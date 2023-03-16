Navy, Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse will each have players wearing No. 40 in honor of Brendan Looney during game

Johns Hopkins attackman Garrett Degnon is a Harwood resident who attended DeMatha Catholic. He wears the No. 40 in honor of former Navy lacrosse player and fallen Navy SEAL Brendan Looney, who was also a DeMatha graduate. (Jay VanRensselaer)

At some point during Friday night’s game, Navy close defenseman Kyle Fairbanks will find himself standing near Johns Hopkins attackman Garrett Degnon while the action is on the other end of the field.

Perhaps those two former club lacrosse teammates will exchange a few words or simply click sticks in recognition of the bond they share.

Degnon and Fairbanks both wear No. 40 in honor of Brendan Looney, the former Navy lacrosse player who was killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Looney, a highly decorated Navy special warfare officer, died Sept. 9, 2010, in a Black Hawk helicopter crash while leading a secret combat mission in Afghanistan.

Since 2011, Navy men’s lacrosse has selected one player to wear No. 40 in honor of Looney, a long stick midfielder whose commitment to the team was unparalleled. Players vote for the candidate they feel best exemplifies the special characteristics Looney displayed.

“For a Navy lacrosse player, being chosen to wear the No. 40 is the ultimate honor,” Fairbanks said. “It’s been the greatest accomplishment of my life to be asked to represent Brendan’s legacy out on the lacrosse field.”

Navy lacrosse player Kyle Fairbanks wears the No. 40 to honor Brendan Looney, a former player who was killed in a helicopter crash while on a mission in 2010. (Phil Hoffmann)

Looney grew up in Owings and attended DeMatha Catholic, where he was a standout football and lacrosse player. He was recruited to the Naval Academy for football, but switched to lacrosse as a sophomore.

Many former DeMatha lacrosse players who learned about Brendan Looney while in school have also chosen to wear the No. 40 in his honor, including Degnon,.

“Being around DeMatha, I heard a lot of stories about Brendan and how great of a person he was,” Degnon said. “When I got to Hopkins I saw that 40 was available, so I instantly grabbed it. I wanted to wear that number to honor Brendan and pay tribute to his legacy.”

Kevin Looney says that is a testament to the fact the Hyattsville private school has never allowed his son’s memory to fade. DeMatha’s convocation center is named in honor of Lt. Brendan Looney.

Navy men’s lacrosse will never forget Brendan Looney, either. Richie Meade, who coached all three Looney brothers, started the tradition of having one player wear No. 40. Two subsequent coaches, Rick Sowell and Joe Amplo, have continued the practice.

Amplo has taken things a step further, including the Looney family in the selection process. After the votes are tabulated, the third-year coach sends Kevin Looney a thorough profile of the player selected to ensure the family approves.

The Looney family is also invited to the ceremony in which the chosen senior is formally presented with the No. 40 jersey. This year, that took place at Brendan Looney’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery with the entire team in attendance, along with Kevin Looney and two of his daughters.

“I know it’s a huge honor to wear the No. 40 at Navy and I’m proud of Kyle for being selected,” said Degnon, who played club lacrosse with Fairbanks for the Black Wolf program.

Early impact

Degnon grew up in the Harwood area of southern Anne Arundel County and attended Cardinal Hickey Academy from first through eighth grade. He was close with classmate Kirsten Parker, an Owings resident who went on to play lacrosse at Elizabeth Seton and Louisville.

Parker is first cousins with the Looney brothers and told Degnon about Brendan’s death the day after it happened. “It was my first experience of hearing about a service member being killed in action and made a big impact,” he said.

That respect and admiration for Brendan’s service and sacrifice only increased when Degnon attended DeMatha and learned No. 40 was no longer issued by the lacrosse team. Looney’s name was invoked consistently by the coaching staff and memories of the impact he made were routinely shared.

DeMatha lacrosse annually takes a spring break trip and Degnon will never forget going to Virginia Beach one season. Billy Looney, Brendan’s brother, was stationed in nearby Norfolk and hosted the entire team for the type of intense training undertaken by Navy SEALS such as his older brother.

“I’ve heard unbelievable things about his work ethic, toughness and dedication to service,” said Degnon, who knows by heart Looney’s mantra: Be strong, be accountable, never complain. “I always think about Brendan whenever I’m going through a hard time or need strength. I reflect on the toughness and perseverance that I’ve been told were two of his greatest characteristics. I try to attack the challenges in my daily life the way I know Brendan would.”

After playing sparingly as a freshman and sophomore, Degnon has blossomed into a productive scorer for Hopkins. The graduate student has scored 90 career goals with most coming over the last three seasons. He was named second-team All-Big Ten after leading the Blue Jays with 40 goals in 2022.

Navy defender Kyle Fairbanks steps out to challenge Lehigh attackman Justin Tiernan. (Phil Hoffman)

Impactful leader

Fairbanks, like Degnon, did not play as a freshman and sophomore. He became a starter on close defense as a junior and is described as a “glue guy” by Amplo.

Amplo also referenced the Brendan Looney motto, saying it fits Fairbanks “to a T.”

“Toughness, accountability, never complaining — that’s Kyle. All the challenges of this institution never cause Kyle to get down. He always maintains an extremely positive attitude and is just as tough as can be,” Amplo said. “Kyle is exactly what Brendan was — a guy that does all the little things to hold the defense together. He’s the heart and soul of our team.”

Amplo has been coaching college lacrosse for 23 years and rates Fairbanks as “one of the most impactful leaders I’ve ever been around.”

“Kyle just leads his life the right way and has a very high standard for everything he does. He’s not afraid to hold teammates accountable, which is what Brendan was all about,” he said.

Fairbanks takes pride in exhibiting one trait that friends, family and former Navy players repeatedly mention about Brendan Looney.

“When you wear this number, that’s the biggest responsibility you carry. There is never a time, on or off the field, when you put yourself first,” Fairbanks said. “I’ve always been willing to sacrifice for my teammates in everything I’ve done these past four years. I’m constantly striving to be the best brother I can be.”

While at the academy, Fairbanks has watched Brad Alexander (2020), Nick Franchuk (2021) and Dan Jordan (2023) meet the expectations of wearing No. 40.

“Dan’s advice was to be confident in wearing No. 40 and to not change who you are and what you do just because of it. You just do everything at a higher standard,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks acknowledges being a bit overwhelmed and humbled by being at Brendan Looney’s gravesite along with his father and two sisters. Being presented the jersey at Arlington with teammates and members of the Looney family giving a standing ovation “made the whole experience so much more meaningful,” he said.

“Spending time with the Looney family at Brendan’s grave is something I will never forget. It’s a reminder that Brendan set a standard that we have to strive every day to meet,” Fairbanks said. “Brendan Looney’s legacy is one of the most important things for Navy lacrosse. When you meet the Looney family you realize how real that legacy is.”

Navy lacrosse player Kyle Fairbanks wears the No. 40 to honor Brendan Looney. Fairbanks is pictured at Brendan Looney's grave along with his father Steve and sisters Bridget and Erin while being presented with the jersey. (Courtesy Photo)

Fairbanks, who has received Marine Corps Ground as a service assignment, was happy to hear that Degnon and other DeMatha products are wearing the No. 40 at the collegiate level.

“Everyone can gain something from Brendan’s legacy and who he was as a person. Bringing that message to any lacrosse team around the country is awesome,” he said.

Degnon has developed a close relationship with current DeMatha lacrosse senior Luke Parker, younger brother of his grade school friend. Parker will continue his career at the Naval Academy and will no doubt set the goal of one day wearing No. 40 in honor of his cousin.

“I think there is a lot of pressure that comes from wearing the No. 40 because it’s such a prestigious honor,” Amplo said. “I think if you asked any of our players, they would say being awarded the No. 40 is the recognition they would desire more than anything else.”