Evan Wieck’s career-high leads Navy men’s basketball rout of Holy Cross

Head coach Ed DeChellis has been around Navy basketball long enough now to know there can sometimes be a hangover effect following the Army game — win or lose.
The Midshipmen suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the archrival Black Knights on Saturday afternoon. DeChellis was anxious to see if his troops would bounce back against a struggling Holy Cross squad on Wednesday night in Annapolis.
The Mids seemed to lack focus early on, trading baskets with the visiting Crusaders through a rather lackluster opening 10 minutes.
DeChellis called timeout to get into his team a bit and the tenor of the game changed.
Senior center Evan Wieck and junior point guard Cam Davis were the catalysts as Navy took control over the final 10 minutes of the first half and never let up in beating Holy Cross, 81-66, before an announced crowd of 766 at Alumni Hall.
DeChellis was concerned because Navy did not practice well on Monday or Tuesday.
“We talked about that Army game on Monday and I thought we had flushed it, but obviously we didn’t because we had two horrible practices,” DeChellis said. “I was disappointed and I told the players that. You’re going to let that team (Army) beat you twice? Are you crazy?”
DeChellis cut short shooting practice on Wednesday and showed the players film from those two poor practices to start this week.
“Give our guys credit. They watched the clips, took the constructive criticism and went out there tonight and played pretty well. I’m proud of their efforts on both ends of the floor,” DeChellis said.
Wieck made history en route to scoring a career-high 24 points on 10-for-10 field goal shooting to lead Navy (12-8 overall, 6-3 Patriot League). Wieck did not miss a shot all night as he also went 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
“Evan had a great night. We were going to go into him, we were going to get the ball in the post because we felt he had an opportunity to get in there and score,” DeChellis said. “We made a conscious effort the last two days in practice to get (Wieck) refocused in the post. Tonight, he finished around the basket.”
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Texas native is the third player in Navy men’s basketball history to finish perfect from the field with at least 10 attempts. Hall of Famer center David Robinson went 12-for-12 against East Carolina in March, 1985, while standout forward Kevin Sinnett had a 10-for-10 shooting outing versus St. Francis in January, 1978.
“It’s easier when they’re one-foot shots,” said Wieck, adding that it was an honor to be mentioned in the same breath with two of Navy’s all-time greats. What’s the record for most field goals in a row? How about 20 in a row? I’ll just keep shooting layups. That’s all I need to do."
Wieck has battled nagging back problems for several years and missed three games this season with a shoulder injury. He returned on January 18 against Lafayette and seems to be regaining a rhythm.
“I feel like my strength is back completely and I feel like I’m getting back in the swing of things, for sure,” Wieck said.
Davis added 15 points for the Midshipmen, who moved back into a share of second place in the conference. Sophomore swingman John Carter Jr. broke out of a month-long slump by scoring 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.
“John Carter was really solid, which was good to see. He made some threes and did some good things,” DeChellis said.
Seldom-used reserve Dave Kasanganay gave Navy a big lift, playing a career-high 19 minutes and contributing in a variety of ways. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard was extremely active throughout and finished with nine points, four steals and two rebounds.
“I thought we needed a jump-start and Dave’s played well in practice. Sometimes as a coach you just have a gut that this is what you need to do tonight,” DeChellis said. “I just thought this kid deserves to get in there and get a shot; Dave got his chance and delivered and now he’s going to get another opportunity.”
Kasanganay is a member of the scout team that mimics the upcoming opponent for the starters and top reserves. Navy’s bench players celebrated vociferously whenever the Charlotte, North Carolina native did something positive.
Freshman forward Joe Pridgen scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to lead Holy Cross (3-19, 2-7), which was coming off an uplifting 96-95 overtime victory over Lehigh. Junior guard Austin Butler also contributed 20 points for the Crusaders.
It was a payback game for Navy, which lost to Holy Cross 63-61 in Worcester on Jan. 5. Freshman guard Drew Lowder made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to give the Crusaders just their second win of the season.
In a surprise move, Lowder transferred on Jan. 14 – two days after scoring 21 points against Bucknell. The Michigan native was averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Wieck scored 10 points on 5-for-5 field goal shooting to spark Navy to a comfortable 37-23 halftime lead. Wieck scored off a pair of post moves, while Davis hit step-back and pull-up jumpers on consecutive possessions as the Mids closed the half on a 15-3 run.
Kasanganay came off the bench to provide a spark, swiping two steals and going end-to-end to hit a running bank shot at the buzzer to give Navy its largest lead to that point.
Carter drained three shots from beyond the arc to increase the Navy advantage to 19 points at 46-27 with just over three minutes elapsed in the second half. Holy Cross cut the deficit down to 11(53-42) following a three-point play by Butler at the 10:47 mark.
However, Davis scored seven points in the span of three possessions as Navy responded with a 9-0 run to restore the lead to 20 (62-42) with 8:36 remaining.
Navy got 18 points from the bench and another 18 points off turnovers. Thanks to Wieck, the Midshipmen scored 38 points in the paint.
“Great team win,” Wieck said. “We needed some guys off the bench to step up and they did. That was the difference in the game, our bench play.”