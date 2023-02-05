Navy women’s basketball unable to send seniors out with a win

It was Senior Day on Saturday at Alumni Hall and the Navy women’s basketball team was hoping to send out the seniors on a high note with an upset of Holy Cross.

For most of the game, the Midshipmen played well enough to achieve their goal, but two scoreless stretches proved costly as the Crusaders pulled away for 71-52 win.

Holy Cross (17-5, 9-2) opened the game with a 9-0 run over a three-minute stretch. That poor start forced Navy to play from behind the entire game.

After settling down, Navy played as well as it has all season but still trailed 31-21 at halftime. With a 12-2 run to open the second half, the hosts closed to within 33-30 with 5:58 left in the third period.

The Mids missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game and the Crusaders responded by making consecutive threes to extend their lead to 39-30. Baskets by Morganne Andrews and Sydne Watts closed the gap to 39-34, but once again Navy missed a key basket and committed critical turnovers.

Holy Cross closed the third quarter with a 12-0 run to take a commanding 51-34 lead into the final frame.

Junior forward Morganne Andrews posted the first double-double of her career with 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Navy (1-21, 1-10). Freshman guard Maren Louridas had a strong all-around game with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

“That’s the epitome of our season,” Navy coach Tim Taylo said. “We spotted them a 9-0 lead at the start over three minutes. Then there was another 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter. That was only over three and a half minutes.”

At times, the Mids seemed only a basket or possession away from making a run at the Crusaders only to have the visitors escape.

“It’s 33-30 and we have a great defensive wall in place, but we over-helped and they find an open man and hit a three,” Taylor said. “We missed an open layup, then they hit another three and it’s 39-30.”

Navy finished with 19 turnovers, which led to 17 points for Holy Cross. Taylor said sloppy ball-handling has been the biggest issue all season.

“We’ve done that where one turnover leads to two points, then another follows. And that is followed by another turnover,” he said.

Junior guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy scored 20 points to lead Holy Cross (17-5, 9-2), which sits in second place in the Patriot League standings. Freshman guard Simone Foreman, an Odenton resident, contributed 16 points for the Crusaders.

There was a significant disparity at the charity stripe where Holy Cross outscored Navy 22-1. The Crusaders took 25 foul shots, while the Mids attempted just five.

“That’s a hard margin to overcome. We’re young. Our freshmen need to learn how to play defense without fouling,” Taylor said.

“For 33 minutes we played a really good basketball game. Most every team we’ve played, we have played 33, 34 good minutes.”

Navy honored its three seniors — Mimi Schrader, Lindsay Llewelllyn and Imani Edmonds — during a pregame ceremony. Llewelyn played 28 minutes and totaled nine points, six rebounds and a team-high three steals. Schrader played 19 minutes, but managed only two points.

“We had strong senior leadership who handled the adversity that we had this season and hung in there,” Taylor said. “With the kind of season we’ve had, a lot of kids would have given up. They didn’t mail in it. The U.S. Navy should be proud of the leaders they are going to get in Imani, Lindsay and Mimi.”

Navy still has seven games remaining, including Saturday’s Star matchup with archrival Army at Alumni Hall.

“We still have things we can accomplish,” Llewelyn said. “We get better every day in practice. We want to win some more games.”

Navy’s seniors are 3-4 against Army but have split the series in the years there have been two games.

“While I’ve been here, we have split but we have never won the Star Game with Army,” said Schrader. ‘I’d like to be able to say we won one. This is our last chance.”