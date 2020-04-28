Navy hires Tim Taylor as women’s basketball coach

Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk announced Tuesday the hiring of former University of North Carolina and Virginia assistant Tim Taylor as women’s basketball coach.
Taylor, who has spent 12 years as an assistant coach in the Division I ranks, replaces Stefanie Pemper, who spent 12 seasons at the helm and became the school’s all-time winningest coach but was fired March 9 after back-to-back losing campaigns.
Taylor takes over a team that went 7-23 last season and 10-19 the year prior.
“Support within the basketball community for coach Taylor’s candidacy to lead our women’s program was as positive and enthusiastic as I can recall on behalf of any applicant for a position within the NAAA,” Gladchuk said in the release. "He has established an extraordinary reputation as a highly accomplished professional in every aspect of coaching and education.
"... Tim is a perfect fit to lead our women and our program into the future. He will be a terrific addition to our highly accomplished coaching staff at Navy. We are thrilled to welcome our new head coach and his family to Annapolis.”
Taylor said he is “thankful and humbled” to be given this opportunity.
“I am immensely excited to be a part of the Naval Academy and be entrusted with leading the women’s basketball program," he said in the release. “The Naval Academy is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country and a place that embodies honor and excellence. It will be a privilege to lead the young women in our program on and off the court and to lay a foundation for future success.”
Starting as an assistant coach at Furman for the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons, Taylor served as recruiting coordinator for that Southern Conference program and honored for bringing in a pair of top-40 classes.
Taylor was lured away from Furman to serve as an assistant at Virginia under legendary head coach Debbie Ryan, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. He was in charge of recruiting, scheduling, budgeting and player development for the Cavaliers, who appeared in the NCAA Tournament four of the five years he was on staff.
After five years away from the collegiate game, Taylor returned to Virginia prior to the 2009-10 campaign as an associate head coach. That season, the Cavaliers won 21 games and earned a fifth seed in the Dayton Region of the NCAA Tournament. As recruiting coordinator, he signed multiple recruiting classes ranked top 15 nationally and helped land ACC Player of the Year and Virginia all-time leading scorer, Monica Wright.
Taylor moved off the sidelines and into administration as principal of William Wetsel Middle School in Madison, Virginia from 2012 to 2016. He oversaw the development of a school-wide remediation program that increased test scores across all subjects by at least 20 percent and over 60 percent in math over his four years.
Taylor came back to Charlottesville and re-joined head coach Joanne Boyle’s staff prior to the 2016-17 season, helping Virginia reach the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Following Boyle’s retirement from UVA, Taylor stayed in the Commonwealth state and continued working with Team Loaded, a renowned Amateur Athletic Union basketball program.
Taylor returned to the Atlantic Coast Conference as an assistant to head coach Courtney Banghart at North Carolina. While with the Tar Heels, Taylor helped a trio of athletes earn All-ACC accolades this past season. On the recruiting trail, the Tar Heels’ freshmen class was ranked 11th nationally.
Taylor has also coached at the high school level, leading the Orange County men’s basketball team to a 40-12 record over the 2006 and 2007 seasons and the program’s first-ever berth in the Virginia state tournament. He later took over a Madison County team for the 2008 and 2009 seasons and went 43-11, including 28 straight wins at one juncture. He led Madison County to the 2009 Virginia State Final Four.
Taylor’s first high school basketball head coaching position was from 1995 to 1998 when he led the Woodbridge girls program to a 51-21 record and three straight district championships. Overall, his high school coaching record was 134-44.
Taylor is a 1989 graduate of James Madison University with a degree in political science. He later earned his master’s degree in educational administration in 2012. He and his wife Tonya are the proud parents of three children, a daughter Jordan (21) and sons Dalton (19) and Jackson (16).