouble sustaining drives and helped the visitors by turning the ball over on downs in the first quarter, allowing the clock to run out at the end of the first half and missing a field goal after reaching the red zone on three possessions early in the third quarter.
Navy’s defense only blinked once and that came early in the fourth quarter when Tune tossed a bomb that turned into a 43-yard touchdown.
After choosing not to blitz much up to that point, Newberry brought the house and got burned. Tune found the fleet-footed Jones running wide-open down the seam as it appeared Robinson got caught flat-footed.
What made the long touchdown pass even more difficult to swallow was the fact inside linebacker Diego Fagot drilled Tune just a split second after he threw the ball. What might have been a sack for significant loss instead became a back-breaking touchdown.
“It’s a game of inches,” a visibly upset Fagot said afterward.
It’s also a game of making plays or missing opportunities, and so far this season there has been more of the latter for Navy football. Now the Midshipmen are off to an 0-3 start for the first time since 2001 and have dropped eight straight games dating back to last season.
Things don’t get any easier as Navy is in the midst of games against programs picked to place first through fifth in the American Athletic Conference. Next up is Central Florida, a two-time AAC champion and the media’s preseason choice as conference runner-up behind Cincinnati.
“We have to move on. We’re a proud program and we aren’t quitting. We’re going to continue to battle,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said following Saturday night’s game.
Niumatalolo was speaking just moments after Fagot, one of four captains, gave a fiery speech urging his teammates to stay the course and continue to lay it all on the line. Fagot, who led Navy with nine tackles (two for loss) and a sack on Saturday night, was passionate in stating firmly that things will turn around.
“Everyone thinks we suck except us. That kind of lights a fire under our butts. You kind of want to prove people wrong,” Navy quarterback Xavier Arline said. “At the end of the day, we play for the brotherhood; we play for the guys to the right and to the left of us.”
Arline got the offense off to a great start on Saturday night, directing a lightning-quick, 76-yard drive that produced a touchdown in just three plays and 63 seconds. Arline made two good reads — pitching to slotback Carlinos Acie for a 25-yard gain then keeping on another option play and racing 40 yards to paydirt.
After consecutive punts, Arline led two straight methodical marches that were quintessential Navy.
A 19-yard pass to wide receiver Mychal Cooper off play-action and an 11-yard run by fullback Isaac Ruoss were the big gains during a 15-play drive that produced a 30-yard field goal by Bijan Nichols.
Ruoss and fellow fullback James Harris II did most of the damage during an 11-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a touchdown that gave Navy a 17-7 lead. Harris converted a fourth-and-one situation with a bruising 13-yard run on which he literally ran over a defender.
Navy’s first half offensive performance was encouraging coming off an anemic outing against Air Force when it managed only 68 total yards — the fewest since 1966. The Midshipmen amassed 12 first downs and 224 yards by intermission against the Cougars.
“I think we played Navy football in the first half — the best we have in a while,” Arline said. “That’s the result when you do your job, execute at a high level and play fast. I think we took a big step forward as an offense and now we have to build off it.”
Unfortunately for Navy, it could not maintain the momentum in the second half. In fact, what the Midshipmen did (or didn’t do) on their three possessions to start the second half transformed a possible upset victory into another disappointing loss.
Missed reads, missed blocks and predictable play calls caused Navy to go three-and-out on its first and second possessions of the third quarter.
By failing to pick up a single first down or hold onto the ball for longer than two minutes, the Midshipmen put undue stress on the defense and handed the home team an advantage in the field position battle.
“We had an illegal procedure and a mix-up of communication. That can’t happen because it’s hard enough to block those guys,” said Niumatalolo, referring to Houston’s huge defensive front. “So, when you have self-inflicted wounds… those are things we are trying to eliminate.
“I thought we executed decent in the first half, but in the second half we shot ourselves in the foot,” he added.
Navy’s third possession of the second half was simply disastrous as the bumbled snap led to a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and Houston linebacker Malik Robinson recovered at the 26-yard line.
“That center-QB exchange is a killer. Those are the kind of things you just cannot do in close games,” Niumatalolo said. “That was a huge deal because we were still in the game.”
Houston took advantage of Navy’s offensive lull to score 21 straight points, turning a 10-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
Arline and the Navy offense regrouped well enough to put together a 13-play drive that produced a 36-yard field goal by Nichols that made it a one-score game. Then the defense did its job by stopping Houston at midfield and forcing a punt.
The Midshipmen got the ball back at the 25-yard line with 3:02 remaining, plenty of time to potentially score a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the score and force overtime. However, you knew it was not to be when backup quarterback Maasai Maynor delivered a perfect pass to slotback Chance Warren along the right sideline and the ball was dropped.
When all was said and done, Niumatalolo also bemoaned the long punt return for touchdown. In a game in which the Navy defense forced Houston to earn every yard and every point, that special teams breakdown was disastrous.
“You normally don’t win games when you get a punt blocked or when you have one returned to the house,” Niumatalolo said. “I don’t know what the statistics are, but from Pop Warner to the pros it doesn’t bode well when one of those two things happens.”