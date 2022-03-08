Jennifer Coleman 3-pointer at the buzzer gives Navy women’s basketball stunning upset of top-seeded Holy Cross

A miraculous shot by senior guard Jennifer Coleman gave Navy women’s basketball a stunning upset of top-seeded Holy Cross in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals Monday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Coleman took an inbounds pass from Mimi Schrader with one second remaining and launched an off-balance, fadeaway 3-pointer that banked high off the backboard and into the net as the buzzer sounded, lifting No. 8 Navy to a 50-49 victory at the Hart Center.
“That’s an all-time classic. That’s a game our kids, our staff and our fans will be talking about when they’re old and gray. That was a gutsy performance,” Navy second-year coach Tim Taylor said. ‘We have a shirt that says ‘No Quit’ and it’s true. Our kids never quit!”
Navy trailed 41-31 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and was struggling offensively when it used tough defense to rally. Schrader and fellow reserve Morganne Andrews sparked the comeback with the former hitting a pull-floater in the lane and the latter swishing an elbow jumper.
Sydne Watts made back-to-back 3-pointers just 33 seconds apart while Coleman also connected from beyond the arc to cut the deficit to three. Coleman then rolled off a screen by senior captain Ciera Hertelendy and drilled a deep 3-pointer to tie the score 47-47 with seven seconds left.
Holy Cross made two free throws to retake the lead 49-47, setting up Coleman’s heroics. The Midshipmen threw a long inbounds pass that was knocked out of bounds. Following an officials review to check the clock, Coleman took the sideline inbounds pass from Schrader with her back to the basket, turned and jumped off one leg to deliver the game-winner.
Navy’s players erupted in joyous celebration and Coleman was buried beneath a sea of bodies on the court.
“Sometimes you got a higher power looking over you,” Tayor said. “I felt like we got some breaks tonight that we haven’t got all year. We’ve been wondering when we were going to get one or two of those breaks and we finally got one. What a win!”
Coleman finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the season. Watts added 13 points for Navy (10-20), which advances to Thursday’s semifinals at fourth-seeded Bucknell. The Midshipmen beat the Bison the last time they met at Sojka Pavilion on January 5.
Avery LaBarbera (16 points) was the only player in double figures for Holy Cross, which shot just 36% (19-for-52) from the floor and committed 19 turnovers.
“I thought that was the best defensive game we’ve had all year. That was a great effort from everyone; all of our players and all of our staff. Sydne hitting two huge threes in the fourth quarter to get us back in it, Morganne took a huge charge. It can go on and on. Everyone had a role in this win tonight. This was just a heavyweight fight. As the saying goes ‘survive and advance.’ ”